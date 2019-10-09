NFL Week 6 WR/CB Matchups and TE Analysis

We're on to Week 6! I'll be breaking down the WR/CB matchups all season long with a focus on figuring out who could be facing shadow coverage as well as the best and worst overall situations. We'll also briefly touch on each team's TE group.

Giants at Patriots

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Projected shadow matchups: Golden Tate vs. Jonathan Jones

WR/CB breakdown: The Giants are all kinds of banged up at the moment, as each of Saquon Barkley (ankle), Wayne Gallman (concussion), Evan Engram (knee) and Sterling Shepard (concussion) have been ruled out for Thursday night.

The absence of Shepard means that Tate should have the offense's slot position all to himself. This should result in a shadow date with Jones, who hasn't exactly been dominant when asked to travel with the opposition's primary slot WR over the past two seasons:

Week 2, 2018 : Dede Westbrook 4 receptions-82 yards-1 touchdown (5 targets)

Week 3, 2018 : Golden Tate 6-69-0 (8)

Week 4, 2019: Cole Beasley 7-75-0 (13)

A matchup with anyone in the Patriots' league-best defense isn't ideal, but Tate should be plenty capable of putting together some decent production with a likely huge target share considering the lack of healthy weapons elsewhere in the offense.

Darius Slayton is the preferred play over Cody Latimer, as the former WR has posted 3-82-0, 2-13-0 and 4-62-1 lines in Daniel Jones' three starts. The latter performance took place primarily in Xavier Rhodes' coverage, as Slayton's mix of athleticism and route-running ability was too much for the longtime stud CB to handle last week.

Story continues

Of course, the situation is probably best left alone if possible: The Giants' implied total of 12.75 points is easily the lowest mark of Week 6 (per FantasyLabs).

TE breakdown: Rhett Ellison posted snap rates of 87%, 98%, 89% and 94% in four games without Engram last season. His combined 13-165-0 line in those performances isn't spectacular, but the block-first TE has at least shown the ability to catch most passes thrown his way. Ellison is more of an underrated play in DFS showdown slates to save salary, as the floor of the Giants Offense makes him an extremely thin season-long play.

Projected shadow matchups: Josh Gordon vs. Janoris Jenkins

WR/CB breakdown: Phillip Dorsett (hamstring) is considered week to week and won't suit up Thursday night. He'll be replaced in 3-WR sets by undrafted rookie WR Jakobi Meyers.

The artist formerly known as Jackrabbit wasn't asked to shadow against the Terry McLaurin-less Redskins or the Luke Falk-led Jets. Jenkins isn't completely washed, but each of Amari Cooper (6-106-1), John Brown (7-72-0) and especially Mike Evans (8-190-3) have proven that he's hardly a CB that fantasy owners should fear. Flash Gordon has averaged 8.7 targets per game since the Antonio Brown era ended, and he should soak up additional air yard market share with Dorsett sidelined.

Still, Julian Edelman has the best matchup of the group against CB Grant Haley, who ranks among PFF's bottom-10 nickelbacks in both QB Rating and yards allowed per cover snap during his time in the slot this season.

Meyers has posted a pedestrian 4-66-0 line on six targets this season, but demonstrated solid ability in training camp as well as the preseason (20-253-2). Anyone involved in the Patriots' No. 3 ranked scoring offense offers some semblance of fantasy value, although it wouldn't be surprising to see Meyers work as more of a true secondary option compared to Dorsett's usual role that resulted in 5.8 targets per game in Weeks 1-4.

TE breakdown: Rob Gronkowski was hired as an NFL Analyst for Fox NFL Sunday, meaning a potential November return has largely been ruled out. The Patriots surprisingly refrained from activating Ben Watson after he served his four-game suspension, so the offense will move forward with Ryan Izzo and Matt LaCosse at TE. Neither is too appealing of a fantasy option as long as Tom Brady continues to prioritize his RBs and WRs in the passing game, but LaCossee is the better dart throw after posting season-high marks in both snap rate (94%) and targets (four) in Week 5.

Panthers at Buccaneers

Panthers Offense

Projected shadow matchups: None

WR/CB breakdown: Kyle Allen will again start in place of Cam Newton (foot) for the Panthers' Week 6 matchup in London. Still, Newton did manage to shed his walking boot and appears to be trending towards a return after the Panthers' Week 7 bye.

Curtis Samuel has at least six targets in each of Allen's three starts, while D.J. Moore's eight targets against the Jaguars were more than he had in Weeks 3-4 combined.

Both WRs are more than capable of turning an average amount of targets into a big afternoon, although true breakouts might have to wait until Newton returns. Allen ranks just 21st in pass attempts over the last three weeks and seems to be more than fine with orchestrating virtually the entire offense through Christian McCaffrey. Overall, CMC's 136 touches this season are 21 more than the next-closest player Leonard Fournette.

Samuel is one of just 13 WRs with at least 500 air yards this season and certainly showed he can get behind this Tamp Bay defense back in Week 2 ...

... but each of the Panthers' outside WRs are better approached as boom-or-bust WR3s this week due to volume concerns.

TE breakdown: Olsen went off against the Cardinals with Allen under center with a blistering 6-75-2 line ... but has caught just 2-of-6 targets for five scoreless yards in two games since. While he did have his way with the Buccaneers secondary back in Week 2 with a 6-110-0 performance, there's an incredibly low floor here for the No. 4 pass-game option in the Panthers' run-first offense.

Projected shadow matchups: Mike Evans vs. James Bradberry

WR/CB breakdown: The Buccaneers were without field-stretching WR Breshad Perriman (hamstring) last week, while Donte Jackson (groin) hasn't managed to suit up since Week 3.

