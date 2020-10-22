NFL Week 7 bets: Someone trusts an NFC East team, puts $250,000 on Eagles

There are two reasons to bet on Thursday night’s NFL game: A game is being played, and there’s a point spread on it.

Nobody should be too fired up for any NFC East game, but what are you going to do if you don’t watch the New York Giants play the Philadelphia Eagles, rake leaves?

There will still be interest because it’s the NFL, even bad teams have fantasy-relevant players on them, the World Series has a night off and there’s nothing else significant on the sports calendar. No offense to Arkansas State vs. Appalachian State.

The best way to make a bad game interesting is to have some action on it, and one bettor at BetMGM wanted to make things really interesting.

Big bet made on Eagles

The NFC East is bad, perhaps historically bad. But when they play, someone has to win and cover the spread (though, it seems inevitable we’re getting an NFC East tie this season).

One bettor placed $250,000 on the Eagles to cover -3 in the first half. That would pay $488,095.25.

The only time you should trust a 1-4-1 team as a favorite is when they’re facing a 1-5 team. Even then, trusting any NFC East team is a good way to get heartburn, whether you have $250,000 or $25 on them.

It hasn't been a pretty season for Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz (11) or anyone else in the NFC East. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton) More

Most bets are on Giants

As of Thursday morning, the Giants — whose only win came last week when the 1-5 Washington Football Team went for a two-point conversion in the final minutes and missed — were getting a heavy percentage of the bets at BetMGM.

The Giants accounted for 73.5 percent of the bets on the Thursday night game. But the Eagles were getting bigger bets, and had 56.8 percent of the handle on the game. The line on the full game has moved from Eagles -6 to -4.5. The total opened at 45 points, but has moved to 44.5. At BetMGM, 64.2 percent of the tickets were on the over.

We’re unlikely to get a pretty game on Thursday night. But at least there’s a game.

