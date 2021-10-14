NFL Week 6 picks: Jaguars finally win a game; Rams, Chargers win
Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season begins Thursday with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visiting the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia. The Times’ NFL writer, Sam Farmer, examines this week’s matchups.
Farmer's record last week: record 12-4 (.750); season 50-30 (.625). Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, the record against the spread last week would have been 10-5-1 (.667); season 36-42-2 (.462).
Teams on bye: Atlanta, New Orleans, N.Y. Jets, San Francisco.
Times Pacific. Lines according to FanDuel (O/U = over/under):
Buccaneers (4-1) at Eagles (2-3)
Thursday, 5:20 p.m.
TV: Channel 11, NFL Network, Amazon.
Line: Buccaneers by 61/2. O/U: 521/2.
Don’t put a ton of stock in Philadelphia beating Carolina last week. Tom Brady should be able to pick apart that defense, and Tampa Bay’s defense can do enough to thwart Philadelphia threat.
Prediction: Buccaneers 28, Eagles 23
Dolphins (1-4) vs. Jaguars (0-5)
Sunday, 6:30 a.m.
TV: NFL Network. DirecTV: 705.
Line: Dolphins by 31/2. O/U: 47.
Once again, we ship some bad football across the pond. London sort of considers the Jaguars a home team, and this seems like a decent chance for Trevor Lawrence to put four quarters together.
Prediction: Jaguars 23, Dolphins 21
Chargers (4-1) at Ravens (4-1)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: Channel 2. DirecTV: 706.
Line: Ravens by 3. O/U: 52.
Ravens are majoring in drama this season, and Lamar Jackson is coming off a phenomenal game in a come-from-behind win. But Justin Herbert is legit, and these Chargers know how to close games.
Prediction: Chargers 31, Ravens 28
Texans (1-4) at Colts (1-4)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 707.
Line: Colts by 10. O/U: 43.
The woeful Texans showed a pulse and then some against New England, so don’t count them out. Plus, it’s a divisional matchup and those are often closer. Still, Colts are home and have the better QB.
Prediction: Colts 27, Texans 21
Chiefs (2-3) at Washington Football Team (2-3)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 708.
Line: Chiefs by 61/2. O/U: 551/2.
Don’t give up on the Chiefs, although they’re limping into this one and have a bruised pride to boot. Washington’s defense isn’t what most people expected it to be. Patrick Mahomes comes through.
Prediction: Chiefs 27, Washington 24
Vikings (2-3) at Panthers (3-2)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 709.
Line: Panthers by 1. O/U: 46.
Fantasy owners, rejoice. It appears Christian McCaffrey will be back. That said, the Vikings should be welcoming back Dalvin Cook, and it’s easier to trust Kirk Cousins than Sam Darnold at this point.
Prediction: Vikings 24, Panthers 21
Packers (4-1) at Bears (3-2)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 710.
Line: Packers by 41/2. O/U: 441/2.
Packers are not a great road team, but they have a future Hall of Fame quarterback and are the class of the NFC North. The Bears are home, but that won’t be enough for their rookie quarterback.
Prediction: Packers 27, Bears 21
Bengals (3-2) at Lions (0-5)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 711.
Line: Bengals by 31/2. O/U: 471/2.
Week after week, the Lions keep getting their hearts broken. They are home, but are facing a team that’s better on both sides of the ball. Lions make it interesting, but Joe Burrow comes through.
Prediction: Bengals 28, Lions 24
Rams (4-1) at Giants (1-4)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: Channel 11. DirecTV: 712.
Line: Rams by 91/2. O/U: 481/2.
Rams are winning but they have a lot of fine-tuning to do. Who better to do that against than the Giants, especially when New York is grappling with serious issues at quarterback. L.A. wins big.
Prediction: Rams 35, Giants 14
Cardinals (5-0) at Browns (3-2)
Sunday, 1:05 p.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 713.
Line: Browns by 3. O/U: 491/2.
Possible game of the week. Cardinals are the league’s only undefeated team and they know how to play fast. The Browns will try to slow it down on the ground and have the players to do it. Still seeing red.
Prediction: Cardinals 28, Browns 27
Raiders (3-2) at Broncos (3-2)
Sunday, 1:25 p.m.
TV: Channel 2. DirecTV: 714.
Line: Broncos by 31/21/2. O/U: 44.
The embattled Raiders might get one of those adrenaline surges with a new head coach, although their confidence is ebbing. Broncos should be able to get their passing game going against a bitter rival.
Prediction: Broncos 27, Raiders 23
Cowboys (4-1) at Patriots (2-3)
Sunday, 1:25 p.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 715.
Line: Cowboys by 31/2. O/U: 511/2.
The Cowboys are a machine on offense, and the Patriots are looking pretty wobbly. The game is at Foxborough, and that’s not easy on opponents, but the Patriots will have difficulty keeping pace.
Prediction: Cowboys 31, Patriots 24
Seahawks (2-3) at Steelers (2-3)
Sunday, 5:20 p.m.
TV: Channel 4.
Line: Steelers by 5. O/U: 421/2.
Geno Smith looked good in his long TD drive against the Rams, but the Steelers will make him remember he’s Geno Smith. Pittsburgh has its issues but should have enough to hold serve.
Prediction: Steelers 28, Seahawks 24
Bills (4-1) at Titans (3-2)
Monday, 5:15 p.m.
TV: ESPN.
Line: Bills by 51/2. O/U: 54.
Both can put points on the board, so which defense steps up? Josh Allen has been tremendous for the Bills. The Titans will use Derrick Henry to control the clock and keep the ball out of Buffalo’s hands.
Prediction: Bills 31, Titans 24