Godwin continues to draw the most-favorable matchup on a near weekly basis from the friendly confines of the slot. He caught 8-of-9 targets for 121 yards and a score against the Panthers in Week 2, and that was with a heavy dose of Jackson throughout the evening. The PPR WR1 through five weeks, Godwin is matchup proof at this point and continues to demonstrate exactly why football analysts of all shapes and sizes were so hyped to see what he was capable of with a full-time role entering the season.

Evans was shut out against Marshon Lattimore and the Saints last week. He's emerged as more of a high-end boom-or-bust WR2 in this new-look Buccaneers Offense. Evans nearly came down with two scores in his last matchup against Bradberry, but the Panthers' plus-sized CB has undoubtedly won this matchup over the years.

Week 8, 2017 : 5 receptions-60 yards-0 TD (10 targets)

Week 16, 2017 : 6-107-0 (8)

Week 9, 2018 : 1-16-0 (10)

Week 13, 2018 : 4-48-0 (6)

Week 2, 2019: 4-61-0 (8)

Evans is too good to ever be benched in season-long formats, but it's probably best to keep expectations in check this week.

Bobo Wilson rotated with Scott Miller last week and is off the fantasy radar.

TE breakdown: O.J. Howard has played at least 75% of the offense's snaps in every game this season, yet his 11-141-0 line on 14 targets has nearly been topped by backup TE Cam Brate (10-72-1). Howard ranks just 15th among all TEs in routes run this season and is facing the league's fifth-best defense in fewest PPR per game allowed to the TE position. It's impossible to trust Howard as anything other than a boom-or-bust TE2 as long as he's seeing fewer than three targets per game.

Redskins at Dolphins

Projected shadow matchups: Terry McLaurin vs. Xavien Howard

WR/CB breakdown: McLaurin F1 caught at least five passes for 60-plus yards and found the end zone in each of the first three games of the season before missing Week 4 with a hamstring injury. His 3-51-0 line in Week 5 wasn't great, but it did represent just the third time in 22 games that stud Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore allowed more than 50 yards to a single player in coverage (per PFF's Scott Barrett).

Up next is a shadow date with Xavien Howard, who has mostly held up okay in several high-profile shadow matchups over the past few seasons.

McLaurin would probably benefit from Case Keenum reportedly getting his job back, but this offense could also resemble more of a run-first unit moving forward. Per ESPN's Josina Anderson, interim head coach Bill Callahan reportedly, "Felt the team needed to run the ball more this season and told some players last week he was hard pressed to remember a time when he coached on a team with so few rush attempts to start."

P-Rich has finished with fewer than 20 yards in three of five contests this season, while Trey Quinn has yet to clear 50 yards in eight career games. It's safe to ignore pretty much everyone in this passing game aside from McLaurin.

TE breakdown: Jeremy Sprinkle posted a meh 46% snap rate and saw just three targets in Week 5 despite benefiting from the absence of both Vernon Davis (concussion) and Jordan Reed (concussion). The offense instead utilized more 4-WR sets than usual with electric pint-sized rookie Steven Sims playing more snaps last week (32) than he did in Weeks 1-4 combined (21). Either Davis or Reed would be in play as streaming options if they manage to clear the protocol by Sunday, but Sprinkle can't be trusted in any fantasy format with this type of pedestrian usage.

Projected shadow matchups: None

WR/CB breakdown: Josh Norman hasn't shadowed in three consecutive games against Allen Robinson, Sterling Shepard and Josh Gordon. It seems unlikely either Preston Williams or DeVante Parker draw that matchup.

You could make a case that both Williams and Parker are due for some positive deep-ball regression, as both have been targeted downfield at a high rate without much success to this point.

Still, the WR I'm most interested in here is Albert Wilson, who is tentatively expected to suit up Sunday after missing virtually the entire season with a calf injury. Overall, Wilson had four targets and a rush attempt on just six snaps in Week 1 and is set up well against a Washington defense that's allowed the fourth-most PPR per game to slot WRs this season (per Sports Info Solutions).

TE breakdown: My best ball shares would certainly prefer if Mike Gesicki is more involved following the Dolphins' Week 5 bye, but the athletically-gifted TE remains off the fantasy radar as long as he continues to split snaps with Nick O'Leary and something named Durham Smythe.

Eagles at Vikings

Projected shadow matchups: Alshon Jeffery vs. Xavier Rhodes

WR/CB breakdown: Both the Vikings and Eagles could be without a regular contributor again this week, as neither DeSean Jackson (abdominal) nor Mackensie Alexander (elbow) appear to be particularly close to returning to action.

The Vikings didn't ask Rhodes to shadow against Tyrell Williams, Allen Robinson or Sterling Shepard over the past three weeks. This could change in Week 6 against Jeffery, who has had plenty of success against Rhodes and the Vikings over the years.

Week 2, 2013 : 1 reception-11 yards-0 TD (5 targets)

Week 13, 2013 : 12-249-2 (15)

Week 11, 2014 : 11-135-1 (17)

Week 17, 2014 : 2-34-0 (5)

Week 8, 2015: 10-116-1 (15)

Week 15, 2015: 1-10-1 (5)

Week 8, 2016: 4-63-1 (8)

Week 17, 2016 : 1-10-0 (3)

NFC Championship, 2017: 5-85-2 (5)

Week 5, 2018: 2-39-0 (8)

Jeffery doesn't boast the highest ceiling with a rather pedestrian average of just 7.7 targets in three fully healthy games this season, but this isn't a matchup to shy away from.

Nelson Agholor has just four targets for 20 scoreless yards since his Week 3 chalk eruption. Neither him nor Mack Hollins are on the fantasy radar in this tough road matchup.

TE breakdown: Zach Ertz (45 targets) joins Evan Engram (48), Travis Kelce (43), Austin Hooper (42) and Darren Waller (42) as the league's only TEs with at least 40 targets this season. He's caught at least four passes and gained 50-plus yards in every game through five weeks, locking Carson Wentz's BFF in as a top-five TE play. Dallas Goedert has three targets in back-to-back games on 69% and 74% snap rates, making him a potential cost-saving DFS dart throw that is best avoided in season-long formats unless Ertz is ever forced to miss time.

Projected shadow matchups: None

WR/CB breakdown: Last week's squeaky wheel spot worked out great for Adam Thielen (7-130-2). He posted a similarly-dominant 7-116-1 line against the Eagles' porous group of CBs in Week 5 of last season.

Meanwhile, Stefon Diggs (3-44-0) had just four targets in Week 5 and continues to be treated as an auxiliary piece in the Vikings' run-first offense. Dalvin Cook (24 targets) has been more involved in the passing game than Diggs (23) to this point.

The good news for both Thielen and Diggs is that they're plenty capable of dominating this week's matchup on the outside -- even with limited volume.

The Eagles simply haven't been able to contain No. 1 WRs dating back to Week 1 of last season.

TE breakdown: The Vikings seem to throw Kyle Rudolph one screen per game before otherwise ignoring him. He hasn't gained over 15 yards or found the end zone this season, rendering him a non-viable fantasy option. #FreeIrvSmith.

Texans at Chiefs

Projected shadow matchups: DeAndre Hopkins vs. Bashaud Breeland

WR/CB breakdown: The Chiefs have asked Breeland to shadow each of Tyrell Williams (5-46-1) and T.Y. Hilton (4-37-0) this season with some success.

Nuk is more than capable of winning this matchup, but he'll need to see better target volume to get back to posting every-week WR1 production. Overall, he already has four games with fewer than 10 targets in 2019 after having just four and five-such games in 2017 and 2018, respectively. At least five receptions for 40 yards in every game this season isn't terrible, although we all know Hopkins is capable of so much more.

And then there's Will Fuller, who is fresh off posting the ninth-best fantasy performance for a WR ever (per Graham Barfield). The wild part about Fuller's absurd 14-217-3 line against the Falcons last week is that it actually could've been even bigger if he hadn't been tackled twice at the one-yard line.

Kenny Stills (hamstring) was out last week, but Keke Coutee played just 44% of the snaps in a Texans Offense that has frequently utilized two TEs this season. Coutee's 3-72-0 line on four targets was decent enough, but he's not a reliable fantasy option as long as he's on the field for fewer than half of the offense's plays.

TE breakdown: Both Darren Fells (79% snaps) and Jordan Akins (66%) were on the field for a majority of the Texans' snaps last week. Still, they combined to get just three targets, as Deshaun Watson has always preferred to target his WRs over RBs and TEs. Fells is the preferred dart throw of the two, as his four targets inside the red zone are tied with Will Fuller for the highest mark on the team.

Projected shadow matchups: None

WR/CB breakdown: Tyreek Hill (collarbone) managed to practice in a limited fashion last week and is trending towards a return sooner rather than later. His presence is needed more than ever with Sammy Watkins (hamstring) also banged up.

Byron Pringle (6-103-1 in Week 5) is the latest Chiefs WR to prove that pretty much anyone is merely a full game's allotment of snaps with Patrick Mahomes away from racking up fantasy points.

There are usually a few times per game where defenses are rendered helpless against arguably the most-talented QB the game has ever seen.

The Chiefs' 13 points in Week 5 were easily the fewest of the Mahomes era, as they had scored at least 26 points in each of his previous 24 career starts. I wouldn't count on the Texans' pass-funnel defense replicating the Colts' success and holding this offense in check again.

TE breakdown: Travis Kelce has averaged 5.6 receptions and is yet to finish with fewer than 70 receiving yards in a game this season. Still, the PPR TE3 hasn't quite lived up to his lofty fantasy expectations, mostly because of his lone touchdown through five weeks. Kelce has ripped off 6-106-2, 5-34-0, 8-98-0 and 8-128-0 lines in four career matchups against the Texans. I wouldn't count on his "slump" lasting much longer.

Editor's Note: Drafting is only half the battle. Dominate all season long with our Season Pass! Use our NEW Start/Sit Tool, Trade Analyzer, Consensus Rankings, Projections and more on your way to a championship! Click here for more!

Saints at Jaguars

Position WR Height Weight Speed CB Height Weight Speed Left Michael Thomas 75 212 4.57 A.J. Bouye 72 186 4.6 Slot Austin Carr 73 194 4.67 D.J. Hayden 71 191 4.45 Right Ted Ginn 71 180 4.43 Tre Herndon 71 186 4.52

Projected shadow matchups: Michael Thomas vs. Jalen Ramsey (back)

WR/CB breakdown: Ramsey reportedly saw a back specialist on Monday. He should be considered very questionable for this matchup, but undoubtedly would be asked to shadow Thomas if he's anything near 100% by Sunday. The ever-burnable Tre Herndon will take Ramsey's place if the Jaguars' stud CB is again sidelined.

Losing Drew Brees (thumb) could've understandably tanked Michael Thomas' fantasy value, but the Saints' undisputed No. 1 pass-game target has instead balled out. Overall, Thomas has caught 45-of-55 targets for a league-high 543 yards and three touchdowns this season on his way to working as the PPR WR2.

Brees was recorded throwing last week and appears to be trending towards a return in the near future. Still, I'm confident Thomas can keep rolling as a matchup-proof WR1 either way after seeing a much-improved version of Teddy Bridgewater in Week 5 against the Buccaneers.

Ted Ginn found the end zone last week on a blown coverage and has gained a combined 69 yards since Week 1. Meanwhile, Austin Carr worked as the offense's little-used No. 3 WR after Tre'Quan Smith (ankle) was forced out of action early in the game. None of the offense's complementary receivers are worthy of fantasy consideration with so much of the offense's target share flowing through Thomas and Alvin Kamara.

TE breakdown: Jared Cook posted a season-best 4-41-1 line last week and has six targets in back-to-back games. Somehow, the Saints have actually fed him more targets inside the 10-yard line (two) than Thomas (one) through five weeks. The red zone does appear to be the area of the field where the Saints potentially dusted off some of their old Jimmy Graham plays for Cook. A matchup against the Jaguars' No. 8 ranked defense in DVOA vs. TEs isn't ideal, but Cook can be approached as a low-end TE1 option with this type of fantasy-friendly volume.

Projected shadow matchups: D.J. Chark vs. Marshon Lattimore

WR/CB breakdown: All Chark has done in his second season is ball out to the highest of levels.

Receptions: 27 (tied for No. 16 among all WRs)

Yards: 485 (No. 5)

TDs: 5 (tied for No. 2)

Yards per target: 13.1 (No. 4)

Yards per route run: 2.76 (No. 6)

PPR: 105.5 (WR5)

The above statistics are even more impressive after considering that Chark's 37 targets are tied for just the 23rd most among all WRs.

Still, Chark has benefited from both the Broncos and Panthers declining to consistently shadow him with their respective No. 1 CB over the past two weeks. This probably won't be the case against the Saints in Week 6, as they've consistently asked Marshon Lattimore to travel with the opponent's No. 1 WR since he entered the league in 2017.

Lattimore had a rough Week 1 against Nuk, but has been an absolute stud in back-to-back difficult matchups against Amari Cooper (5-48-0) and Mike Evans (0-0-0).

Chark has the size and contested-catch ability to win against even the league's best CBs like Lattimore, although Gardner Minshew has been diligent about spreading the ball around to each of Chark (37 targets), Dede Westbrook (37), Leonard Fournette (30) and Chris Conley (22).

Chark deserves to be locked in to starting lineups as long as he continues to play like one of the league's very best WRs, while Westbrook is beginning to earn fantasy viability again himself with Minshew looking more and more like a legit long-term answer. Westbrook undoubtedly has the easier matchup of the two this week in the slot against the ever-burnable P.J. Williams. Only the Steelers and Falcons have allowed more PPR per game to slot WRs than the Saints this season (per TJ Hernandez).

TE breakdown: James O'Shaughnessy (knee, IR) is out indefinitely, so Geoff Swaim will work as the offense's lead TE while Josh Oliver (hamstring) remains sidelined. Still, Swaim remains a thin fantasy option as the No. 5 target in a run-first offense. Backup TE Seth DeValve also figures to be involved enough to keep Swaim from playing a true every-down role.

Seahawks at Browns

Position WR Height Weight Speed CB Height Weight Speed Left D.K. Metcalf 75 228 4.33 T.J. Carrie 72 206 4.48 Slot Tyler Lockett 70 182 4.4 Eric Murray 71 199 4.49 Right Jaron Brown 74 205 4.45 Terrance Mitchell 71 192 4.63

Projected shadow matchups: None

WR/CB breakdown: Denzel Ward (hamstring) and Greedy Williams (hamstring) are still without a timetable for return. Ward could potentially travel with D.K. Metcalf if healthy, but the Browns' reluctance to use Ward in the slot for more than a handful of snaps per game means that Tyler Lockett should be just fine either way.

Lockett has just four targets in back-to-back weeks. Even life as the No. 1 pass-game option can be rough at times in an offense when the QB is throwing fewer than 30 passes per game.

Still, Lockett and Russell Wilson continue to largely operate on an entirely different wave length compared to the rest of the league. Lockett maintains a solid weekly floor even without robust target volume thanks to this unparalleled chemistry.

Metcalf has similar volume concerns as Lockett, but also remains a more-than-viable fantasy option thanks to the fantasy-friendly nature of his targets. Overall, Metcalf is one of just seven players with at least seven red-zone targets this season, and his average target depth of 17.8 yards is the sixth-highest mark among 110 qualified WRs (PFF).

Jaron Brown (31% snaps in Week 5) split reps with each of David Moore (23%) and Malik Turner (23%) against the Rams, rendering each irrelevant for fantasy purposes.

TE breakdown: Will Dissly has played at least half of the offense's snaps in eight games since entering the league in 2018. He's managed to post 3-105-1, 3-42-1, 1-4-0, 1-12-0, 5-50-2, 6-62-1, 7-57-1 and 4-81-0 lines in those contests. The departure of Nick Vannett has led to Dissly posting 79% and 89% snap rates over the past two weeks. This type of consistent production, snap volume, and proven chemistry with Wilson makes Dissly an every-week TE1 until further notice.

Projected shadow matchups: None

WR/CB breakdown: Baker Mayfield has been under duress for most of the season, as his 37.4% pressured dropback rate is the 14th-highest mark among 38 qualified signal callers (PFF). Part of the problem is the Browns' 26th-ranked offensive line in adjusted sack rate, but Mayfield also deserves some of the blame for having the league's sixth-slowest average release through five weeks.

Naturally, this erratic play under center has led to inconsistent results from the Browns' talented pass catchers.

Odell Beckham's targets have decreased every week this season, although the Browns clearly recognize they need to get him more involved to be successful. This led to two rush attempts, a pass attempt and even an ill-fated punt return in Week 5. The fairy-tale beginning to the OBJ and Mayfield marriage that most anticipated hasn't been a reality to this point, but the Browns' No. 1 WR is far too talented to be held in check for much longer. The Seahawks never move their CBs, so OBJ should be able to feast on Tre Flowers (PFF's No. 99 CB among 115 qualified corners) whenever he pleases.

Jarvis Landry has gained at least 60 yards in all but one game this season. He flashed his upside in Week 4 with an 8-167-0 line against the Ravens and has averaged a solid enough 7.8 targets per game. Still, it's tough to treat Landry as more than a high-upside WR3 until the Browns passing game shows some signs of life.

