NFL Week 6 Injury Dashboard

Ian Hartitz
Rotoworld

The NFL's decision to get rid of the "Probable" injury designation has resulted in an overwhelming majority of players being labeled "Questionable" ahead of Sunday. Luckily, we can mostly sift through the noise and determine which questionable players have a good or bad chance of playing by tracking daily practice participation.

You can view every injured player's daily practice participation as well as their estimated and official game status in the table below, but first let's break down some of the week's most-important news to monitor.

  • Cardinals RB David Johnson (back) played "just" 70% of the offense's snaps in Week 5 while dealing with this newfound injury. Coach Kliff Kingsbury said they'll monitor his back throughout the week, but backup RB Chase Edmonds is a must add on the waiver wire and positioned to again receive a heightened workload in Week 6 against the Falcons. Edmonds would flirt with RB1 status if DJ is ultimately inactive against an Atlanta defense that perennially allows the most receptions to RBs under coach Dan Quinn.

  • Ravens WR Marquise Brown (ankle) played just 46% of the offense's snaps last week, but coach John Harbaugh noted that it's not believed to be a serious long-term injury. Be sure to closely monitor Hollywood's practice participation throughout the week before his potential smash spot against the Bengals' leaky secondary.

  • Bengals WR A.J. Green (ankle) has already been ruled out for Week 6. Tyler Boyd, Auden Tate and Damion Willis will continue to work inside of 3-WR sets.

  • Jaguars CB Jalen Ramsey (back) saw a specialist Monday and should be considered questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Saints. Ramsey's absence would certainly be great news for Michael Thomas.

  • Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill practiced in a limited fashion for all of last week and is trending towards a return. Hill's play-making ability is needed more than ever with Sammy Watkins (hamstring) and Patrick Mahomes (ankle) each banged up.

  • Chargers TE Hunter Henry (knee) hasn't been ruled out for Week 6. Coach Anthony Lynn said Henry looked good running around in practice last week. It sounds like Henry still might be a week or two away from receiving a full allotment of snaps, but his return should be here soon.

  • Rams WR Brandin Cooks (concussion) should be considered questionable for Week 6. Josh Reynolds has historically stepped into a full-time role whenever any of the offense's starting WRs have been sidelined.

  • Dolphins WR Albert Wilson (calf) is tentatively expected to suit up in Week 6. Wilson received four targets and a rush attempt on just six snaps in Week 1 before being injured.

  • Saints QB Drew Brees (thumb) was throwing last week and appears to be trending towards meeting his six-to-eight week timetable to return. Teddy Bridgewater wasn't overly impressive in his first three appearances in relief, but he deserves credit for showing off some true arm talent and anticipation on downfield throws in Week 5.

The below injury dashboard denotes every player listed on all 32 team's injury reports as well as those that are currently suspended or on the IR/PUP. "DNP" stands for "Did Not Practice", "LP" stands for "Limited Practice" and "FP" stands for "Full Practice".

Be sure to follow our industry-leading player news for up-to-the-minute analysis on injuries and transactions around the league.

