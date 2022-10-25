NFL Week 7: Former Vols’ stats

Week 7 of the 2022 National Football League season has concluded.

The 2022 NFL season will conclude Feb. 12, 2023 with Super Bowl LVII. Super Bowl LVII will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Week 8 games will be contested Oct. 27-31.

NFL Week 6: Former Vols’ stats

NFL Week 5: Former Vols’ stats

NFL Week 4: Former Vols’ stats

NFL Week 3: Former Vols’ stats

NFL Week 2: Former Vols’ stats

NFL Week 1: Former Vols’ stats

NFL preseason Week 3: Former Vols’ stats

NFL preseason Week 2: Former Vols’ stats

NFL preseason Week 1: Former Vols’ stats

Each week, Vols Wire will look at stats for former University of Tennessee players in the NFL.

Week 7 stats for former Vols in the NFL are listed below.

Velus Jones Jr. (Chicago Bears): Played, no stats

(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints): 11 rushing attempts, 49 rushing yards, 7 receptions, 56 receiving yards

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Marquez Callaway: (New Orleans Saints): 2 receptions, 20 receiving yards

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Shy Tuttle (New Orleans Saints): 1 tackle

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Morgan Cox: (Tennessee Titans): Played, no stats

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Jakob Johnson (Las Vegas Raiders): Played, no stats

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Kendal Vickers (Las Vegas Raiders): 1 assist

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Matthew Butler (Las Vegas Raiders): Inactive

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Trey Smith (Kansas City Chiefs): Played, no stats

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Jauan Jennings (San Francisco 49ers): Played, no stats

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Cameron Sutton (Pittsburgh Steelers): 1 tackle

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Coleman (Seattle Seahawks): Played, no stats

Shane Roper-USA TODAY Sports

Darrell Taylor (Seattle Seahawks): Played, no stats

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Joshua Palmer (Los Angeles Chargers): Inactive

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Joshua Dobbs (Cleveland Browns): Did not play

(Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire