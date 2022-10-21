NFL Week 7 betting: Jets have gone from 3-point dogs to 1-point favorites at Broncos

The New York Jets have gone from 3-point underdogs to 1-point favorites at the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

The Jets are getting 75% of bets and 71% of the money at BetMGM as they’re now the favorites at a Broncos team that dropped to 2-4 after an overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday. New York moved to 4-2 with a win at the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

The total for the game has also dropped significantly, perhaps both the line move and the total move are a reaction to the hamstring injury that Russell Wilson is reportedly dealing with. The over/under has gone from 42.5 to 38 as 81% of bets and 94% of the money is on the under. The game has the biggest share of money on the under of any game in Week 7.

Breece Hall and the New York Jets are 4-2 after beating the Green Bay Packers. (Photo by Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Two teams getting over 90% of handle

The Seattle Seahawks are getting the biggest percentage of money from bettors heading into Week 7. The Seahawks opened as 6.5-point underdogs at the Chargers and are now 5.5-point dogs as 90% of bets and 92% of the money is on Seattle to cover the spread.

The only other team at 90% of the handle is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs have gone from 10 to 11.5-point favorites at the Carolina Panthers thanks to 80% of the bets and 90% of the money.

The team with the biggest discrepancy between bets and money is the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons are getting 49% of bets as 6.5-point underdogs at the Cincinnati Bengals but those bets make up just 20% of the handle. The over/under in that game has jumped two points to 47.5 as 62% of bets and 89% of the handle is on the over to hit.

Bettors like the over in Baltimore

While the under is by far the preferred play in Denver, the opposite is true in Baltimore. The total for Browns and Ravens started at 46.5 and is now down to 45.5. There’s a little reverse line movement at play as 87% of bets and 92% of the money is on the over.

Oddsmakers also moved the line toward the San Francisco 49ers despite the Chiefs getting nearly 80% of the money ahead of Sunday’s game. The Chiefs have gone from 3-point favorites to 2-point favorites at San Francisco with 77% of bets and 79% of the money on the Chiefs to cover. The total in that game has also gone from 46.5 to 48.5 with 57% of the money on the over.