Week 6

Tm

Pos

Injury

Tm Status

RW Status

M

Tu

W

Th

F

Damiere Byrd

ARI

WR

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Charles Washington

ARI

S

Shoulder

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Christian Kirk

ARI

WR

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Zach Allen

ARI

DE

Shoulder

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Dennis Gardeck

ARI

LB

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Jordan Mills

ARI

OL

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

David Johnson

ARI

RB

Back

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Max Garcia

ARI

C

Knee

PUP

PUP

-

-

-

-

-

Marcus Gilbert

ARI

OL

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Josh Shaw

ARI

DB

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Robert Alford

ARI

DB

Leg

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Hakeem Butler

ARI

WR

Finger

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Patrick Peterson

ARI

DB

1 game

Suspended

Suspended

-

-

-

-

-

Kenjon Barner

ATL

RB

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Jamon Brown

ATL

G

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Blidi Wreh-Wilson

ATL

CB

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Damontae Kazee

ATL

S

Illness

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Matt Bosher

ATL

P

Groin

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Keanu Neal

ATL

S

Achilles

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Chris Lindstrom

ATL

G

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Kurt Benkert

ATL

QB

Toe

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

J.J. Wilcox

ATL

DB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Michael Bennett

ATL

DL

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Steven Means

ATL

DL

Achilles

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jimmy Smith

BAL

CB

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Marquise Brown

BAL

WR

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Mark Andrews

BAL

TE

Foot

-

Prob

-

-

-

-

-

Tony Jefferson

BAL

S

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Tavon Young

BAL

DB

Neck

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Cam Newton

CAR

QB

Lisfranc

-

Doub

-

-

-

-

-

Trai Turner

CAR

G

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Donte Jackson

CAR

CB

Groin

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Chris Manhertz

CAR

TE

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Greg Little

CAR

T

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Christian Miller

CAR

LB

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Chris Hogan

CAR

WR

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Kawann Short

CAR

DT

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Destiny Vaeao

CAR

DL

Quad

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Graham Gano

CAR

K

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Cordy Glenn

CIN

T

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

AJ Green

CIN

WR

Ankle

-

Out

-

-

-

-

-

Kerry Wynn

CIN

DE

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Andre Smith

CIN

LT

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Alex Erickson

CIN

WR

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Jonah Williams

CIN

T

Shoulder

PUP

PUP

-

-

-

-

-

Darqueze Dennard

CIN

DB

Knee

PUP

PUP

-

-

-

-

-

John Ross

CIN

WR

Clavicle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Darius Phillips

CIN

CB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Rodney Anderson

CIN

RB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Niles Scott

CIN

DT

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Kendall Lamm

CLE

T

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Rashard Higgins

CLE

WR

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Morgan Burnett

CLE

S

Quad

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Chris Hubbard

CLE

T

Foot

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Denzel Ward

CLE

CB

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Greedy Williams

CLE

CB

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Sheldrick Redwine

CLE

S

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Willie Harvey

CLE

LB

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Christian Kirksey

CLE

LB

Chest

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

David Njoku

CLE

TE

Wrist

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Drew Stanton

CLE

QB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Drew Forbes

CLE

G

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Phillip Gaines

CLE

DB

Concussion

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Kareem Hunt

CLE

RB

3 games

Suspended

Suspended

-

-

-

-

-

Tyron Smith

DAL

LT

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

La'el Collins

DAL

RT

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Tony Pollard

DAL

RB

Knee, ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Noah Brown

DAL

WR

Knee

PUP

PUP

-

-

-

-

-

Kavon Frazier

DAL

S

Pec

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jon'Vea Johnson

DAL

WR

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Connor McGovern

DAL

G

Pectorals

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

David Irving

DAL

DL

Indefinitely

Suspended

Suspended

-

-

-

-

-

Randy Gregory

DAL

DL

Indefinitely

Suspended

Suspended

-

-

-

-

-

De'Vante Bausby

DEN

CB

Neck

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Justin Hollins

DEN

LB

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Bryce Callahan

DEN

CB

Foot

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Josey Jewell

DEN

LB

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Bradley Chubb

DEN

OLB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Tim Patrick

DEN

WR

Hand

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Billy Winn

DEN

DL

Triceps

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Drew Lock

DEN

QB

Thumb

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Theo Riddick

DEN

RB

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jake Butt

DEN

TE

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Austin Fort

DEN

TE

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Nico Falah

DEN

C

Achilles

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Mike Daniels

DET

DT

Foot

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Darius Slay

DET

CB

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Danny Amendola

DET

WR

Chest

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Quandre Diggs

DET

S

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

T.J. Hockenson

DET

TE

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Austin Bryant

DET

DE

Pectorals

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jermaine Kearse

DET

WR

Leg

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jamaal Williams

GNB

RB

