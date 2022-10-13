NFL Week 6 matchups: AFC powers meet in Kansas City; 5-0 Eagles host NFC East rival Cowboys

NFL Week 6 is headlined by an AFC matchup between the Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs, and an NFC East showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. All four teams have at least four wins entering Week 6.

The week concludes Monday night when the Denver Broncos travel to Los Angeles to play the Chargers in an AFC West battle.

This is the first week of the regular season that features byes. The Detroit Lions, Tennessee Titans, Las Vegas Raiders and Houston Texans are on a mini vacation this week.

Every team in the NFL has at least one win. It’s just the third time since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger in which every club has at least one victory entering Week 6.

Josh Allen and the Bills will square off against the Chiefs in a rematch of the two teams' dramatic divisional playoff game last season.

Here’s USA TODAY Sports’ NFL Week 6 preview:

(1-4) Washington Commanders vs. (2-3) Chicago Bears

Carson Wentz is 6-0 as a starter on Thursday night. Wentz had season-highs in both passing yards (359) and passer rating (102.9) in a Week 5 loss. Justin Fields completed a career-high 71.4 percent of his passes last week in a loss. On defense, Bears linebacker Roquan Smith is tied for the NFL lead with 54 tackles.

(3-2) San Francisco 49ers vs. (2-3) Atlanta Falcons

Sunday will be the 49ers’ first-ever game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. San Francisco’s defense has at least one sack in 32 straight games. It’s the longest active streak in the NFL. Falcons DL Grady Jarrett leads the Falcons with 3.5 sacks. He’s one sack away from being tied for seventh on Atlanta’s all-time sack list.

(2-3) New England Patriots vs. (2-3) Cleveland Browns

Bill Belichick, who coached the Browns from 1991-1995, has a chance to tie Hall of Famer George Halas for second on the NFL’s all-time wins list. Belichick has compiled a 323-159 career record as a head coach. Nick Chubb’s 593 rushing yards currently tops the NFL.

(3-2) New York Jets vs. (3-2) Green Bay Packers

The Jets are undefeated on the road this season. Green Bay’s won three in a row versus the Jets. The Packers played the New York Giants in London in Week 5. It’s the second time in Packers history the team has played New York teams in back-to-back weeks.

(2-3) Jacksonville Jaguars vs. (2-2-1) Indianapolis Colts

Trevor Lawrence has thrown four touchdowns and zero interceptions in three career starts versus the Colts. The Jaguars shut out the Colts, 24-0, in Week 2. Colts LB Zaire Franklin is tied for the NFL lead in tackles (54). Indianapolis averages the fewest points per game in the league (13.8).

(4-1) Minnesota Vikings vs. (3-2) Miami Dolphins

Justin Jefferson is the current NFL leader in receiving yards (547). Jefferson leads the NFL in receiving yards (3,563) since the Vikings drafted him in 2020. Dolphins QB Teddy Bridgewater, who was placed in concussion protocol during last week’s loss, was drafted by the Vikings in the first round of the 2014 draft. Miami’s lost two in a row since starting 3-0.

(2-3) Cincinnati Bengals vs. (2-3) New Orleans Saints

Ja’Marr Chase and Joe Burrow make their return to New Orleans. Chase and Burrow won the College Football Playoff national title as LSU teammates the last time they played inside the Saints' home stadium. Last week, Taysom Hill became the third player in NFL history to have at least 100 rushing yards, three rushing touchdowns and a touchdown pass in a single game.

(3-2) Baltimore Ravens vs. (4-1) New York Giants

Saquon Barkley celebrates after a run against the Green Bay Packers during an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Lamar Jackson leads all quarterbacks in rushing yards (374) and tops all players in average yards per rush (7.6). the Giants’ Saquon Barkley ranks No. 1 in the NFL in scrimmage yards (676). The Giants are off to their best start since 2009. The Ravens are 2-0 on the road this year.

(3-2) Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. (1-4) Pittsburgh Steelers

Tom Brady has 56 career games with 350-plus passing yards, the second most all time. Rookie Kenny Pickett had 34 completions and passed for 327 yards in his first-ever start last week. It was the most completions and passing yards in single game ever by a Steelers rookie.

(1-4) Carolina Panthers vs. (2-3) Los Angeles Rams

Steve Wilks was named the Panthers interim head coach after Matt Rhule was fired on Monday. Aaron Donald registered two sacks last week bringing his career total to 102. Cooper Kupp has four games with 100-plus receiving yards this season. Both teams are on two-game losing streaks.

(2-3) Arizona Cardinals vs. (2-3) Seattle Seahawks

Geno Smith ranks No. 1 in the NFL is both passer rating (113.2) and completion percentage (75.2). Seattle LB Jordyn Brooks is tied for the NFL lead in tackles (54). The Cardinals are 2-0 on the road entering Week 6. Kyler Murray has a 96.8 passer rating in five starts against the Seahawks.

(4-1) Buffalo Bills vs. (4-1) Kansas City Chiefs

We all remember the playoff overtime thriller these two teams provided last season. This year, the Chiefs (31.8 points per game) and Bills (30.4 points per game) are the top two NFL teams in scoring. The Buffalo defense is tied for first for fewest points allowed per game (12.2). Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen are MVP candidates. Each tossed four touchdowns in Week 5.

(4-1) Dallas Cowboys vs. (5-0) Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts produced his seventh career game with multiple rushing touchdowns last week, which is tied for the second most ever by a quarterback. Cowboys QB Cooper Rush became fifth undrafted quarterback to win each of his first five career starts in the Super Bowl era. Philadelphia has an NFL-best plus-9 turnover differential. The Cowboys’ 20 sacks going into Week 6 ranks No. 2 in the NFL.

(2-3) Denver Broncos vs. (3-2) Los Angeles Chargers

This will be the seventh "Monday Night Football" matchup between the Broncos and Chargers. The Chargers have the NFL’s second-ranked passing attack. Justin Herbert’s thrown a touchdown in 26 straight games. Bradley Chubb’s 5.5 sacks is tied for fifth in the NFL. The Broncos average the second fewest points in the NFL (15).

