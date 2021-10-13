NFL Week 6: How to survive and advance in your knockout pool

Surviving a close call

Those of you who had the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5 probably are still stressing. A kicker who was short on a 49-yard field goal, Greg Joseph, comes back to nail a 54-yarder—and you survive! Some byes are on the docket for Week 6, which cuts down the options.

Don't think about it

There are way better weeks to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers than this one at Philadelphia. The Eagles probably won’t win outright but they have been potent enough on offense to hassle the Super Bowl champs.

The Miami Dolphins at Jacksonville Jaguars in London. At least no one in Florida has to think about attending this awful contest between teams that are a combined 1-9. Has any coach been fired when, not in the United States? Jaguars fans have to be wondering about this.

The Carolina Panthers welcome the Minnesota Vikings. That’s a hard pass if you still have either of these teams as choices. Undependable would be a compliment to both.

The Las Vegas Raiders visit the Denver Broncos in an AFC West clash between teams that were once 3-0 and are now 3-2. Neither is heading in the right direction and choosing either would be a poor decision.

The Arizona Cardinals meet the Cleveland Browns in a game that will be fun to watch and a great one not to have to fret about in a knockout pool.

A pair of 4-1 teams meet as the Los Angeles Chargers catch the Baltimore Ravens after a miracle victory and a short week. Still, the 10 a.m. body clock start for the Bolts makes this risky.

The Buffalo Bills have been fierce. They travel to the Tennessee Titans after a road triumph at Kansas City. Did anyone think there could be a letdown?

Let the bettor beware

The Dallas Cowboys are oh so tempting on their four-game winning streak as they visit the struggling New England Patriots. Bill Belichick’s Pats look to make it a Texas two-step, having defeated the Houston Texans in Week 5. As alluring as the Cowboys are, this could be the end of their winning run.

The Green Bay Packers face the Chicago Bears in an NFC North duel. Somehow, the Bears are a game behind the Packers and would be tied for first if they win. That’s enough mystery to make anyone stay away from potential misery.

Tempting fate

There is something off with the Kansas City Chiefs. They hit the road and play the Washington Football Team. Did anyone see Patrick Mahomes at 2-4 after six weeks? The fact that has to be asked is a reason to stay away from this.

The Houston Texans are mild, to be kind. However, the Indianapolis Colts come home after a crushing loss. Will Carson Wentz & Co. have an appetite for destruction or will their 1-4 start be deflating?

The Cincinnati Bengals are 3-2 and easily could have been a game better if their kicker delivered in Week 5. The Detroit Lions are, well, the Detroit Lions. They have been so close to getting Dan Campbell his first victory, and if Cincy thinks about taking this foe lightly, it could be stunned.

Go for it

The start of Geno Smith for the Seattle Seahawks makes the Pittsburgh Steelers a tempting pick. It is Geno Smith against a difficult defense and the Steelers got things together against the Denver Broncos. That said, Juju Smith-Schuster is gone for the season and Pittsburgh is just 2-3. Beware.

So, it leaves everyone with what seems like an obvious pick. The only thing to flinch at with the Los Angeles Rams at the injury-riddled New York Giants is game time, 1 p.m. ET kickoff. One interesting factor when considering this: The Rams have the Lions at home next and then are at the Houston Texans. Three juicy options for the team that currently is atop the NFC West.

