NFL Week 5 schedule rankings

(Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)

Week 5 kicked off in Denver with a veteran QBs battle, one that didn’t really deliver any excitement from Matt Ryan and the Colts or Russell Wilson and the Broncos.

Looking ahead, here’s how the Sunday and Monday matchups stack up in Week 5…

15. 49ers at Panthers

(Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports)

San Francisco on a short week visits Baker Mayfield and the Panthers. This has all the elements of a sad contest.

14. Texans at Jaguars

(Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports)

The Jaguars are much improved. The Texans are not. So, that means this one still falls near the bottom of the rankings.

13. Seahawks at Saints

(Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

Geno Smith is having a renaissance. That still isn’t enough to make things interesting in this matchup— because the Saints are sluggish, to put things kindly.

12. Bears at Vikings

(Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY SportsO

Sure, this could be a battle for first place in the NFC North. However, the Bears are futile on offense and the Vikings are wishy-washy all around. This could be a low-scoring game or a pinball machine. No way to predict what will happen.

11. Chargers at Browns

(David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports)

Los Angeles is beaten up and the Browns have lost to the Jets and Falcons. That is far from an endorsement of setting time aside to watch this one, no matter how great Justin Herbert is.

10. Falcons at Buccaneers

(Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports)

While some folks get their jollies following the trials and tribulations in the Brady family, that isn’t happening here. Feels far too logical that the Bucs will rebound against an Atlanta team that is missing its best player, Cordarrelle Patterson.

9. Titans at Commanders

(Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

If past performances mean anything, the Titans will surge to an early lead and fall asleep at halftime. The Commanders will make some sort of run and come up short. This one doesn’t whet appetites for great football.

8. Lions at Patriots

(Detroit Free Press)

One might think 1-3 teams facing each other would be toward the bottom of the rankings. Not with these teams. The Lions are a fun bunch on offense and can’t play defense. The Patriots are at home and two games under .500, which means all eyes should be on how people in New England prepare for this, and what could happen if things continue to go awry.

7. Steelers at Bills

(Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports)

Kenny Pickett has the best of everything… at the worst time. He is going to make his first NFL start on the road at Buffalo and the Bills’ defense has to salivate at getting a shot at a rookie QB.

6. Giants at Packers (London)

(Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)

The main reason this could be interesting: it’s in London, and the Giants might have to slip someone like Jacob Fromm or AJ McCarron in at QB to face Aaron Rodgers. That means Rodgers would have gone against Brian Hoyer/Bailey Zappe and possibly journeymen in consecutive weeks.

5. Dolphins at Jets

(The Record)

Zach Wilson looked like a star in his 2022 debut. Teddy Bridgewater will fill in for the concussed Tua Tagovailoa. This is an AFC East scramble between teams that used to be bottom-feeders — sorry, Fish fans — and now will be playing for position in the division.

4. Raiders at Chiefs (Monday night)

(Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports)

Yes, they hate each other. There will be bad blood and a lot of excitement on Monday night. However, there is nothing to suggest the Raiders are ready to rock Patrick Mahomes. Still, always an intriguing duel.

3. Eagles at Cardinals

(Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports)

This is a great battle of the birds. Former Oklahoma QBs, who are dual threats, have at it in Jalen Hurts and Kyler Murray. The Cardinals were the last unbeaten team in 2021. Will they be able to knock the Eagles from the unbeaten ranks in Week 5?

2. Bengals at Ravens (Sunday night)

(USAT)

An old-fashioned AFC North battle on Sunday night. This one could feature more offense than defense, which the division was known for over many years. Joe Burrow & Co. against Lamar Jackson and his troupe. If you are a Baltimore fan, just hope the Ravens don’t get a big lead early.

1. Cowboys at Rams

(Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)

This is a superb matchup before the intrigue. Will the Rams fall below .500? The Super Bowl champs have been inconsistent at best. And Cooper Rush, who likely will start, seeks to be 5-0 as a starter for Dallas. Quarterback controversy for America’s Team. Everyone says no but wins speak volumes.

