DeAndre Hopkins is busting out of his slump Sunday afternoon against the Falcons. Heard it here first.

Anyways, we're on to Week 5! I'll be breaking down the WR/CB matchups all season long with a focus on figuring out who could be facing shadow coverage as well as the best and worst overall situations. We'll also briefly touch on each team's TE group.

Rams at Seahawks

Projected shadow matchups: None

WR/CB breakdown: Each of Cooper Kupp (9-121-1), Brandin Cooks (6-71-0) and especially Robert Woods (13-164-0) had great days at the office in Week 4. Of course, each of their stat lines were inflated by Jared Goff nearly setting an NFL record by attempting 68 passes. Only Drew Bledsoe (70) in 1994 and Vinny Testaverde (69) in 2000 have ever thrown the ball more in a single game.

Regardless, Goff has managed to consistently keep his top-three WRs involved in their 12 games together since 2018.

Both Kupp and Cooks have had fairly extreme ups and downs against the Seahawks in their past matchups. Meanwhile, Woods has rattled off solid enough lines of 5 receptions-66 yards-0 TDs, 6-45-1, 5-92-0 and 4-89-0.

Goff's extreme home/away splits (and generally mediocre play this season) have each of the Rams WRs carrying a bit more of a lower floor than usual. Still, we have plenty of evidence that Goff can keep each consistently involved in the offense, and they're facing a defense that hasn't been tested yet this season in matchups against Andy Dalton, Ben Roethlisberger/Mason Rudolph, Drew Brees/Teddy Bridgewater and Kyler Murray.

TE Breakdown: Gerald Everett (5-44-1) saw a career-high eight targets last week, while Tyler Higbee's (4-41-0) seven targets were one away from his career-high mark. They are the main outlier producers from Goff's aforementioned ridiculous pass-game volume. Both are fine enough real-life TEs, but don't chase this production in fantasy.

Position WR Height Weight Speed CB Height Weight Speed Left D.K. Metcalf 75 228 4.33 Marcus Peters 72 197 4.53 Slot Tyler Lockett 70 182 4.4 Nickell Robey-Coleman 67 169 4.53 Right Jaron Brown 74 205 4.45 Aqib Talib 73 202 4.44

Projected shadow matchups: None

WR/CB breakdown: Metcalf showed off his floor with a 1-6-0 line in Week 4, but continued to get all sorts of fantasy-friendly targets. Overall, his seven end zone targets this season are tied with Kenny Golladay for the most in the league (per ESPN's Mike Clay). Continue to invest in Metcalf before an inevitable boom week comes to fruition.

Lockett underwhelmed in Week 4 with a 4-51-0 line on just four targets. This is an unfortunate weekly possibility due to OC Brian Schottenheimer's undying loyalty to running the ball, particularly when they're facing a cake opponent like the Cardinals.

Blowout game script shouldn't be an issue for Lockett this week. He remains locked in as Russell Wilson's undisputed No. 1 target and is set up well against a secondary he had his way with in 2018.

Jaron Brown has been slowly losing snaps to David Moore. Neither are on the fantasy radar with part-time roles in this run-first offense.

TE Breakdown: It's Will Dissly szn whether you're ready or not. The second-year TE has posted 5-50-2, 6-62-1 and 7-57-1 lines on an average of 6.7 targets per game over the past three weeks. His 79% snap rate in Week 4 was a career high after the Seahawks shipped Nick Vannett off to Pittsburgh. Fantasy's PPR TE6 won't find the end zone every week, but he's still set up to work as an every week TE1 as long as he maintains this level of volume and chemistry with Wilson. This holds true even in a tough matchup against a Rams Defense that has allowed the 10th-fewest PPR to TEs this season.

Jaguars at Panthers

Projected shadow matchups: D.J. Chark vs. James Bradberry

WR/CB breakdown: Lost in Minshew Mania is the fact that Chark has emerged as one of the league's top young WRs. Specifically, he's posted 4-146-1, 7-55-1, 4-76-1 and 4-44-0 lines to start the season. Last week's somewhat pedestrian performance would've been better if Chark's 18-yard touchdown wasn't negated by a penalty.

The man is balling.

Up next is Chark's toughest matchup to date against Bradberry, who has won each of his shadow matchups this season against Mike Evans (4-61-0) and DeAndre Hopkins (5-41-0).

Chark is clearly the Jaguars best WR, but the offense has been fairly spread out in the passing game through four weeks.

Westbrook and Conley aren't dealing with easy matchups either against the Panthers' fourth-ranked defense in pass DVOA (Football Outsiders). I love Gardner Minshew as much as the next guy, but we shouldn't necessarily expect him to have more than one fantasy-relevant WR in this run-first offense. Minshew has finished with fewer than 215 passing yards in three consecutive games.

TE Breakdown: Neither O'Shaughnessy nor Swaim are realistic fantasy options as long as they continue to split snaps and targets alike, particularly against the Panthers' fifth-ranked defense in fewest PPR allowed to the TE position.

Projected shadow matchups: None

WR/CB breakdown: Jalen Ramsey (back) should be considered questionable for Sunday. Even if he's active, I don't anticipate the Jaguars having him travel with either of the Panthers' outside WRs. This was the case when the Jaguars faced the Titans in Week 3, who also boast two very solid threats on the perimeter in Corey Davis and A.J. Brown.

Meanwhile, Tre Herndon would draw the start if Ramsey is again sidelined. Herndon was roasted continuously by the Broncos in Week 4, as the 2018 undrafted free agent allowed 6-of-9 targets into his coverage to be caught for 119 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

A matchup with Herndon would be exception news for Curtis Samuel, who has been on the wrong side of deep-ball variance to start the season.

WRs with 200-plus more air yards than receiving yards this season (per AirYards.com)

Basically, Samuel has consistently been targeted downfield, but hasn't managed to come down with many of the targets. Yet.

Moore racked up an asinine 24 targets with Cam Newton under center in Weeks 1-2 ... but has seen just seven combined targets during the Kyle Allen era. He's largely been delegated to a complementary role alongside Greg Olsen and Jarius Wright. Moore is plenty capable of taking any pass to the house thanks to his ridiculous ability after the catch, although he's tough to trust as anything other than a boom-or-bust WR3 in this tough matchup due to the volume concerns.

TE Breakdown: Olsen shredded the Cardinals' league-worst defense against TEs to the tune of a 6-75-2 line in Week 3 before falling back to earth against the Texans with a 2-5-0 performance. Christian McCaffrey is this offense's focal point, while Samuel has emerged as the featured field-stretching option. This leaves Olsen, Moore and Wright to largely fight for leftover targets for the time being. I'm treating Olsen as a low-end TE1.

Patriots at Redskins

Projected shadow matchups: Josh Gordon vs. Josh Norman

WR/CB breakdown: The Patriots' passing game was shut down last week in Buffalo, as Tom Brady's 150 pass yards marked just the 28th time in 273 regular season games that he failed to clear that threshold.

The entire unit is fully expected to get back on track this week against the Redskins' 29th-ranked defense in pass DVOA. Only the Jets and Eagles have allowed more PPR per game to the WR position. The secondary deserves plenty of blame, but the team's dire situation on offense certainly hasn't helped keep their defense off the field.

Enter: Flash Gordon, who hasn't managed to quite breakout through four weeks. That could change in a potential shadow date against Norman. Alshon Jeffery (5-49-1) and Amari Cooper (4-44-1) each managed to find the end zone this season in shadow dates with the once-elite CB, and Norman's pedestrian 7% snap rate in the slot means that the Patriots can easily free up Gordon from the matchup if they feel like it.

Julian Edelman and Phillip Dorsett are also obviously set up well against the Redskins' other CBs. Quinton Dunbar deserves credit for nabbing two interceptions against the Giants in Week 4, but it's tough for any CB to consistently deal with Dorsett's speed for 60 minutes. Edelman is plenty capable of dominating any matchup, particularly if Fabian Moreau (knee) enters Sunday's game at less than 100%.

Note that Gordon (knee) was limited in practice Wednesday.

TE Breakdown: Ben Watson's suspension is over! It's unclear how big of a role he'll have in the Patriots' passing game with so many WRs and RBs involved, but the 38-year-old baller has maintained the ability to threaten defenses down the seam throughout his 15-year career. Watson is firmly in the mix as a boom-or-bust streamer option, but pretty much every DFS site saw his return coming and priced him appropriately.

Projected shadow matchups: Terry McLaurin vs. Stephon Gilmore

WR/CB breakdown: Colt McCoy (leg), Dwayne Haskins and Case Keenum are engulfed in a three-way competition to decide who gets to be sacrificed to the Patriots' league-best defense.

McLaurin F1 (hamstring) didn't suit up last week, but appeared to be a true game-time decision based on pregame reports. He appears to at least have a shot to suit up Sunday after managing to get in a limited practice on Wednesday. Be sure to monitor our Week 5 Injury Dashboard for a full list of the week's injured players as well as their daily practice participation with estimated and official game statuses.

Regardless of McLaurin's ultimate status, it's best to stay away from these Washington pass catchers. This includes poor Trey Quinn, who broke free for sure-fire chunk plays twice in Week 4 only to be overthrown on both occasions.

The Patriots quite simply boast the league's scariest group of CBs. There's nowhere to hide.

Stephon Gilmore: PFF's No. 16 highest-graded CB among 84 qualified players

Jonathan Jones: No. 2

Jason McCourty: No. 4

TE Breakdown: Jordan Reed (concussion) remains without a timetable for return. Vernon Davis (concussion) is also in the protocol. Davis has played at least 70% of the offense's snaps in Reed's absence, but Davis (eight targets) and fellow backup TE Jeremy Sprinkle (seven) have been equally involved in the passing game over the past two weeks. It's best to avoid both in this brutal matchup.

Bills at Titans

Projected shadow matchups: None

WR/CB breakdown: It's unclear if Josh Allen (concussion) will be cleared from the protocol by Sunday. I'd advise fantasy owners to hold tight, as Allen will face off against the Dolphins, Eagles, Redskins, Browns, Dolphins (again) and Broncos following the Bills' Week 6 bye.

Matt Barkley would draw the start if Allen is ultimately unable to suit up. Barkley has started just seven games since entering the league in 2014, but he's at least shown a willingness to test defenses downfield unlike most backup QBs. Overall, Barkley has averaged a more-than-solid 8.6 adjusted yards per attempt in limited action over the past two seasons while posting an even higher average target depth than Allen.

Barkley certainly didn't shy away from featuring the Bills' No. 1 WR in his limited action last week.

Bills targets in Week 4 with Barkley under center

The Titans rank third in DVOA against No. 1 WRs this season and are one of just nine defenses to allow fewer than nine net yards per pass attempt. They're not a matchup to target, but Smokey should at least have opportunities to roast on the outside.

TE Breakdown: Dawson Knox is slowly but surely becoming the next big thing in Buffalo. The third-round rookie's snap rates have increased in each of the past two weeks, and Knox has responded with solid 3-67-1 and 3-58-0 performances. Knox reeled in a circus catch in contested coverage last week and was fed a jet sweep (!!!) in Week 3. He still doesn't have more than four targets in a game this season, but the best could be yet to come as the Bills have the TE position's second-softest schedule in Weeks 5-8.

Projected shadow matchups: None

WR/CB breakdown: A.J. Brown is a stud that is averaging a league-high 22.3 yards per reception. He's also erroneously stuck in a rotation as the offense's No. 3 WR with Tajae Sharpe, who has inexplicably out-snapped Brown 137-117 through four weeks. Sheesh.

The good news is that Brown (17 targets) is within shouting distance of Corey Davis (18) and Delanie Walker (23) for the team-high mark. The bad news is that it's going to be tough to expect week-to-week production in this run-first offense that features numerous TEs and RBs that are involved in the passing game as well.

This same idea hold true for both Davis and Adam Humphries. Good weeks will happen: All three WRs have proven the ability to function at a high level in this league. Unfortunately, they're battling to be the No. 2 pass-game target behind Walker on a weekly basis with a QB that hasn't earned the benefit of the doubt in terms of consistency.

Throw in a matchup against a Bills Defense that ranks among the league's top-five units in virtually every passing metric, and you should feel comfortable fading this spot.

TE Breakdown: Walker had a season-low two targets in Week 4 and responded with a brutal 1-4-0 line. Even the undisputed lead target of the Titans' passing game isn't immune to down performances. Only the Panthers (20.2) have allowed fewer receiving yards per game to the TE position than the Bills (22.6) this season. Walker is best treated as a low-tier touchdown-dependent TE1.

Ravens at Steelers

Projected shadow matchups: None

WR/CB breakdown: No, Lamar Jackson hasn't lived up to the lofty expectations he set as a passer in Weeks 1-2 in his last two matchups against tougher defenses.

Yes, I was brutally incorrect about predicting a blowup performance from Hollywood Brown in Week 4.

Also yes, I'm not about to shy away from this passing offense moving forward.

The Ravens have made it clear their passing game runs through Brown (34 targets) and Mark Andrews (32). Both players are among the league's top-30 most-targeted players through four weeks. Nobody else on the Ravens has more than 12 pass-game opportunities this season.

I'm hesitant in predicting a breakout for either player this week on the road against a Steelers Defense that hasn't allowed a 100-yard receiver this season. Still, they've hardly been immune to solid performances, as each of Phillip Dorsett (4-95-2), Julian Edelman (6-83-0), Tyler Lockett (10-79-0), Josh Gordon (3-73-1), D.K. Metcalf (3-61-1) and George Kittle (6-57-0) have been just fine.

Both Hollywood and Andrews will have down weeks in this run-first offense as Jackson continues to mold himself as a passer. Still, both players are too talented to take a seat on your fantasy football bench regardless of the matchup.

TE Breakdown: Please see the previous sentence.

Position WR Height Weight Speed CB Height Weight Speed Left Diontae Johnson 70 183 4.53 Maurice Canady 73 193 4.49 Slot JuJu Smith-Schuster 73 215 4.54 Brandon Carr 72 207 4.44 Right James Washington 71 213 4.54 Marlon Humphrey 72 197 4.41

Projected shadow matchups: None

WR/CB breakdown: Part of the allure of the Mason Rudolph experience was the idea that his background as a gunslinger at Oklahoma State would keep the Steelers' vertically-minded pass offense afloat.

This simply wasn't the case in Week 4. The amount of pop passes the Steelers called between Rudolph and wildcat QB Jaylen Samuels was honestly nauseating.

Mason Rudolph

Rudolph's updated target distribution through 2.5 games reflects the reality that it's going to be tough for any of these WRs to rack up anything resembling the type of production we've grown accustomed to seeing over the years.

Rudolph's target distribution

Yes, Johnson has scored two touchdowns in as many weeks. Also yes, the first came on a ho-hum streak that 49ers CB Jason Verrett inexplicably stopped running on, and the second came on a complete blown coverage against the Bengals last week.

JuJu Smith-Schuster fantasy owners likely don't have many better options to roll with, but I'd generally advise against investing in these WRs in future weeks. Note that JuJu (toe) didn't practice Wednesday.

TE Breakdown: Nick Vannett caught 2-of-2 targets for 28 scoreless yards in his Steelers debut. His presence doesn't do much in fantasy other than lower Vance McDonald's ceiling and floor alike. It's going to be tough for any pass catcher to offer consistent fantasy value in this offense as long as both James Conner and Jaylen Samuels are racking up a combined 16 targets per game.

Cardinals at Bengals

Projected shadow matchups: None

WR/CB breakdown: Coach Kliff Kingsbury said both Christian Kirk (ankle) and Damiere Byrd (hamstring) are doubtful to suit up Sunday.

Trent Sherfield and KeeSean Johnson have the worst matchups in the Cardinals' base 4-WR offense, as both will face off against plus-sized and talented Bengals CBs William Jackson and Dre Kirkpatrick. Neither WR should be viewed as anything other than a desperation dart throw as long as the Cardinals Offense continues to show so little upside.

The intriguing new face is Isabella, who was a darling of the fantasy football community in the lead up to both the draft and regular season. Kingsbury and company obviously agreed with the general consensus that Isabella is a stud after selecting him with the No. 62 overall pick in last April's draft.

The hype around Isabella comes down to his ridiculous blend of athleticism and collegiate production:

He racked up 32 touchdowns and 3,826 total yards from scrimmage in 36 games at the University of Massachusetts from 2016-2018. Isabella didn't routinely face great competition, but he managed to completely dominate vs. Georgia with a 15-219-2 line in the last game of his college career.

He absolutely tore up the combine with elite marks in the 40-yard dash (4.31 seconds), vertical jump (36.5 inches), broad jump (121 inches) and 3-cone drill (6.95 seconds) alike.

Per PlayerProfiler.com, Isabella's college dominator score places him in the 97th percentile of all WRs, while his SPARQ-x score is in the 88th percentile.

However, Kingsbury did say Wednesday that Isabella is going to play, "mostly outside wide receiver for the time being." It'd be borderline devastating to see Pharoh Cooper utilized in the slot ahead of Isabella, but that appears to be a possibility.

