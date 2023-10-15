NFL Week 6 picks: Who the experts are taking in Commanders vs. Falcons

The Washington Commanders (2-3) meet the Atlanta Falcons (3-2) on Sunday in a Week 6 battle that could have playoff implications later in the season. These teams are similar, as both have talented rosters, but much of their success depends on the development of second-year quarterbacks Sam Howell (Commanders) and Desmond Ridder (Falcons).

So, who wins this Sunday?

According to NFL Pickwatch, the experts have weighed in, and, no surprise, the majority believe the Falcons will defeat the Commanders. With 69% of the picks in, Atlanta is the pick.

Does it feel like for every Commanders game, whether they are favored, which seems rare, or they’re the underdog, it feels like the experts lean heavily one way or the other? There isn’t a lot of middle ground as it pertains to Washington’s games.

Atlanta enters Sunday’s game as the slight betting favorite, too.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire