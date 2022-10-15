NFL Week 6 picks: Almost all experts are taking Rams to top Panthers

No team is favored by more points in Week 6 than the Los Angeles Rams against the Carolina Panthers. The spread sits at -9.5 in favor of the Rams, making them heavy favorites at home against the 1-4 Panthers.

Experts also like the Rams to win this game, snapping their two-game losing streak. According to NFL Pick Watch, 97% of experts are taking Los Angeles to win on Sunday. Only the Buccaneers (98%) have a larger contingent of experts backing them in Week 6.

Not nearly as many pundits are picking the Rams to cover the 9.5-point spread, however. Only 51% are taking the Rams to win by at least 10 points. That’s still a good number considering how big the spread is.

The Rams are just 1-4 against the spread this season, only covering against the Cardinals in Week 3. Otherwise, they’ve lost three games by at least 10 points each and had a narrow win against the Falcons.