The uncertainty surrounding the alignment and snaps of the Cardinals' young WRs means the only high-floor option is Larry Fitzgerald, who continues to be a lock for five receptions on a weekly basis. He's set up particularly well this week against journeyman B.W. Webb as well as career backup Tony McRae. The Bengals' 31st-ranked defense isn't a unit to fear by any stretch of the imagination.

TE Breakdown: Charles Clay and Maxx Williams have combined for nine targets through four weeks in one of the league's most pass-happy offenses. Don't play these TEs in fantasy, even if there's a fire.

Projected shadow matchups: None

WR/CB breakdown: John Ross (clavicle) will miss a minimum of eight games after being placed on the injured reserve list. He's expected to be replaced in 3-WR sets by Damion Willis, who caught 4-of-8 targets for 36 scoreless yards in Weeks 1-2 before losing his starting job to Auden Tate.

Exposure in this dream spot should be focused on Tate and Tyler Boyd. My colleague John Daigle named Tate as his favorite cash-game play this week in our Week 5 DFS Building Blocks podcast. I don't disagree: Tate possesses a matchup-proof frame and has racked up 16 targets for a solid 10-138-0 line over the last two weeks in fairly tough spots against the Bills and Steelers.

Boyd remains locked in as Andy Dalton's undisputed No. 1 pass-game weapon. He racked up double-digit targets and caught at least six balls in each of Weeks 1-3 before falling back to earth with a 3-33-0 performance during the Bengals' team-wide meltdown last Monday night.

The Cardinals join the Dolphins and Redskins as the only defenses to allow double-digit touchdowns passes after four weeks of action. It wouldn't be at all surprising to see Boyd and Tate add to that mark.

TE Breakdown: Tyler Eifert is emerging as a popular streaming option in a matchup against the Cardinals' league-worst defense in PPR points per game allowed to the TE position. He's certainly capable of finding the end zone, but I wouldn't count on too big of a blowup performance. Eifert hasn't cleared even 30 receiving yards in a game this season and is yet to play even half of the offense's snaps in a single game. The Bengals have smartly refrained from exposing their often-injured TE to unneeded abuse on run plays, but Eifert still ranks just 22nd at the position in routes run. The Cardinals Defense is as good of a smash spot as any TE owner could ask for, just realize that Eifert is no longer an every-down TE or focal point of the Bengals' passing game.

Falcons at Texans

Projected shadow matchups: None

WR/CB breakdown: The Texans secondary held up reasonably enough in matchups against the Jaguars and Panthers ... but they were more-or-less throttled by both Drew Brees and Philip Rivers.

The Falcons Offense hasn't managed to surpass 24 points in a game this season, but that hasn't stopped Matt Ryan from racking up at least 300 passing yards in four consecutive weeks. The potential absences of C Alex Mack (elbow) and RG Jamon Brown (concussion) aren't ideal, although the Texans' ever-burnable CBs could have trouble slowing down this trio of WRs regardless of how much time Ryan has to throw.

Julio Jones is always locked in as a high-end WR1 regardless of the matchup, while Mohamed Sanu draws the group's toughest matchup in the slot against No. 1 Texans CB Bradley Roby.

This has all the makings of a get-right spot for Calvin Ridley. The Falcons' second-year WR posted sterling 4-64-1 and 8-105-1 lines to start the season before suffering back-to-back hiccups with 1-6-0 and 3-32-0 performances in Weeks 3-4. Still, Ridley (seven deep-ball targets) has been utilized nearly as frequently as Jones (eight) down the field this season. I'll put my money on Ridley and Jones alike winning one-on-one battles on the outside against second-round rookie Lonnie Johnson and 35 year old Johnathan Joseph.

TE Breakdown: Austin Hooper has posted 9-77-0, 6-66-2 and 9-130-0 lines in the Falcons' three losses this season vs. a 4-34-0 line in their only win. The Falcons don't exactly enter weeks with a plan to feature Hooper ahead of their talented WRs, but he's usually been the go-to underneath target once things get out of hand. Overall, he's posted a 24-273-2 line while trailing this season compared to a pedestrian 4-33-0 line when the Falcons are tied or in the lead. This is skewed by small sample size as the Falcons haven't spent much time in the lead this season, although Hooper also performed at his "best" with the offense in comeback mode in 2018. Continue to treat him as a mid-tier TE1 more weeks than not in season-long formats, but I'd caution against rostering him in DFS at his highest price point of the season.

Projected shadow matchups: None

WR/CB breakdown: Deshaun Watson missed both DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller on potential 50-plus yard touchdowns in their Week 4 loss to the Panthers. The potential absence of Kenny Stills (hamstring) would mean that we can realistically expect more air yard market share for the offense's outside WRs, as Coutee (8.3 average target depth) has been utilized as much more of an underneath option compared to Stills (13.5) this season.

Coutee is certainly on the streamer map after he averaged 7.9 targets in seven games as a rookie in 2018. Still, that mark drops to six targets per game if we only includes contests that Will Fuller played at least 50% of the offense's snaps. Duke Johnson could also siphon away some of those targets in the short-middle area of the field.

Hopkins hasn't had more than eight targets in a game since Week 1, although he's also had an absolutely brutal stretch of shadow matchups against Jalen Ramsey, Casey Hayward and James Bradberry. Nuk remains more than capable of blowing up in any given spot, particularly against the league's 30th-ranked defense in DVOA against No. 1 WRs.

I'm treating Hopkins as the Week 5 version of Week 3 Mike Evans and Week 4 Davante Adams: The struggling clear-cut No. 1 WR that is way too good to continue to slump in a matchup this perfect.

