NFL Week 6 betting: Chiefs getting a majority of bets as underdogs vs. Bills

Bettors are liking Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs to continue to cover the spread as underdogs.

Just under two-thirds of bettors are backing Kansas City as 2.5-point dogs against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. The Bills are the first team to be favored at Arrowhead Stadium in a game that Mahomes is set to start. And the Chiefs are 7-0-1 against the spread as underdogs in games Mahomes starts.

Buffalo was a 2.5-point favorite over Kansas City after the Chiefs beat the Raiders on Monday night and the line ticked up to three during the middle of the week. It’s now back to under a field goal, likely because of the number of bets on Kansas City.

Bettors are even more convinced about the over than they are of Kansas City covering. And the line has actually gone down a half point. The line has moved from 54.5 to 54 despite 87% of bets and 88% of the handle on the over. The public clearly is thinking about a high-scoring sequel to the divisional round thriller the two teams played in January — and is betting on it accordingly. Sunday afternoon’s game of the week (year?) is the most-bet game at BetMGM in Week 6 and the Chiefs are getting the most bets of any team at the sportsbook.

The Bills beat the Chiefs in the regular season in 2021 but the Chiefs won in the playoffs in 2022. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

The Chiefs are not, however, getting the biggest percentage of bets against the spread. There are three other teams getting a bigger share of the money. And the most-backed team in terms of share may surprise you.

The Carolina Panthers are set to start P.J. Walker at QB on Sunday against the Rams on the road and are 10-point underdogs. 82% of bets and 83% of the handle is on the Panthers to cover that spread as Los Angeles has struggled mightily this year, especially on the offensive line. Bettors are thinking the Panthers can keep it close if the Rams’ offensive struggles continue.

The Bengals are getting two-thirds of the bets as 2-point favorites at the Saints on Sunday, and the Jets are getting 71% of bets and 62% of the money as 7.5-point underdogs at Green Bay. The Packers lost to the Giants in London in Week 5 while the Jets beat the Steelers on the road.

The biggest percentage of any side on the total is in Los Angeles for Monday night’s game between the Broncos and Chargers. Under 45.5 is getting 95% of the money ahead of that game as the Broncos’ offense has struggled this season. Just under 90% of bets are on under 46 in the Vikings’ trip to Miami to face the Dolphins and third-string QB Skylar Thompson, and 90% of the money is on under 41.5 in the Jaguars’ visit to the Colts.