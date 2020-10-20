NFL Week 7 EPA Power Rankings: A new top dog as Cowboys fish for the floor

One game sample sizes are not enough to make sweeping judgements. That being said…the Dallas Cowboys can absolutely not afford to lose Dak Prescott to another team at any point in the near future.

Dallas looked utterly lost with backup Andy Dalton in the game on Monday night, in front of 25,000 fans and a national TV audience no less. But believe it or not, Dallas didn’t actually manage the steepest fall in this week’s EPA power rankings.

Expected Points, the foundation of many analytical arguments, uses data from previous NFL seasons to determine how many points a team is likely to come away with on a given play based on down, distance, time remaining, and field position. The difference in expected points at the start of a play and expected points at the end is referred to as expected points added, or EPA.

The 38-10 drubbing Dallas took on Monday Night Football dropped them eight spots in our power rankings. They fall behind Philadelphia, who takes over the top spot in the NFC East and might now become the favorites in the division should Andy Dalton continue to play at the same level he exhibited against the Cardinals. The Cowboys offense fell from 12th to 19th after just this one game, and the defense dropped to the third-worst adjusted EPA allowed in the NFL.

All the Yikes

All four NFC East teams are now in the bottom 7, so at this point whichever team manages the most division wins is going to be your winner and be rewarded with a home game against someone like the Los Angeles Rams.

As I mentioned earlier, the Cowboys didn’t actually feel the most precipitous drop this week. There were two teams that faired worse: The Cleveland Browns fell 9 spots after a 38-7 loss to the Steelers, and the Minnesota Vikings fell a whopping 11 spots, from the top-10 almost to the bottom-10. They had faced one of the tougher schedules in the league heading into this week, which is probably why they were still so high in these rankings last time, but getting beat by the hapless Falcons seems to have put them in a place we all intuitively agree with.

One more note on the bad teams: the Jets appear to be one of the worst teams we’ve seen recently by any measure, but after six weeks they’ve actually got a better adjusted EPA differential than the Dolphins did last season. The Dolphins, after six games in 2019, had a whopping -122.1 adjusted EPA differential. So while it’s completely true that the Jets are the worst team in the NFL this season, let’s pump the brakes on them being the worst in modern history.