Fuller's aforementioned status as one of just seven WRs with at least 200 more air yards than receiving yards this season adds more credence to the idea that it's simply a matter of time before these talented Texans WRs break out.

THIS IS THE WEEK.

TE Breakdown: Neither Jordan Akins nor Darren Fells have surpassed even 25 receiving yards in a game this season aside from their respective blowup performances against the Chargers' injury-riddled group of safeties in Week 3. I wouldn't trust them as anything other than dart throws until we see some type of consistent target or snap share.

Buccaneers at Saints

Projected shadow matchups: Mike Evans vs. Marshon Lattimore

WR/CB breakdown: The Buccaneers' passing game has elevated both Mike Evans and Chris Godwin to great heights, as they're the league's PPR WR4 and WR3 through four weeks, respectively.

Godwin again has the group's best matchup from the friendly confines of the slot against P.J. Williams, who was a complete liability in 2018 and has "improved" to work as PFF's No. 61 highest-graded CB among 114 qualified players this season. Continue to treat Godwin as an every-week WR1.

Evans hasn't exactly dominated his five carer matchups against Marshon Lattimore ...

Week 9, 2017: 1 reception-13 yards-0 TD (6 targets)

Week 17, 2017: 5-55-0 (13)

Week 1, 2018: 7-147-1 (7)

Week 14, 2018: 4-86-0 (6)

... but he also deserves weekly WR1 treatment thanks to his matchup-proof size and underrated field-stretching ability.

TE Breakdown: 26 TEs have more targets than O.J. Howard (12) this season. He's not far removed from teammate Cameron Brate (nine). Howard is too talented to go 16 games without at least a few touchdowns and productive games, but he's impossible to trust as a weekly TE1 with this little usage.

Position WR Height Weight Speed CB Height Weight Speed Left Michael Thomas 75 212 4.57 Vernon Hargreaves 70 204 4.5 Slot Austin Carr 73 194 4.67 M.J. Stewart 71 200 4.54 Right Ted Ginn 71 180 4.43 Carlton Davis 73 206 4.53

Projected shadow matchups: None

WR/CB breakdown: Michael Thomas has absolutely dominated the Buccaneers throughout his career, hanging 6-98-0, 8-65-0, 6-94-0, 16-180-1 and 11-98-0 lines on the Saints' divisional rival in five matchups since entering the league in 2016.

Of course, those performances occurred with Drew Brees under center, not Teddy Checkdown.

Overall, just 2.3% of Bridgewater's pass attempts have traveled at least 20 yards in the air this season. That rate ranks dead last by a good margin among 26 QBs with at least 100 dropbacks (PFF).

Still, Thomas has managed to post productive 10-89-0, 5-54-1 and 9-95-0 lines in three contests without the Saints' longtime franchise QB. Thomas quietly had a low average target depth with Brees already, so Bridgewater's lack of deep-ball volume hasn't impacted the offense's No. 1 WR or RB as much as the unit's auxiliary options.

Bridgewater hasn't managed to clear 200 passing yards in any of his three starts this season. Thomas and Alvin Kamara should continue to be locked in as a low-end WR1 and high-end RB1, respectively, but it's safe to ignore the rest of this offense until Brees returns.

TE Breakdown: Please refer to the last sentence of the previous section and ignore Jared Cook as a fantasy option.

Vikings at Giants

Projected shadow matchups: Stefon Diggs vs. Janoris Jenkins

WR/CB breakdown: The Giants decided to shadow Diggs with Jenkins back when they matched up in 2016, so things could certainly be different this time around. Respect to Jackrabbit for racking up two interceptions in Week 4, but this isn't a matchup to worry about for either Diggs or Thielen. Note that Diggs (undisclosed) did miss Wednesday's practice and has a troubling history of failing to produce when playing through injuries.

The larger concern for both WRs is simple: Volume.

Diggs in 2018: 9.9 targets per game

In 2019: 4.8

Thielen in 2018: 9.6 targets per game

In 2019: 5.5

The entire Vikings passing game is in a squeaky wheel spot after Thielen publicly stated, "At some point, you’re not going to be able to run the ball for 180 yards, even with the best RB in the NFL. That’s when you have to be able to throw the ball." Only the Dolphins have allowed more net yards per pass attempt than the Giants Defense this season.

The offense's run-heavy game plan hasn't allowed Diggs or Thielen to consistently work as a high-end fantasy WR, but a potential shift in philosophy couldn't come at a better time considering the Vikings WRs boast the league's easiest schedule in Weeks 5-8 in terms of PPR allowed to the position this season.

WR

TE Breakdown: Kyle Rudolph has caught 5-of-7 targets this season for 32 scoreless yards. Second-round pick Irv Smith Jr. has caught 5-of-6 targets for 64 scoreless yards. Neither are realistic fantasy options with this little volume in the Vikings' run-first offense.

Projected shadow matchups: None

WR/CB breakdown: Golden Tate is back, which means Giants fans and fantasy investors alike will inevitably soon be treated to some borderline-barbaric touchdown celebrations before too long.

Sterling Shepard has spent 65% of his snaps in the slot this season, while Tate lined up on the inside at a 51% rate in the preseason. Both players should get plenty of snaps in the slot regardless of who ultimately leads the way. This scenario would lead to neither WR facing shadow coverage from stud CB Xavier Rhodes, who has played just six total snaps in the slot this season.

Regardless, this game represents the first real test for Daniel Jones after he was gift wrapped prime matchups against the Buccaneers and Redskins to start his career. I'm inclined to fade this WR group with Evan Engram and Wayne Gallman also plenty involved in the passing game. There are just too many volume questions coupled with a far-from-ideal matchup to confidently fire up either Shepard or Tate as anything other than a boom-or-bust WR3.

