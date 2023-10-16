NFL Week 6 Overreactions: Giants still fall, Jets fly high, and no more undefeated teams
Sports Seriously's Mackenzie Salmon breaks down some of the craziest games from NFL Week 6.
Fantasy analyst Dalton Del Don puts a bow on the NFL's Sunday action and fantasy happenings in Week 6.
When all else fails this fantasy season, we can look to the Dolphins. Scott Pianowski examines another electric performance from Miami and more from Week 6.
The Rangers are 6-0 this postseason after beating the Astros on Sunday in Houston.
Officials didn't have a great day in Cleveland on Sunday.
Jorge Martin examines how Week 6 left many fantasy managers wondering where all these underwhelming offensive performances came from.
The Rangers went up 1-0 in the ALCS with a victory Sunday in Houston.
The Browns are playing historically good defense through five games, with the previously unstoppable 49ers the latest to struggle against them. And when Deshaun Watson returns, they can't keep winning in spite of the offense.
“I get mad, like f***, how many times am I gonna come to the Finals and not win?” Jones said at practice Saturday. She and the Liberty made sure their season wasn't ending Sunday.
The Vikings used an unexpected musical choice to get fired up for Sunday's game.
The Texans' future looks a lot better with their rookie quarterback.
Can D'Andre Swift and Jalen Hurts run against the Jets?
Jalen Hurts threw a late interception and the Jets capitalized to climb back to .500 and earn their first win over Philadelphia in franchise history.
Deebo Samuel left on just the third drive of the game for San Francisco with an apparent shoulder injury.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde react to all of the major games that took place this weekend in college football as quite a handful of ranked teams suffered a loss on Saturday.
The Hawkeyes drew more than 55,000 fans into their football stadium for their exhibition game against DePaul on Sunday afternoon.