NFL Week 6 TV coverage maps

NFL Week 6 began with a game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles. There will be three nationally televised games this week.

The first is the London game between the Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars. That will air at 9:30 a.m. ET on CBS.

The Sunday night game on NBC will be Seahawks-Steelers and the Monday night game on ESPN will be Bills-Titans.

That leaves 10 games to air on CBS and FOX during the day on Sunday. This week, CBS gets two regional telecasts in every market and FOX gets one.

What games will air in your area? Check out the coverage maps below, based on the information from 506 Sports.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





CBS early games

506 Sports

There are three early game options on CBS.

Chiefs-Washington gets the biggest coverage, airing in the pink areas. The blue areas will get Chargers-Ravens (this is the appetizer for Cardinals fans in Arizona before their team plays in the late time slot).

The green areas will see Texans-Colts.

CBS late games

506 Sports

Cardinals fans probably will be watching the Cardinals game on FOX, but CBS has two late games. Cowboys-Patriots will air where it is pink, while Raiders-Broncos will air where it is blue.

FOX single game

506 Sports

There are four early games for FOX and one late game.

The late game is Cardinals-Browns, which will air in the green areas.

The pink areas will get Packers-Bears as their 1 p.m. ET game.

The blue areas get Rams-Giants.

The yellow areas get Vikings-Panthers and the orange areas get Bengals-Lions.

1

1