Antonio Callaway let a sure-fire touchdown bounce off his hands and into the defender's lap last week in his season debut. He's off the fantasy radar after out-snapping Damion Ratley by a slim 21-to-14 margin. Rashard Higgins (knee) remains sidelined.

TE breakdown: Demetrius Harris has played more than half of the Browns' snaps in four consecutive weeks ... and hasn't managed to clear even five yards in a single game. As we discussed last week, Ricky Seals-Jones' 3-82-1 line in Week 4 was largely the result of some busted coverages by the Ravens. Neither Harris nor RSJ are recommended fantasy options due to their respective volume concerns.

Bengals at Ravens

Projected shadow matchups: Tyler Boyd vs. Marlon Humphrey

WR/CB breakdown: Humphrey has performed admirably as a shadow CB this season, limiting Sammy Watkins (5-64-0), Odell Beckham Jr. (2-20-0) and JuJu Smith-Schuster (7-75-1) over the last three weeks. Humphrey helped make up for the meh performance in coverage last week with what turned out to be a game-winning forced fumble on JuJu in overtime. The Ravens' No. 1 CB is expected to follow Boyd into the slot after doing so on 44% of his snaps in Week 5.

This is a tough matchup for Boyd, but he's capable of winning just on target volume alone. Only Cooper Kupp (63 targets), Michael Thomas (55) and Keenan Allen (53) join Boyd (53) in this season's 50-target club.

Auden Tate managed to salvage his chalky Week 5 with a late-game touchdown. Tate does deserve credit on the score for showing off some nifty route-running ability for such a large receiver. He has at least six targets in three consecutive games. Tate is in play again this week against a struggling Ravens Defense that has shockingly allowed more yards per play than anyone except the Dolphins this season. The absence of stud CB Jimmy Smith (knee) hasn't helped matters, and the loss of SS Tony Jefferson (knee, IR) certainly won't assist in fixing things.

Damion Willis hasn't cleared 40 yards in a game this season. His 60% snap rate in Week 5 wasn't enough of a full-time role to warrant streamer consideration.

TE breakdown: Hopefully you listened to this column last week and refrained from expecting too much from Tyler Eifert, who posted a 2-14-0 line on a pedestrian 27% snap rate against the Cardinals' league-worst defense against TEs. C.J. Uzomah (two targets, 64% snaps in Week 5) is simply too involved for Eifert to offer any sort of a ceiling inside of the league's 29th-ranked scoring offense.

Projected shadow matchups: None

WR/CB breakdown: Hollywood Brown (ankle) isn't believed to be dealing with a long-term injury, but he's at risk for reduced snaps this week. While it doesn't take more than one well-placed pass for Brown to break open any game, his five targets and 46% snap rate in Week 5 were his lowest marks since Week 1. If you have a tough start/sit decision involving Brown, it might be a good idea to choose the other player for at least this week.

Willie Snead (3.2 targets per game) is the only other Ravens WR that's getting even three targets per game. Backup TEs Hayden Hurst (15 targets) and Nick Boyle (14) have each been more involved than either Seth Robert (10) or Miles Boykin (eight).

Cincinnati hasn't been a good defense this season: Only the Ravens (6.7 yards per play) and Dolphins (7) have been worse than the Bengals (6.5) on a per-play basis. Still, they've been much better against WRs (No. 5 in fewest PPR per game allowed to the position) and TEs (No. 7) than QBs (No. 23) and especially RBs (No. 32). Don't be afraid to stack Lamar Jackson with just Mark Ingram or Mark Andrews in this run-first Ravens Offense.

TE breakdown: Andrews (39 targets) is tied with Brown (39) for the team lead. Only Zach Ertz (45 targets), Evan Engram (48), Travis Kelce (43), Austin Hooper (42) and Darren Waller (42) have more targets at the TE position. Andrews arguably has a higher ceiling than any of those aforementioned talents thanks to his elite field-stretching and run-after-the-catch ability. Continue to treat him as an every-week TE1.

49ers at Rams

49ers Offense

Projected shadow matchups: None

WR/CB breakdown: The 49ers have slowly but surely dwindled down their WR committee, leading to the following snap and target distributions last Monday night against the Browns:

George Kittle, as well as the team's stable of competent RBs, will continue to be plenty involved in the passing game, but we can at least begin to somewhat trust Pettis, Goodwin and Samuel as viable fantasy options inside of the 49ers' No. 2 ranked scoring offense.

The most favorable matchup of the week goes to Pettis, who has lined up in the slot on 31% of his snaps this season. He dropped what looked like a sure-fire touchdown on a slant last week, but tentatively appears to have recaptured his full-time role.

Goodwin is always a threat to break off a chunk play, although that doesn't seem exceptionally likely this week against a Rams Defense that is one of just five units to allow fewer than 12 completions of 20-plus yards this season.

Samuel has fewer than five targets in all but one game this season and offers a low floor as the potential No. 5 pass-game option in any given week.

TE breakdown: George Kittle was dominant as both a receiver and blocker last Monday night, catching 6-of-8 targets for 70 yards and a touchdown. He even gained an additional 18 yards on a fly sweep. The 49ers stud TE has surpassed 50 yards in every game this season and has only caught fewer than six passes once. Kittle is a high-end TE1 against a Rams Defense he's posted 1-8-0, 4-100-0, 5-98-1 and 9-149-1 lines against in four career matchups.

Projected shadow matchups: None

WR/CB breakdown: Brandin Cooks (concussion) is at risk of missing this week's game if he's unable to clear the protocol by Sunday. Josh Reynolds functioned as an every-down player with Cooper Kupp sidelined in 2018 as well as when Robert Woods missed time in 2017.

None of the Rams WRs have an "easy" matchup; each of K'Waun Williams (No. 2), Ahkello Witherspoon (No. 13), Richard Sherman (No. 17) and Emmanuel Moseley (No. 20) rank among PFF's top-20 highest-graded CBs this season.

With that said, the biggest issue for the Rams' passing game is probably the 49ers' beastly pass rush. Jared Goff is already one of just eight QBs to have at least 40% of their dropbacks result in a pressure this season, so he'll have his hands full with Nick Bosa and the 49ers' third-ranked defense in adjusted sack rate (Football Outsiders).

Still, Kupp is matchup proof based on both his absurd volume as well as the simple reality that the Rams' slot WR is incredibly #good.

Targets: 63 (No. 1 in the NFL)

Receptions: 41 (No. 2)

Yards: 505 (No. 4)

Yards per route run: 2.4 (No. 8)

Touchdowns: 4 (Tied for No. 4)

PPR: 115.9 (WR3)

TE breakdown: Gerald Everett joins Lamar Jackson as the league's only non-RBs that have broken double-digit tackles this season (PFF). The Rams have finally prioritized him ahead of Tyler Higbee, as Everett has posted 56% and 81% snap rates in the last two weeks with Higbee active. He's a low-end TE1 for this week's matchup against the stingy 49ers secondary. Note that Everett's performance against the Seahawks could've been even better if he hadn't been stopped just short of the goal line after an impressive catch and run.

Falcons at Cardinals

Projected shadow matchups: None

WR/CB breakdown: The Falcons have struggled to get their passing game on track aside from when they've fallen behind by multiple scores for essentially the entire season. Still, each of Julio Jones (PPR WR8), Calvin Ridley (WR24) and Mohamed Sanu (WR31) have produced about as well as we could hope for inside of the league's 20th-ranked scoring offense.

Perhaps the passing game's struggle to establish any sort of early-game efficiency will change this week against the Cardinals' porous secondary. They've struggled to slow down opposing WRs of all shapes and sizes through five weeks, particularly those that spend most of their time in the slot.

Continue to fire up Jones and Ridley with confidence, and this might even be the week to feel good about streaming Sanu.

TE breakdown: The Falcons don't show up on Sunday planning to feed Austin Hooper upwards of double-digit targets per game, but that's more often than not turned out to be the case with the offense routinely facing negative game script. Of course Hooper is capable of exploiting the Cardinals' league-worst defense in PPR per game allowed to the TE position; the likes of Mark Andrews (8-112-1), T.J. Hockenson (6-131-1), Will Dissly (7-57-1) and Greg Olsen (6-75-2) were certainly just fine. Still, this is one of few games where the Falcons might not be trailing for a majority of the afternoon. Obviously start Hooper with confidence in season-long leagues, but I'll be mostly fading him in DFS tournaments due to his expected high ownership.

Projected shadow matchups: None

WR/CB breakdown: Both Christian Kirk (ankle) and Damiere Byrd (hamstring) managed to return to practice Wednesday, while Davis Johnson (back) is also banged up. Backup WRs Pharoh Cooper (18 snaps in Week 5) and Andy Isabella (10) aren't viable fantasy options after playing part-time roles against the Bengals.

That leaves us with Trent Sherfield, KeeSean Johnson and Larry Fitzgerald to attack the Falcons' 30th-ranked defense in fewest PPR per game allowed to the WR position. The secondary has been particularly atrocious against slot WRs, as only the Steelers have allowed more PPR per game to inside receivers than the Falcons.

Fitz joins Austin Ekeler, DeAndre Hopkins, Cooper Kupp and Michael Thomas as the only players with at least five receptions in every game this season. He's locked in as a WR2 this week thanks to his potential to flirt with his ceiling in this cake matchup.

Sherfield has been targeted just six times over the past two weeks despite playing a near every-down role, while Johnson has posted an underwhelming 5-41-0 line on 10 targets during this span. This middling target volume leaves each WR as nothing more than GPP dart throws even in this great spot.

TE breakdown: The Cardinals actually decided to utilize the TE position in Week 5, as Maxx Williams (56% snap rate) and Charles Clay (57%) each easily set season-high marks in playing time. Still, they continued to be an afterthought in the passing game, as each TE received just one target. Continue to look elsewhere for fantasy-relevant TEs.

Cowboys at Jets

Projected shadow matchups: None

WR/CB breakdown: Last week we saw the beast that is Jerry World Amari Cooper.

Now we'll get a look at his dreaded alter ego: Road game Amari Cooper.

Overall, he's found the end zone just once and is yet to surpass even 75 yards in seven road games with the Cowboys.

6 receptions-75 yards-0 TD (10 targets)

3-36-0 (5)

4-32-0 (7)

5-31-0 (11)

6-65-1 (9)

4-44-1 (5)

5-48-0 (8)

This issue extends to Cooper's time with the Raiders; he's averaged fewer yards per target on the road compared to at home in every season of his career.

Cooper is locked in as a season-long WR1, but the trend is a bit troubling and could be especially concerning if LT Tyron Smith (ankle) and RT La'el Collins (knee) aren't able to suit up this Sunday.

Michael Gallup returned from his knee injury to a full-time role and continued to tear it up, catching 7-of-14 targets for 113 yards and a touchdown against the Packers. He's worked as the PPR WR15, WR35 and WR11 in three starts this season, making him a weekly WR2 option in the Cowboys' league-best offense in yards per play.

Randall Cobb has fewer than five receptions in four-of-five games this season and is at risk of working as the offense's No. 5 pass-game option in any given week.

The Jets Offense without Sam Darnold has been awful, but their defense actually ranks 10th in overall DVOA and 13th against the pass. This isn't exactly a smash spot even though both Cooper and Gallup are more than capable of putting up numbers against even some of the league's better secondaries (as we saw last week against the Packers).

TE breakdown: Jason Witten has four targets in every game this season and is a weekly touchdown-dependent low-end TE1/high-end TE2. Blake Jarwin continues to see between 30-50% of the offense's snaps per week and is always a threat to create a chunk play down the seam. However, neither is a recommended fantasy option this week against Jamal Adams and company, as the Jets have allowed the sixth-fewest PPR per game to the TE position this season.

Projected shadow matchups: None

WR/CB breakdown: Sam Darnold is officially #back after being cleared by doctors earlier in the week. His Week 1 target distribution was as follows:

Note that Demaryius Thomas wasn't active in Week 1.

I'd bet against Crowder seeing 15-plus targets in a game again this season, but he certainly has a chance to work as the offense's No. 1 pass-game target with Darnold under center. However, this is a tough matchup for him against the Cowboys' league-best defense in fewest PPR per game allowed to slot WRs (Sports Info Solutions).

Robby Anderson might be the better option for streamer and DFS consideration. His 3-23-0 line on seven targets in Week 1 was far from prolific, but he did come within inches of reeling in a deep ball at the end of the game and finished the week with the 15th most air yards among all WRs.

Ultimately, the entire Jets passing game is best approached with caution in this spot; the Cowboys are one of seven defenses that have allowed 5.5 or fewer net yards per pass attempt this season. They've allowed the fewest PPR per game to the WR position as a whole.

TE breakdown: I nearly burst out in tears upon finding out Chris Herndon (hamstring) is looking doubtful to suit up Sunday upon finally being activated from suspension. Herndon apparently suffered the injury while running route *by himself* last Friday. As someone that's stashed Herndon on more than a few season-long rosters in anticipation of him balling out following his suspension: This is devastating. Look for TE Ryan Griffin to continue to play nearly every down with minimal involvement in the passing game while Herndon is sidelined.

Titans at Broncos

Projected shadow matchups: None

WR/CB breakdown: Chris Harris Jr. played a season-high six snaps in the slot last week, but ultimately didn't shadow Keenan Allen throughout the afternoon. He also didn't travel with D.J. Chark in Week 4, making it unlikely he'll track either of the Titans' talented outside WRs.

A.J. Brown (65% snap rate) finally received something resembling a full-time role in Week 5, as Tajae Sharpe (32%) was largely delegated to the bench. This makes sense: Brown is a baller. He's averaging an asinine 5.2 yards after the catch above expectation this season, which is a full 0.7 yards ahead of the league's next-best receiver at creating something out of nothing with the ball in their hands (Next-Gen Stats). Unfortunately, Brown still hasn't seen more than five targets in a game and is stuck as the No. 2 or No. 3 pass-game option in the Titans' run-heavy offense.

The same general idea for why we shouldn't expect consistent fantasy production from Brown also applies to Corey Davis. Nobody should be doubting either WR's ability to function at a high level, but life with Marcus Mariota under center has routinely produced inconsistent fantasy production for pretty much everyone other than Delanie Walker over the years.

High-priced free agent acquisition Adam Humphries has gained 30 or fewer yards in four of five games this season.

TE breakdown: Delanie Walker (knee) has been playing through the pain in recent weeks. The issue appears to have negatively impacted his playing time: Walker has posted 31% and 44% snap rates over the past two weeks after playing between 46-58% snaps in Weeks 1-3. "Backup" TE Jonnu Smith has just one fewer target than Walker over the past two weeks and has been on the field more often. Feel free to fade everyone involved in this offense that isn't a mutant 6-foot-3 and 247-pound RB.

Projected shadow matchups: None

WR/CB breakdown: Joe Flacco has surprisingly enabled multiple high-end fantasy-relevant WRs this season in lieu of a TE or RB. Overall, each of Courtland Sutton (PPR WR10) and Emmanuel Sanders (WR23) have functioned as top-24 WRs through five weeks.

Sutton has actually been the more consistent of the duo, as he's had at least seven targets and four receptions in every game this season. His ability to ball out in less-than-ideal spots against the Packers (5-87-0), Jaguars (6-62-2) and Chargers (4-92-1) makes him worthy of every-week WR2 treatment with the upside for more.

Sanders has mixed in 2-10-0 and 1-9-0 duds in between three explosive performances this season. Still, his target share is about as fantasy friendly as owners could hope for, as he has a league-high eight red zone targets and is tied for second with five targets inside the 10-yard line.

DaeSean Hamilton hasn't received a single target in two of the last three weeks and is off the fantasy radar.

I wouldn't go out of my way to attack a Titans Defense that ranks among the league's top-12 units in PPR per game allowed to QBs, RBs and WRs alike, particularly when we're talking about Joe Flacco and the league's 26th-ranked scoring offense. Still, Sutton and Sanders have each emerged as WR2s that offer WR1 upside when everything clicks.

TE breakdown: Noah Fant played 66% of the offense's snaps last week ... and Jeff Heuerman played 61%. The former TE had just one target, and the latter three. I was mistaken in assuming the Broncos were bringing Fant along with the expectation of increasing their first-round pick's involvement in the passing game. This is a situation to avoid outside of desperate GPP dart throws.

Steelers at Chargers

Projected shadow matchups: None

WR/CB breakdown: ESPN's Chris Mortensen reports Devlin Hodges is expected to start Sunday with Mason Rudolph in the concussion protocol.

Hodges' target distribution in nine pass attempts last week was as follows:

Note that Washington (shoulder) is reportedly expected to miss "a few weeks" and Samuels (knee) is expected to miss about a month of action.

