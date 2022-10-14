NFL Week 6 picks: Who the ‘experts’ are taking in Eagles vs. Cowboys

It’s only Week six, but Sunday could be the biggest and most exciting week of the 2022 NFL regular season.

In the late afternoon game, the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs will meet for the fifth time in two years. Buffalo won 38-20 in last year’s regular-season contest at Arrowhead Stadium, and it remains the only time Josh Allen has beaten Patrick Mahomes.

On Sunday night, Dallas will look to hand the Philadelphia Eagles their first loss of the 2022 season. A Dallas win would also mean a first-place tie atop the NFC East.

The experts have made their pick, rolling with the Eagles by a wide margin.

NFL.com -- Eagles

NFL.com’s Greg Rosenthal is rolling with Philadelphia in a close game.

This is a fascinating game, even with Dallas planning to start Cooper Rush. The Cowboys’ pass rush has grown in diversity and depth. Their secondary is cohesive and communicates, changing snap to snap. But can the ‘Boys hold up if the Eagles try to run straight through them? I respect what the Cowboys are accomplishing too much to not have them at least keeping games within a score, regardless of the opponent, but Rush gets closer each week to making a few killer mistakes.

USA Today -- Eagles

Five of USA Today’s six writers are picking Philadelphia.

ESPN -- Eagles

The bulk of ESPN’s writers is picking the Eagles.

CBS Sports -- Eagles

Pete Prisco is rolling with Philadelphia.

This is one of the best games this week. The Cowboys defense against the Eagles offense will be what decides this. The Cowboys pass rush is fierce, but the Eagles can run the ball to negate it and Jalen Hurts can move. This could be Dak Prescott back for Dallas, but Cooper Rush has played well if he isn’t. Even so, the Eagles at home are the pick.

The Inquirer -- Eagles

All three writers from The Inquirer are picking Philadelphia to remain undefeated.

This doesn’t have the feeling of a shootout. It’s actually a matchup between the Eagles’ fifth-ranked defense and the Cowboys’ sixth-ranked group. The Eagles’ banged-up offensive line will need to either protect or get the accommodations needed to stay afloat, but the Eagles have the talent advantage once again and should go into the bye week 6-0.

The Athletic -- Eagles

All but two of The Athletic’s eight writers are picking Philadelphia.

Sports Illustrated -- Eagles

The staff at the Monday Morning Quarterback is rolling with Philadelphia.

The Sporting News-- Eagles

The Sporting News is rolling with Philadelphia.

Dallas has two major injury questions starting with Prescott (thumb). Will he return in place of Rush, who hasn’t lost as the starter? Micah Parsons also is dealing with a groin injury but should be able to play. Both teams get after the quarterback. Dallas has 20 sacks, but Philadelphia isn’t that far behind with 17. Hurts makes the game-changing plays in the second half, and the Eagles end Dallas’ winning streak at four games.

Pro Football Talk -- Cowboys

Pro Football Talk is rolling with the Cowboys.

Florio’s take: This one could go either way. The defense gives the Cowboys a slight edge.

