NFL Week 7: Former Vols’ stats
Week 7 of the 2022 National Football League season has concluded.
The 2022 NFL season will conclude Feb. 12, 2023 with Super Bowl LVII. Super Bowl LVII will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
Week 8 games will be contested Oct. 27-31.
Each week, Vols Wire will look at stats for former University of Tennessee players in the NFL.
Week 7 stats for former Vols in the NFL are listed below.
Velus Jones Jr. (Chicago Bears): Played, no stats
Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints): 11 rushing attempts, 49 rushing yards, 7 receptions, 56 receiving yards
Marquez Callaway: (New Orleans Saints): 2 receptions, 20 receiving yards
Shy Tuttle (New Orleans Saints): 1 tackle
Morgan Cox: (Tennessee Titans): Played, no stats
Jakob Johnson (Las Vegas Raiders): Played, no stats
Kendal Vickers (Las Vegas Raiders): 1 assist
Matthew Butler (Las Vegas Raiders): Inactive
Trey Smith (Kansas City Chiefs): Played, no stats
Jauan Jennings (San Francisco 49ers): Played, no stats
Cameron Sutton (Pittsburgh Steelers): 1 tackle
Justin Coleman (Seattle Seahawks): Played, no stats
Darrell Taylor (Seattle Seahawks): Played, no stats
Joshua Palmer (Los Angeles Chargers): Inactive
Joshua Dobbs (Cleveland Browns): Did not play
