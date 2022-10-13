NFL Week 6 picks: Bills edge Chiefs; Eagles still perfect; Rams, Chargers win

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis (13) celebrates with quarterback Josh Allen (17) after scoring a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Orchard Park, N.Y. on Sunday. The Bills play the Kansas City Chiefs this week in a battle of 4-1 teams. (Adrian Kraus / Associated Press)

The Times’ NFL writer, Sam Farmer, examines this week’s matchups. Lines according to FanDuel Sportsbook (O/U = over/under). Last week’s record 10-6 (.625); season 45-34-1 (.570). Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, the record against the spread last week would have been 7-8-1 (.467); season 40-38-2 (.513). Off: Detroit, Houston, Las Vegas, Tennessee. Times Pacific.

Commanders (1-4) at Bears (2-3)

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz throws to a receiver in the second half against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday in Landover, Md. (Alex Brandon / Associated Press)

Thursday, 5:20 p.m.

TV: Amazon Prime Video.

Line: Bears by 1. O/U: 37 1/2.

Carson Wentz is still Carson Wentz, so turnovers are going to happen. But the Commanders can move the ball on offense. The Bears, conversely, have a hard time doing so.

Prediction: Commanders 24, Bears 21

Patriots (2-3) at Browns (2-3)

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) runs with the ball against the Chargers on Oct. 9 in Cleveland. (Kirk Irwin / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 705.

Line: Browns by 2 1/2. O/U: 43 1/2.

If Mac Jones plays, he’s going to be a statue. That’s not what you want against this Browns front. Cleveland controls clock with the run and turns up the heat enough on Patriots offense.

Prediction: Browns 28, Patriots 20

Jaguars (2-3) at Colts (2-2-1)

Indianapolis Colts safety Rodney Thomas II (25) intercepts the ball against the Denver Broncos on Oct. 6 in Denver. (Bart Young / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 706.

Line: Colts by 1 1/2. O/U: 42 1/2.

Both teams have their glaring weaknesses. Ugly as it was, that win at Denver was big for the Colts. Is Jonathan Taylor going to be back? Regardless, the Colts should be able to get it done.

Prediction: Colts 24, Jaguars 20

Bengals (2-3) at Saints (2-3)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow in action game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday in Baltimore. (Nick Wass / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 707.

Line: Bengals by 1 1/2. O/U: 43 1/2.

The Bengals are showing signs of turning the corner. Joe Burrow staying patient is the key. New Orleans has quarterback problems, and likely will be missing Chris Olave and Marshon Lattimore.

Prediction: Bengals 27, Saints 23

Ravens (3-2) at Giants (4-1)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson looks to pass against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in Baltimore. (Julio Cortez / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: Channel 2 . DirecTV: 708.

Line: Ravens by 5 1/2. O/U: 44 1/2.

Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, previously of the Ravens, knows Lamar Jackson as well as anybody. But do the Giants have firepower to take advantage of a shaky Baltimore secondary?

Prediction: Ravens 28, Giants 20

49ers (3-2) at Falcons (2-3)

San Francisco 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr. plays against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday in Charlotte, N.C. (Jacob Kupferman / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 709.

Line: 49ers by 5 1/2. O/U: 44 1/2.

The Falcons will keep this closer than a lot of people might think. The 49ers are dealing with a ton of injuries. San Francisco pulls away down the stretch in a back-and-forth game.

Prediction: 49ers 27, Falcons 23

Jets (3-2) at Packers (3-2)

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) runs after a reception while New York Giants cornerback Darnay Holmes (30) chases after him in London on Sunday. (Steve Luciano / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 710.

Line: Packers by 7. O/U: 45 1/2.

This might be a little different if it were in New Jersey, but don’t bet against Aaron Rodgers coming off a loss — and particularly when the Packers are at Lambeau Field. Jets are better than people think.

Prediction: Packers 28, Jets 23

Vikings (4-1) at Dolphins (3-2)

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson in action against the Chicago Bears on Sunday in Minneapolis. (Stacy Bengs / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 711.

Line: Vikings by 3 1/2. O/U: 45 1/2.

The Vikings are starting to get revved up, running and throwing it well. Justin Jefferson is as advertised. Miami has lost its top two quarterbacks to concussions. Skylar Thompson?

Prediction: Vikings 30, Dolphins 24

Buccaneers (3-2) at Steelers (1-4)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jaelon Darden (1) stiff arms Atlanta Falcons linebacker Troy Andersen (44) during the second half on Sunday in Tampa, Fla. (Mark LoMoglio / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 712.

Line: Buccaneers by 8 1/2. O/U: 43 1/2.

Tampa Bay is still trying to get into its offensive groove, but hurt players are getting healthier and young players are stepping up. Steelers are struggling and Tom Brady takes advantage.

Prediction: Buccaneers 31, Steelers 13

Panthers (1-4) at Rams (2-3)

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford keeps the ball for a short gain in the second half against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:05 p.m.

TV: Channel 11. DirecTV: 713.

Line: Rams by 10 1/2. O/U: 40 1/2.

This is a get-right game for reeling Rams. Won’t be the nightmare of last week. The Panthers might get a little bit of a boost from quarterback P.J. Walker, and the Panthers have some other weapons.

Prediction: Rams 27, Panthers 20

Cardinals (2-3) at Seahawks (2-3)

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray looks to pass during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in Glendale, Ariz. (Rick Scuteri / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:05 p.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 714.

Line: Cardinals by 2 1/2. O/U: 51 1/2.

Arizona has more than its share of problems, but its defense is playing pretty well. It hurts the Seahawks that Rashaad Penny is injured, and that puts a little more pressure on Geno Smith.

Prediction: Cardinals 27, Seahawks 24

Bills (4-1) at Chiefs (4-1)

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce runs the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday in Kansas City, Mo. (Charlie Riedel / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:05 p.m.

TV: Channel 2. DirecTV: 715.

Line: Bills by 2 1/2. O/U: 53 1/2.

Patrick Mahomes is predictably phenomenal. Travis Kelce scored four touchdowns last week so he’ll get plenty of attention over the top. Josh Allen and the Bills’ defensive front decide this matchup.

Prediction: Bills 31, Chiefs 27

Cowboys (4-1) at Eagles (5-0)

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts scrambles during the first half against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday in Glendale, Ariz. (Rick Scuteri / Associated Press)

Sunday, 5:20 p.m.

TV: Channel 4.

Line: Eagles by 6. O/U: 42 1/2.

This figures to be spectacular. The Eagles offensive line got banged up at Arizona last week, and Dallas can take advantage of that. But will the Cowboys be able to throw at all on that secondary?

Prediction: Eagles 27, Cowboys 23

Broncos (2-3) at Chargers (3-2)

Chargers running back Joshua Kelley runs with the ball against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday in Cleveland. (Kirk Irwin / Associated Press)

Monday, 5:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN.

Line: Chargers by 51/2. O/U: 451/2.

Everyone still scratching their heads over Chargers’ decisions down the stretch last week. Russell Wilson is struggling and hurting. Broncos defense keeps them in it, but Chargers have too much.

Prediction: Chargers 24, Broncos 17