TE Breakdown: Only Zach Ertz (38 targets) has more targets than Engram (37) this season among all TEs. Nobody at the position has more PPR. Continue to treat Engram as a high-end matchup-proof TE1. Both Austin Hooper (9-77-0) and Darren Waller (13-134-0) were just fine racking up fantasy points in the underneath areas of the field against stud FS Harrison Smith and the Vikings.

Bears at Raiders

Projected shadow matchups: None

WR/CB breakdown: Note that this matchup is in London and not at the Raiders' baseball/football field.

Chase Daniel will start under center in place of Mitch Trubisky (shoulder) for the foreseeable future. Sunday will mark Daniel's fifth start since entering the league all the way back in 2010. What a life.

It's tough to evaluate Daniel's ability with such a miniscule sample size to work with. Still, I have a hard time believing Daniel is a diamond in the rough that simply hasn't gotten the chance to show his powers in a league that regularly gives the QB position more than a few chances to get things right.

The one takeaway from Daniel's three extended appearances with the Bears is target share. He's refrained from feeding No. 1 WR Allen Robinson anything resembling a featured role to this point.

Daniel's targets in three games with the Bears

The Raiders have held up fairly well against non-Chiefs passing attacks this season. I'd refrain from expecting too much from anyone involved in the Bears' passing game for the time being.

TE Breakdown: Trey Burton has yet to surpass 20 receiving yards this season. We shouldn't assume an imminent resurgence; he's failed to play more than 60% snaps in a game this season after clearing the 70% mark in 15-of-16 games in 2018. It's unlikely Burton (11 targets) manages to post anything resembling consistent production as long as he continues to largely split pass-game duties with backup TE Adam Shaheen (eight).

Projected shadow matchups: None

WR/CB breakdown: Tyrell Williams (foot) didn't practice Wednesday and has battled a hip pointer for the last couple weeks. I'd bet against Williams' four-game touchdown streak continuing if he ultimately suits up Sunday against the Bears' No. 2-ranked defense in DVOA against No. 1 WRs.

Don't get cute here. Avoid the Raiders' WRs like the plague in their toughest matchup of the season.

TE Breakdown: Darren Waller is the league's only player with at least six receptions in every game this season. He's locked in as a high-end TE1 regardless of the matchup as long as he continues to boast a position-best 29% target share. Yes, this is sustainable: Jared Cook finished last season as the overall PPR TE5 with Carr force feeding him targets all year long.

Jets at Eagles

Projected shadow matchups: None

WR/CB breakdown: Sam Darnold (mono) is far from guaranteed to suit up this week. It'd be tough to trust anyone other than Le'Veon Bell in this spot without Darnold considering the Jets Offense didn't find the end zone in two games with Trevor Siemian and Luke Falk under center in Weeks 2-3.

It would certainly be a shame for Robby Anderson if Darnold can't suit up. The Eagles' already-brutal defense against No. 1 WRs will continue to have their hands full in pretty much every matchup as long as their CB room resembles a walking graveyard.

CB Jalen Mills (foot, PUP) is out indefinitely.

CB Avonte Maddox (neck) is considered week to week.

CB Ronald Darby (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday.

CB Sidney Jones (hamstring) managed to get in a limited session on Wednesday.

Darnold's return could certainly mean great things for Jamison Crowder (14-99-0 on 17 targets in Week 1), but I'd feel most comfortable attacking these outside CBs with the Jets' ace field stretcher. Anderson might've posted a mundane 3-23-0 line on just seven targets in Week 1, although he was routinely peppered with deep balls and wound up with the 15th-most air yards among all WRs.

TE Breakdown: One. More. Week. Go sign Chris Herndon right meow if he's inexplicably still a free agent in your season-long league.

Projected shadow matchups: None

WR/CB breakdown: DeSean Jackson (abdominal) didn't practice Wednesday and probably won't be rushed back in a game that the Eagles *should* be able to comfortably control. They're presently implied to score 28.75 points -- the second-highest mark in Week 5 (per FantasyLabs).

Nelson Agholor followed up his chalk-busting 8-50-2 performance in Week 3 with a goose egg performance in Week 4. Yes, I'm bitter. He's not guaranteed for any level of targets now that each of Alshon Jeffery and Dallas Goedert are back in action.

The Eagles Offense figures to continue to flow through Jeffery (nine targets in Week 4) and Zach Ertz (eight) as long as D-Jax is sidelined.

The Jets certainly haven't earned the benefit of the doubt against No. 1 WRs this season:

Fire up Jeffery as a rock-solid WR2 with confidence.

TE Breakdown: The Jets have done a good job vs. the TE position this season ... but they haven't faced a true No. 1 receiving option at the position like Ertz. Still, Jamal Adams deserves to be in the discussion of the best young safeties in the league. He helped the Jets limit opposing TEs to a pedestrian 36.8 yards per game in 2018. Ertz's position-best volume makes him a matchup-proof high-end TE1 in season-long formats, although I'd refrain from emptying the back account on him in DFS.

Broncos at Chargers

Projected shadow matchups: Courtland Sutton vs. Casey Hayward

WR/CB breakdown: The Chargers have consistently asked Hayward to travel with Sutton and Demaryius Thomas in lieu of Emmanuel Sanders over the past two seasons. Hayward has won each matchup against Sutton (3-78-0, 1-25-0) and DT (5-67-0, 2-9-0) alike. The Chargers' stud No. 1 CB remains one of the league's few corners that fantasy football owners should strongly consider avoiding.

Sanders hasn't performed much better against the Chargers in recent history, failing to surpass 70 receiving yards or find the end zone in each of his past four matchups dating back to 2016. He's scored a touchdown or surpassed 100 yards in three of four games this season while averaging a sterling 8.5 targets per game, but this isn't the spot to invest a ton of confidence in Joe Flacco or his WRs.

TE Breakdown: Noah Fant's snap rate shot up to 73% in Week 4, and he found the end zone for the first time thanks to a well-designed screen. Fant joins Austin Hooper, Evan Engram, Zach Ertz, Travis Kelce, Greg Olsen, Vernon Davis and Darren Waller as the league's only TEs with at least 110 routes run this season. An average of four targets per game isn't ideal, but the Broncos clearly want their first-round pick to be a factor in this passing offense. Fant is set up brilliantly this week against the Chargers' injury-riddled group of safeties, which was gashed by Texans TEs Darren Fells (5-49-1) and Jordan Akins (3-73-2) back in Week 3. I plan on having an irresponsible amount of exposure to Fant on DraftKings at just $2,800.

Position WR Height Weight Speed CB Height Weight Speed Left Geremy Davis 74 216 4.52 De'Vante Bausby 74 179 4.63 Slot Keenan Allen 74 206 4.71 Chris Harris Jr. 69 194 4.48 Right Mike Williams 76 218 4.59 Duke Dawson 71 197 4.46

Projected shadow matchups: Keenan Allen vs. Chris Harris Jr.

WR/CB breakdown: Dontrelle Inman (quad) will miss at least the next eight weeks after being placed on the injured reserve list. Both Travis Benjamin (quad) and Mike Williams (back) were limited in practice Wednesday after each failed to suit up in Week 4.

I wouldn't be shocked to see Austin Ekeler continue to have a fairly large role in the passing game as long as the Chargers WRs remain all kinds of banged up. He's caught at least five passes in every game this season and has demonstrated the ability to function as a true threat on the outside.

Allen's disappointing 5-48-0 performance last week also included a 60-plus yard touchdown that was overturned on offensive pass interference against Xavien Howard. He'll square off against Harris, who has been shadowing opposing No. 1 WRs this season and even went out of his way to travel with Allen in 2018.

Harris largely held each of Allen Robinson (4-41-0) and Davante Adams (4-56-0) in check during his two shadow dates this season. Allen (9-89-1) won their battle in 2018, but it took him 12 targets to get there.

Get your popcorn ready.

TE Breakdown: The Chargers rotated Sean Culkin (58% snaps) and Lance Kendricks (57%) at TE in Week 4, rendering each as a non-fantasy option in an offense that has consistently refrained from targeting the position whenever Antonio Gates or Hunter Henry (knee, out) have been sidelined over the years. The good news is Henry was spotted participating in practice Wednesday and could return sooner rather than later.

Packers at Cowboys

Projected shadow matchups: None

WR/CB breakdown: Davante Adams (toe) didn't practice on Wednesday and is shaping up as a true game-time decision ahead of Sunday's road matchup. The Packers' undisputed No. 1 pass-game target has had plenty of success against the Cowboys over the years, but it's still a tough matchup that is fade worthy considering Adams' potential for limited snaps. Backup WR Jake Kumerow (shoulder) hasn't managed to suit up since Week 2.

Yes, Aaron Rodgers threw for 422 yards and a pair of touchdowns in Week 4.

Also yes, the production came on 53 attempts in a home matchup against the Eagles' injury-riddled secondary. The Cowboys present a much tougher test, as they join the Broncos, Patriots and Packers as the league's only defenses to allow fewer than 30 PPR per game to the WR position this season.

I'm inclined to ride with Marquez Valdes-Scantling as my preferred Packers WR if Adams is ultimately sidelined. The Cowboys have allowed the second-fewest receiving yards per game to WRs lined up in the slot this season (per Sports Info Solutions), and MVS (28 targets) has easily been Rodgers' preferred target compared to Allison (11) through four weeks.

TE Breakdown: Jimmy Graham was all sorts of banged up in Week 3 and played limited snaps, but the Packers TE rebounded with a solid 71% snap rate in Week 4 on his way to catching 6-of-9 targets for 61 yards and a score. We shouldn't expect too high of a weekly ceiling from Graham, although he's shown solid-enough chemistry with Rodgers inside the red zone to warrant streamer consideration moving forward. Only the Buccaneers (10.3), Chiefs (8.9) and Cardinals (8.7) have allowed as many or more receptions per game to the TE position than the Cowboys (8.7)

Projected shadow matchups: Amari Cooper vs. Jaire Alexander

WR/CB breakdown: The Packers had Jaire Alexander shadow Emmanuel Sanders (2-10-0) with great success in Week 3. Then Kevin King traveled with Alshon Jeffery (3-38-1) in Week 4. These decisions seem to indicate that Alexander could be the defense's preferred cover man in matchups against a No. 1 WR that relies on speed and route-running ability, while King could see more shadow dates against plus-sized WRs.

Cooper falls firmly in the former group. The Cowboys' top pass-game target posted a middling 5-48-0 line against Marshon Lattimore and the Saints in Week 4, but still ranks as the overall PPR WR8 through four weeks.

It's hard to ignore Cooper's pristine performance inside the friendly confines of Jerry World to this point.

5 receptions-58 yards-1 TD

8-180-2

8-76-0

10-217-3

4-20-0

7-106-0

6-106-1

6-88-2

The problem is that Alexander looks a lot like the league's next great CB, and the Packers' elite pass rush could have a field day against a Cowboys offensive line that won't have the services of LT Tyron Smith (ankle, doubtful). The Cowboys have struggled to function as a top-tier offense without their stud LT in past years. This was most notable in 2017, when the Cowboys scored seven, nine, 12 and six points in four games that Smith played a combined three snaps in.

Dallas Morning News' Michael Gehlken reports that Michael Gallup (knee) is expected to suit up Sunday. This would delegate Devin Smith to a small role as the offense's No. 4 WR. Gallup played brilliantly in the first two weeks of the season, but this difficult matchup and potential for limited snaps has me hesitant to fire him up in season-long and DFS lineups alike.

