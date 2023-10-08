NFL Week 5 Sunday early slate live tracker: Dolphins rebounding against Giants

Tyreek Hill and the Dolphins are in good shape against the Giants. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

The Miami Dolphins had a reality check in Buffalo last week after a strong start to the season. How would they respond?

So far, so good.

The Dolphins lead the Giants in the second half thanks to some trademark long touchdowns, including a 76-yard De'Von Achane run and a 69-yard Tyreek Hill touchdown reception.

The Giants also got on the board with their first first-half touchdown of the season, a 102-yard pick-6 of Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Otherwise, New York hasn't gotten much going, and time is running out.

Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, scores and injuries from Sunday's early slate of games.