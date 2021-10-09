NFL Week 5 TV coverage maps

Week 5 of the NFL is underway. The entire country was able to watch the Seahawks and the Rams on Thursday night. There are three nationally televised games left.

The first is Jets-Falcons, played in London, starting at 9:30 a.m. ET on NFL Network.

The Sunday night game on NBC is Bills-Chiefs and the Monday night game on ESPN is Colts-Ravens.

But what games will air regionally in your area on Sunday for the early and the later time slots?

This week, CBS has a single game in each market, while FOX gets two. The coverage maps for this week from 506 Sports are below.

CBS single broadcast

506 Sports

There are four early games and two late games that CBS will air.

In the early games, the pink areas will see Dolphins-Buccaneers. That is the early CBS game that Cardinals fans can watch before their game.

Saints-Washington will air in the yellow areas. Patriots-Texans will air in the orange areas, while Titans-Jaguars will air in the teal areas.

For the late games, the blue areas will see Bears-Raiders and the green areas can see Browns-Chargers.

FOX early games

506 Sports

In the early games on FOX, the game with the greatest coverage is Packers-Bengals, which airs in the pink areas. Cardinals fans in Arizona can watch that game before the Cardinals do.

Eagles-Panthers will air in the blue areas. Broncos-Steelers will be televised in the green areas, while Lions-Vikings will air in the yellow areas.

FOX late games

506 Sports

The “Game of the Week” on FOX airs where it is pink. That game is Giants-Cowboys, while the blue areas get Cardinals-49ers.

