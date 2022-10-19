NFL Week 6: Former Vols’ stats

Week 6 of the 2022 National Football League season has concluded.

The 2022 NFL season will conclude Feb. 12, 2023 with Super Bowl LVII. Super Bowl LVII will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Week 7 games will be contested Oct. 20-24.

Each week, Vols Wire will look at stats for former University of Tennessee players in the NFL.

Week 6 stats for former Vols in the NFL are listed below.

Velus Jones Jr. (Chicago Bears): Played, no stats

(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints): 19 rushing attempts, 99 rushing yards, 6 receptions, 25 receiving yards

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Shy Tuttle (New Orleans Saints): Played, no stats

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Marquez Callaway (New Orleans Saints): 3 receptions, 36 receiving yards

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Cade Mays (Carolina Panthers): Played, no stats

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Jauan Jennings (San Francisco 49ers): 2 receptions, 18 receiving yards

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Darrell Taylor (Seattle Seahawks): 2 tackles

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Justin Coleman (Seattle Seahawks): Played, no stats

Shane Roper-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Palmer (Los Angeles Chargers): 9 receptions, 57 receiving yards

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Joshua Dobbs (Cleveland Browns): Did not play

(Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Cameron Sutton (Pittsburgh Steelers): Inactive

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Trey Smith (Kansas City Chiefs): Played, no stats

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire