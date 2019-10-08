NFL Week 6 Injury Dashboard
The NFL's decision to get rid of the "Probable" injury designation has resulted in an overwhelming majority of players being labeled "Questionable" ahead of Sunday. Luckily, we can mostly sift through the noise and determine which questionable players have a good or bad chance of playing by tracking daily practice participation.
You can view every injured player's daily practice participation as well as their estimated and official game status in the table below, but first let's break down some of the week's most-important news to monitor.
Cardinals RB David Johnson (back) played "just" 70% of the offense's snaps in Week 5 while dealing with this newfound injury. Coach Kliff Kingsbury said they'll monitor his back throughout the week, but backup RB Chase Edmonds is a must add on the waiver wire and positioned to again receive a heightened workload in Week 6 against the Falcons. Edmonds would flirt with RB1 status if DJ is ultimately inactive against an Atlanta defense that perennially allows the most receptions to RBs under coach Dan Quinn.
Ravens WR Marquise Brown (ankle) played just 46% of the offense's snaps last week, but coach John Harbaugh noted that it's not believed to be a serious long-term injury. Be sure to closely monitor Hollywood's practice participation throughout the week before his potential smash spot against the Bengals' leaky secondary.
Bengals WR A.J. Green (ankle) has already been ruled out for Week 6. Tyler Boyd, Auden Tate and Damion Willis will continue to work inside of 3-WR sets.
Jaguars CB Jalen Ramsey (back) saw a specialist Monday and should be considered questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Saints. Ramsey's absence would certainly be great news for Michael Thomas.
Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill practiced in a limited fashion for all of last week and is trending towards a return. Hill's play-making ability is needed more than ever with Sammy Watkins (hamstring) and Patrick Mahomes (ankle) each banged up.
Chargers TE Hunter Henry (knee) hasn't been ruled out for Week 6. Coach Anthony Lynn said Henry looked good running around in practice last week. It sounds like Henry still might be a week or two away from receiving a full allotment of snaps, but his return should be here soon.
Rams WR Brandin Cooks (concussion) should be considered questionable for Week 6. Josh Reynolds has historically stepped into a full-time role whenever any of the offense's starting WRs have been sidelined.
Dolphins WR Albert Wilson (calf) is tentatively expected to suit up in Week 6. Wilson received four targets and a rush attempt on just six snaps in Week 1 before being injured.
Saints QB Drew Brees (thumb) was throwing last week and appears to be trending towards meeting his six-to-eight week timetable to return. Teddy Bridgewater wasn't overly impressive in his first three appearances in relief, but he deserves credit for showing off some true arm talent and anticipation on downfield throws in Week 5.
Patriots WR Phillip Dorsett (hamstring) is trending towards missing the team's Thursday night matchup against the Giants. Jakobi Meyers would take Dorsett's place in 3-WR sets if he's ultimately sidelined.
Giants RB Saquon Barkley (ankle), RB Wayne Gallman (concussion), TE Evan Engram (knee) and WR Sterling Shepard are each reportedly unlikely to suit up Thursday night. This leaves the likes of Golden Tate, Darius Slayton and Cody Latimer to fill out 3-WR sets, Rhett Ellison to work at TE, and Jonathan Hilliman as the bell-cow RB.
Jets QB Sam Darnold (mono) has been cleared and will start for Sunday's matchup against the Cowboys.
Eagles WR DeSean Jackson (abdomen) appears to still be a week away from a return, while RB Darren Sproles (quad) could miss several games. Mack Hollins and Miles Sanders should be the biggest beneficiaries of their respective absences.
Steelers QB Mason Rudolph (concussion) will sit this week out in favor of Devlin Hodges. He's in a rough spot on the road against the Chargers' fearsome pass rush and could also be without WR James Washington (shoulder).
Panthers QB Cam Newton (foot) wasn't wearing a boot Tuesday and appears to be trending towards a return. Still, it seems more likely that'll take place after the Panthers' Week 7 bye as opposed to Sunday in London.
The below injury dashboard denotes every player listed on all 32 team's injury reports as well as those that are currently suspended or on the IR/PUP. "DNP" stands for "Did Not Practice", "LP" stands for "Limited Practice" and "FP" stands for "Full Practice".
Be sure to follow our industry-leading player news for up-to-the-minute analysis on injuries and transactions around the league.
Editor's Note: Drafting is only half the battle. Dominate all season long with our Season Pass! Use our NEW Start/Sit Tool, Trade Analyzer, Consensus Rankings, Projections and more on your way to a championship! Click here for more!
Week 6
Tm
Pos
Injury
Tm Status
RW Status
M
Tu
W
Th
F
ARI
WR
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
ARI
S
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
ARI
WR
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
ARI
DE
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
ARI
LB
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
ARI
OL
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
ARI
RB
Back
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
ARI
C
Knee
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
ARI
OL
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ARI
DB
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ARI
DB
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ARI
WR
Finger
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ARI
DB
1 game
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
RB
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
G
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
CB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
S
Illness
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
P
Groin
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
S
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
G
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
QB
Toe
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
DB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Michael Bennett
ATL
DL
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
DL
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BAL
CB
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
BAL
WR
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
BAL
TE
Foot
-
Prob
-
-
-
-
-
BAL
S
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BAL
DB
Neck
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
QB
Lisfranc
-
Doub
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
G
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
CB
Groin
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
TE
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
T
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
LB
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
WR
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
DT
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
DL
Quad
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
K
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
T
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
AJ Green
CIN
WR
Ankle
-
Out
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
DE
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
Andre Smith
CIN
LT
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
WR
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
T
Shoulder
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
DB
Knee
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
WR
Clavicle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
CB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
RB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
DT
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
T
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
WR
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
S
Quad
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
T
Foot
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
CB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
CB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
S
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
LB
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
LB
Chest
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
TE
Wrist
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
QB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
G
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
DB
Concussion
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
RB
3 games
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
LT
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
RT
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
RB
Knee, ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
WR
Knee
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
S
Pec
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
WR
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Connor McGovern
DAL
G
Pectorals
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
DL
Indefinitely
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
DL
Indefinitely
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
De'Vante Bausby
DEN
CB
Neck
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
LB
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
CB
Foot
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
LB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
OLB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
WR
Hand
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
DL
Triceps
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
QB
Thumb
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
RB
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
TE
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
TE
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
C
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DET
DT
Foot
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DET
CB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DET
WR
Chest
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DET
S
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DET
TE
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DET
DE
Pectorals
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DET
WR
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
RB
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
WR
Toe
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
CB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
C
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
S
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
G
Biceps
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
LB
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
TE
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
WR
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
T
Abdomen
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
WR
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
G
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
TE
Concussion
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
TE
Rib
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
RB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
QB
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
DL
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
TE
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
CB
Back
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
TE
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
QB
Collarbone
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Telvin Smith
JAX
LB
Personal
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
RB
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
G
Elbow
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
WR
Collarbone
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
LT
Core
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
DE
Hip
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
LB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
WR
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
LB
Groin
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
DT
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
Chris Jones
KAN
DT
Groin
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
LG
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
QB
Ankle
-
Prob
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
WR
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
QB
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
DB
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Michael Badgley
LAC
K
Groin
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
RB
Calf
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
S
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
TE
Knee
-
Doub
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
DE
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
C
Neck
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
WR
Quad
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
S
Forearm
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
CB
Quad
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
T
Illness
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
S
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAR
S
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
LAR
LB
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
LAR
WR
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
LAR
LB
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAR
LB
Pectorals
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
WR
Calf
-
Prob
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
WR
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
CB
Groin
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
S
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
G
Elbow
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
WR
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
DB
Knee
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
DL
Knee
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
LB
Knee
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Julian Davenport
MIA
T
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
DE
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
WR
Neck
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
MIN
LB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
MIN
CB
Elbow, groin
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
MIN
TE
Knee
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
MIN
WR
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
MIN
WR
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
MIN
DL
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NOR
QB
Thumb
-
Doub
-
-
-
-
-
NOR
DE
Neck
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NOR
WR
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NOR
WR
Hamstring
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NOR
LB
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NOR
TE
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
RB
Foot
-
Ques
LP
-
-
-
-
NWE
S
Groin
-
Ques
LP
-
-
-
-
NWE
WR
Hamstring
-
Ques
DNP
-
-
-
-
NWE
S
Heel
-
Ques
LP
-
-
-
-
NWE
WR
Knee
-
Prob
LP
-
-
-
-
NWE
WR
Chest
-
Prob
LP
-
-
-
-
NWE
FB
Neck
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
K
Hip
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
LT
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
T
Quad
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
WR
Toe
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
G
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
DB
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
C
Illness
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
DB
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
T
Ankle
-
Ques
LP
-
-
-
-
NYG
LB
Knee
-
Ques
LP
-
-
-
-
NYG
LB
Hamstring
-
Ques
LP
-
-
-
-
NYG
LB
Concussion
-
Prob
FP
-
-
-
-
NYG
LB
Neck
-
Ques
LP
-
-
-
-
NYG
RB
Ankle
-
Doub
LP
-
-
-
-
NYG
RB
Concussion
-
Doub
DNP
-
-
-
-
NYG
TE
Knee
-
Doub
DNP
-
-
-
-
NYG
WR
Concussion
-
Doub
DNP
-
-
-
-
NYG
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
WR
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
WR
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Rod Smith
NYG
RB
Hip
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
CB
Hamstring
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Scott Simonson
NYG
TE
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
LB
Groin
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
LB
Calf
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
OL
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
DL
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
DL
Undisclosed
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
QB
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
WR
Neck
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
T
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
DL
3 games
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
WR
Abdomen
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
Tim Jernigan
PHI
DT
Foot
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
CB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
CB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
CB
Neck
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
Alex Ellis
PHI
TE
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
RB
Quad
-
Doub
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
DB
Foot
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
T
Back
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
DT
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
DB
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Charles Johnson
PHI
WR
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
PIT
FB
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
PIT
LB
Foot
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
PIT
QB
Concussion
-
Doub
-
-
-
-
-
PIT
WR
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
PIT
LB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
PIT
LB
Back
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
PIT
QB
Elbow
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
PIT
S
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
G
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
G
Back
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
TE
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
G
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
DL
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
DL
1 games
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
DE
Quad
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
LT
Leg
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
CB
Foot
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
FB
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
TE
Back
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
WR
Back
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
WR
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
DT
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
RB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
T
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
DB
Groin
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
WR
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
LB
Elbow
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
RT
Hamstring
-
Doub
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
RG
Arm
-
Out
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
QB
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
S
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
DL
Neck
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
LB
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
OL
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
DB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
CB
Calf
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
OL
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
DE
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
RB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
K
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
DL
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Joshua Kalu
TEN
CB
Undisclosed
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
WR
Upper Body
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
TE
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
LT
Holdout
-
Out
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
G
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
TE
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
John Harvey-Clemons
WAS
LB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
CB
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
RB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
DL
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
RB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
QB
Pectorals
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
QB
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-