I'd be surprised if the Cowboys didn't replicate the Eagles' Week 4 strategy and attempt to grind out a win via the ground game against the Packers' 27th-ranked defense in rush DVOA.

TE Breakdown: Jason Witten has four targets in every game this season. He's surprisingly offered a decent floor with at least 50 yards or a touchdown in each contest. Backup TE Blake Jarwin continues to receive the position's more fantasy-friendly targets down the seam, but Witten has a team-high four targets inside the 10-yard line. Low ceiling be damned: Witten is once again emerging as a low-end TE1 option more weeks than not.

Colts at Chiefs

Projected shadow matchups: None

WR/CB breakdown: T.Y. Hilton (quad) didn't play in Week 4 and wasn't able to practice on Wednesday. Coach Frank Reich admitted the team's Week 6 bye may play a factor in Hilton's eventual game status.

It'll be tough to get behind any of the Colts WRs if Hilton is ultimately sidelined. They formed a committee system in Week 4 in terms of both snaps and targets:

Complicating matters is the high level of involvement from Eric Ebron (five targets), Jack Doyle (eight) and Nyheim Hines (six).

It's tough to roster any of these pass catcher with any level of confidence in the Colts' run-first offense for this tough matchup against a Chiefs Defense that has been much better against the pass (No. 9 in DVOA) than the run (No. 31) through four weeks.

This a situation to avoid at Arrowhead. The Chiefs allowed 8.3 fewer points per game at home compared to on the road last season -- the largest home/away discrepancy in the league.

TE Breakdown: Ebron had a very on-brand game in Week 4, dropping three passes before ripping off a 48-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter with the outcome already decided. Both Ebron and Doyle are involved enough in the pass game to warrant dart throws for desperate fantasy owners, but please try to find a better option.

Projected shadow matchups: None

WR/CB breakdown: Tyreek Hill (clavicle) returned to practice in a limited fashion Wednesday, but he's best considered doubtful to suit up Sunday. Still, the return of the league's most-explosive playmaker is near.

The Colts have done a great job limiting WRs over the past two seasons, allowing the fewest PPR per game to the position in 2018 and ranking 12th in 2019.

Of course, defensive performance is largely meaningless when facing Patrick Mahomes.

With that said, he wasn't been the same type of world beater against top-10 zone-heavy defenses in 2018:

vs. Chargers: 256 yards-4 TDs-0 INT, 243-2-0

vs. 49ers: 314-3-0

vs. Cardinals: 249-2-0

vs. Seahawks: 273-3-0

vs. Colts: 278-0-0

Anyone even moderately involved in the Chiefs' league-best offense is capable of racking up fantasy points in a hurry, but I wouldn't necessarily expect Showtime Mahomes and his WRs to ball out to their highest potential in prime time this week.

TE Breakdown: Travis Kelce's performance in those zone-heavy matchups: 1-6-0, 7-61-0, 8-114-0, 6-46-0, 5-54-0 and 7-108-0. He's the league's most matchup-proof TE thanks to both Mahomes and his own outrageous ability, particularly against a Colts Defense that could again be without stud LB Darius Leonard (concussion) as well as ball-hawking FS Malik Hooker (knee).

Browns at 49ers

Projected shadow matchups: None

WR/CB breakdown: Jarvis Landry (concussion) should be considered questionable for Monday night. It remains to be seen if Antonio Callaway will walk into a starting role fresh off suspension, particularly if Rashard Higgins (ankle) manages to return to action. Damion Ratley is a threat to steal snaps either way.

That leaves us with OBJ, who has averaged 9.3 targets through four weeks and is on pace for a season-long 84-1,232-4 line. It'd be surprising to not see him best the touchdown pace.

Working in Beckham's favor this week is the fact that Richard Sherman has never made a habit of traveling with a single receiver. He's literally never done so with the 49ers. The extended absence of Ahkello Witherspoon (foot, out) means we could see OBJ line up against Emmanuel Moseley for the majority of the night.

A quick rundown of Moseley's background ...

Solid enough athlete

2018 undrafted free agent

45 career snaps on defense

There's no reason why OBJ can't post his second breakout prime-time performance of the season in this spot.

TE Breakdown: The Browns are utilizing both Demetrius Harris (67% snaps, zero targets in Week 4) and Ricky Seals-Jones (30% snaps, 3 targets) at TE. Harris ran more routes than RSJ by a 20-to-15 margin in Week 4, but the latter TE finished with the superior 3-82-1 line. I'd be careful with chasing RSJ's big performance; much of the yardage appeared to be heavily assisted by blown coverage.

49ers Offense

Projected shadow matchups: None

WR/CB breakdown: The 49ers are tentatively expected to debut WR/RB/TE Jalen Hurd (back) following their Week 4 bye, while Tevin Coleman (ankle) also has a good shot at suiting up.

The presence of two capable pass catchers should only muddle things up further. The snap and target distribution among the offense's WRs were an absolute mess in Week 3.

Samuel is my pick to be the most-productive WR of the group, but it's hard to fire up anybody involved in this crowded offense with any level of confidence.

For what it's worth, Goodwin does boast one of the week's best matchups in terms of the biggest difference in WR/CB 40-yard dash times if Denzel Ward (hamstring) and Greedy Williams (hamstring) remain sidelined.

TE Breakdown: Kittle has surpassed 50 yards in every game this season while averaging seven targets per contest. His opening-season stretch would look much better if he hadn't had *two* touchdowns nullified by penalty back in Week 1. The 49ers' No. 1 pass-game target is too good to go much longer without a breakout performance. A matchup vs. the Browns' 10th-ranked defense in DVOA against the TE position isn't ideal, but it's too early in the season to truly worry about Kittle's fantasy production. Continue to fire him up as a no-doubt TE1.