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Davante Adams

GNB

WR

Toe

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Tony Brown

GNB

CB

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Corey Linsley

GNB

C

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Darnell Savage

GNB

S

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Lane Taylor

GNB

G

Biceps

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Raven Greene

GNB

LB

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jace Sternberger

GNB

TE

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Equanimeous St. Brown

GNB

WR

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jason Spriggs

GNB

T

Abdomen

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Kenny Stills

HOU

WR

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Greg Mancz

HOU

G

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Kahale Warring

HOU

TE

Concussion

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jordan Thomas

HOU

TE

Rib

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Lamar Miller

HOU

RB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Joe Webb

HOU

QB

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Duke Ejiofor

HOU

DL

Achilles

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Josh Oliver

JAX

TE

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Jalen Ramsey

JAX

CB

Back

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

James O'Shaughnessy

JAX

TE

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Nick Foles

JAX

QB

Collarbone

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jake Ryan

JAX

LB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Telvin Smith

JAX

LB

Personal

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Alfred Blue

JAX

RB

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

James Onwualu

JAX

LB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Ben Ijalana

JAX

G

Elbow

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Tyreek Hill

KAN

WR

Collarbone

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Eric Fisher

KAN

LT

Core

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Alex Okafor

KAN

DE

Hip

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Dorian O'Daniel

KAN

LB

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Sammy Watkins

KAN

WR

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Anthony Hitchens

KAN

LB

Groin

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Xavier Williams

KAN

DT

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Chris Jones

KAN

DT

Groin

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Andrew Wylie

KAN

LG

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Patrick Mahomes

KAN

QB

Ankle

-

Prob

-

-

-

-

-

Breeland Speaks

KAN

LB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Marcus Kemp

KAN

WR

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Chad Henne

KAN

QB

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Keith Reaser

KAN

DB

Achilles

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Michael Badgley

LAC

K

Groin

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Justin Jackson

LAC

RB

Calf

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Nasir Adderley

LAC

S

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Hunter Henry

LAC

TE

Knee

-

Doub

-

-

-

-

-

Melvin Ingram

LAC

DE

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Mike Pouncey

LAC

C

Neck

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Dontrelle Inman

LAC

WR

Quad

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Adrian Phillips

LAC

S

Forearm

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Trevor Williams

LAC

CB

Quad

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Russell Okung

LAC

T

Illness

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Derwin James

LAC

S

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Taylor Rapp

LAR

S

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Bryce Hager

LAR

LB

Shoulder

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Brandin Cooks

LAR

WR

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Justin Lawler

LAR

LB

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Micah Kiser

LAR

LB

Pectorals

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Albert Wilson

MIA

WR

Calf

-

Prob

-

-

-

-

-

Allen Hurns

MIA

WR

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Jomal Wiltz

MIA

CB

Groin

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Bobby McCain

MIA

S

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Jesse Davis

MIA

G

Elbow

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Jakeem Grant

MIA

WR

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Cordrea Tankersley

MIA

DB

Knee

PUP

PUP

-

-

-

-

-

Robert Nkemdiche

MIA

DL

Knee

PUP

PUP

-

-

-

-

-

Mike Hull

MIA

LB

Knee

PUP

PUP

-

-

-

-

-

James Crawford

MIA

LB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Julian Davenport

MIA

T

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jonathan Ledbetter

MIA

DE

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Ricardo Louis

MIA

WR

Neck

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Kentrell Brothers

MIN

LB

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Mackensie Alexander

MIN

CB

Elbow, groin

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

David Morgan

MIN

TE

Knee

PUP

PUP

-

-

-

-

-

Chad Beebe

MIN

WR

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Josh Doctson

MIN

WR

Leg

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Tashawn Bower

MIN

DL

Achilles

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Drew Brees

NOR

QB

Thumb

-

Doub

-

-

-

-

-

Trey Hendrickson

NOR

DE

Neck

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Tre'Quan Smith

NOR

WR

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Keith Kirkwood

NOR

WR

Hamstring

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Josh Martin

NOR

LB

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Garrett Griffin

NOR

TE

Leg

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Rex Burkhead

NWE

RB

Foot

-

Ques

LP

-

-

-

-

Nate Ebner

NWE

S

Groin

-

Ques

LP

-

-

-

-

Phillip Dorsett

NWE

WR

Hamstring

-

Ques

DNP

-

-

-

-

Patrick Chung

NWE

S

Heel

-

Ques

LP

-

-

-

-

Josh Gordon

NWE

WR

Knee

-

Prob

LP

-

-

-

-

Julian Edelman

NWE

WR

Chest

-

Prob

LP

-

-

-

-

James Develin

NWE

FB

Neck

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Stephen Gostkowski

NWE

K

Hip

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Isaiah Wynn

NWE

LT

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Yodny Cajuste

NWE

T

Quad

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

N'Keal Harry

NWE

WR

Toe

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Hjalte Froholdt

NWE

G

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Brandon King

NWE

DB

Leg

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

David Andrews

NWE

C

Illness

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Malik Gant

NWE

DB

Leg

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Nate Solder

NYG

T

Ankle

-

Ques

LP

-

-

-

-

Josiah Tauaefa

NYG

LB

Knee

-

Ques

LP

-

-

-

-

Alec Ogletree

NYG

LB

Hamstring

-

Ques

LP

-

-

-

-

Tae Davis

NYG

LB

Concussion

-

Prob

FP

-

-

-

-

Lorenzo Carter

NYG

LB

Neck

-

Ques

LP

-

-

-

-

Saquon Barkley

NYG

RB

Ankle

-

Doub

LP

-

-

-

-

Wayne Gallman

NYG

RB

Concussion

-

Doub

DNP

-

-

-

-

Evan Engram

NYG

TE

Knee

-

Doub

DNP

-

-

-

-

Sterling Shepard

NYG

WR

Concussion

-

Doub

DNP

-

-

-

-

Ryan Connelly

NYG

LB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Russell Shepard

NYG

WR

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Kareem Martin

NYG

LB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jonathan Anderson

NYG

LB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Corey Coleman

NYG

WR

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Rod Smith

NYG

RB

Hip

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Sam Beal

NYG

CB

Hamstring

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Scott Simonson

NYG

TE

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

C.J. Mosley

NYJ

LB

Groin

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Jordan Jenkins

NYJ

LB

Calf

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Kelechi Osemele

NYJ

OL

Shoulder

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Henry Anderson

NYJ

DL

Shoulder

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

John Franklin-Myers

NYJ

DL

Undisclosed

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Trevor Siemian

NYJ

QB

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Quincy Enunwa

NYJ

WR

Neck

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Avery Williamson

NYJ

LB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Brent Qvale

NYJ

T

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Nathan Shepherd

NYJ

DL

3 games

Suspended

Suspended

-

-

-

-

-

DeSean Jackson

PHI

WR

Abdomen

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Tim Jernigan

PHI

DT

Foot

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Ronald Darby

PHI

CB

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Sidney Jones

PHI

CB

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Avonte Maddox

PHI

CB

Neck

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Alex Ellis

PHI

TE

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Darren Sproles

PHI

RB

Quad

-

Doub

-

-

-

-

-

Jalen Mills

PHI

DB

Foot

PUP

PUP

-

-

-

-

-

Jordan Mailata

PHI

T

Back

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Malik Jackson

PHI

DT

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Cre'von LeBlanc

PHI

DB

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Charles Johnson

PHI

WR

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Roosevelt Nix

PIT

FB

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Anthony Chickillo

PIT

LB

Foot

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Mason Rudolph

PIT

QB

Concussion

-

Doub

-

-

-

-

-

James Washington

PIT

WR

Shoulder

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Mark Barron

PIT

LB

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Ryan Shazier

PIT

LB

Back

PUP

PUP

-

-

-

-

-

Ben Roethlisberger

PIT

QB

Elbow

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Sean Davis

PIT

S

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

D.J. Fluker

SEA

G

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Ethan Pocic

SEA

G

Back

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Ed Dickson

SEA

TE

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jordan Simmons

SEA

G

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Nazair Jones

SEA

DL

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jarran Reed

SEA

DL

1 games

Suspended

Suspended

-

-

-

-

-

Dee Ford

SFO

DE

Quad

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Joe Staley

SFO

LT

Leg

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Ahkello Witherspoon

SFO

CB

Foot

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Kyle Juszczyk

SFO

FB

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Garrett Celek

SFO

TE

Back

PUP

PUP

-

-

-

-

-

Jalen Hurd

SFO

WR

Back

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Trent Taylor

SFO

WR

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Kentavius Street

SFO

DT

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jerick McKinnon

SFO

RB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Shon Coleman

SFO

T

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Tim Harris

SFO

DB

Groin

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Breshad Perriman

TAM

WR

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Jack Cichy

TAM

LB

Elbow

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Demar Dotson

TAM

RT

Hamstring

-

Doub

-

-

-

-

-

Alex Cappa

TAM

RG

Arm

-

Out

-

-

-

-

-

Blaine Gabbert

TAM

QB

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Justin Evans

TAM

S

Achilles

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jason Pierre-Paul

TAM

DL

Neck

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Kendell Beckwith

TAM

LB

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Michael Liedtke

TAM

OL

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Orion Stewart

TAM

DB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Chris Milton

TEN

CB

Calf

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Kevin Pamphile

TEN

OL

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Cameron Wake

TEN

DE

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

David Fluellen

TEN

RB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Ryan Succop

TEN

K

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jeffery Simmons

TEN

DL

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Joshua Kalu

TEN

CB

Undisclosed

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Cameron Batson

TEN

WR

Upper Body

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jordan Reed

WAS

TE

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Trent Williams

WAS

LT

Holdout

-

Out

-

-

-

-

-

Brandon Scherff

WAS

G

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Vernon Davis

WAS

TE

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

John Harvey-Clemons

WAS

LB

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie

WAS

CB

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Derrius Guice

WAS

RB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Caleb Brantley

WAS

DL

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Bryce Love

WAS

RB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Josh Woodrum

WAS

QB

Pectorals

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Alex Smith

WAS

QB

Leg

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Reuben Foster

WAS

LB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