It's tough to get behind any WR in this offense with an undrafted rookie free agent under center. Hodges was fine enough in relief last week and put up solid numbers in four seasons at Samford, but the Steelers Offense is simply in a brutal road spot against one of the league's better groups of CBs. It'd be surprising if the Steelers didn't lean on James Conner and the ground game as much as possible. Only the Giants (12.3) have a lower implied total than the Steelers (17.3)

TE breakdown: McDonald's near every-down role in Weeks 1-2 is seemingly gone. Overall, both McDonald (62% snaps) and Nick Vannett (50%) were plenty involved last week, rendering each an extremely unappealing fantasy option in this aforementioned awful situation.

Projected shadow matchups: None

WR/CB breakdown: Philip Rivers fed Austin Ekeler and Melvin Gordon 16 (!!!) and six targets in Week 5, respectively. Coach Anthony Lynn wouldn't rule out Hunter Henry (knee) for Sunday, although limited snaps would certainly be a strong possibility if he's ultimately able to suit up. Add in the fact that Andre Patton (16 snaps) ate into Travis Benjamin's No. 3 WR role, and it's safe to ignore pretty much everyone in this offense outside of the RBs, Keenan Allen and Mike Williams.

Allen has drawn a ton of attention from the Dolphins and Broncos over the last two weeks after his hot start to the season. Overall, he's had just 11 combined targets in Weeks 4-5 after having at least 10 pass-game opportunities in each of Weeks 1-3.

The good news is Rivers' undisputed No. 1 WR finds himself in a dream spot against the same defense that quite literally decided to cover him with LBs last season.

Nobody has allowed more PPR per game to slot WRs than the Steelers in 2019 (Sports Info Solutions).

Mike Williams had a career-high 13 targets with a robust 89% snap rate in Week 5 despite playing through a back injury. One of the league's best contested-catch artists, Williams is plenty capable of winning on jump balls against a Steelers secondary without a starting CB standing over six feet tall. Williams and Allen are two of just 17 players with at least four targets inside the 10-yard line this season.

TE breakdown: Virgil Green and Lance Kendricks have continued to split reps and targets with Henry sidelined. Each is irrelevant in fantasy with a combined 10 targets this season. It'd also be tough to trust Henry in his first game back due to the strong possibility of a snap count, but he should definitely be scooped up off of waiver wires if available. The return is near.

Lions at Packers

Projected shadow matchups: None

WR/CB breakdown: The Lions have fully embraced the deep ball under new OC Darrell Bevell.

The results have been particularly great for Kenny Golladay (WR14 in PPR per game), while Marvin Jones (WR37) has also offered some sporadic value.

Golladay has the lowest average separation rate in the league (Next-Gen Stats), but Matthew Stafford has been more than willing to feed him fantasy-friendly opportunities regardless. Overall, only Will Fuller (13) has more deep ball targets than Golladay (12) despite the Lions already having had their bye. Golladay is one of just five players with at least five targets inside the 10-yard line.

Jones and Danny Amendola (chest) have each proven capable of producing some splash weeks already this season, but I wouldn't expect much consistent production from either in the Lions' run-first offense. Marvin Hall will work as the offense's No. 3 WR if Amendola remains sidelined.

The group has a tough matchup against a Packers Defense that has largely shut down everyone except the Cowboys' league-best offense in yards per play. Both Kevin King and Jaire Alexander are talented CBs that should play better than what we saw last Sunday, while Za'Darius Smith and Preston Smith have helped form the league's most-fearsome pass rush through five weeks.

Golladay is an every-week WR2 regardless of the matchup, but I'd be hesitant in assume that the Packers' secondary is a unit to attack after one bad week.

TE breakdown: T.J. Hockenson's (concussion) status is murky. He's still in the protocol, but did manage to return to practice Wednesday. Jesse James would take over as the offense's full-time TE if Hockenson is ultimately sidelined. Neither is a recommended fantasy option against a Packers Defense that is one of just seven units to allow fewer than 40 passing yards per game to the TE position this season.

Projected shadow matchups: Davante Adams (foot) vs. Darius Slay (hamstring)

WR/CB breakdown: Mike Ford will replace Slay if he's not healthy enough to suit up, while Jake Kumerow will sub in for Adams if Aaron Rodgers' No. 1 WR remains sidelined.

It'd be unfortunate if Adams and Slay don't get a chance to square off. Adams has managed to find the end zone plenty of times vs. the Lions over the years, but they've usually managed to at least make life tough on him.

Week 10, 2015 : 10 receptions-79 yards-0 touchdowns (21 targets)

Week 13, 2015 : 4-21-1 (7)

Week 3, 2016 : 2-23-1 (2)

Week 17, 2016 : 6-31-2 (9)

Week 9, 2017 : 7-53-0 (10)

Week 5, 2018: 9-140-1 (12)

Never bench Adams in season-long formats if active, but he'll have his hands full vs. Slay and the Lions' underrated secondary.

It's tough to expect much from either Marquez Valdes-Scantling (1-18-0 in Week 5), Geronimo Allison (2-28-0) or Kumerow (1-9-0) if Adams is again inactive. Aaron Jones wound up with a team-high eight targets last week.

Aaron Rodgers has always been a threat to ball out at Lambeau Field no matter how difficult the matchup might seem, but he's thrown for fewer than 250 yards in four of five starts this season in the Packers' new-look offense. I wouldn't count on an overwhelmingly successful aerial attack without Adams on the field against a Lions secondary that managed to "hold" Patrick Mahomes and company to 321 yards and a single score on 39 pass attempts back in Week 4.

TE breakdown: Jimmy Graham caught all three of his targets in Week 5 for 41 scoreless yards. Still, Robert Tonyan (1-23-0) and Marcedes Lewis (2-17-0) were also plenty involved. Graham has played at least 70% of the offense's snaps in back-to-back weeks and seems to be mostly over his early-season injury woes, but he's still a touchdown-dependent low-end TE1 at best. Neither Tonyan nor Lewis are worthy of fantasy consideration, but hats off to the former player for helping complete one of Week 5's cooler passes.