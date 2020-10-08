NFL Week 5: Saints-Chargers injury report highlights Michael Thomas, Marcus Davenport

The New Orleans Saints listed multiple starters including wide receiver Michael Thomas, defensive end Marcus Davenport, and cornerback Marshon Lattimore as limited on the injury report ahead of Monday’s upcoming game with the Los Angeles Chargers. Tight end Jared Cook and offensive linemen Andrus Peat and Ryan Ramczyk were also limited, as was defensive end Trey Hendrickson.
Three other players did not participate at all in Thursday’s practice session: cornerbacks Janoris Jenkins and Justin Hardee, and wide receiver Deonte Harris. Lengthy as all that is, the Chargers had even more injuries reported on their own list, which we’ve embedded below:
From the Saints
|Player, injury
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Game status
|TE Jared Cook, groin
|Limited
|DE Marcus Davenport, toe
|Limited
|CB Justin Hardee, hamstring
|DNP
|WR Deonte Harris, hamstring
|DNP
|DE Trey Hendrickson, groin
|Limited
|CB Janoris Jenkins, shoulder
|DNP
|S Malcolm Jenkins, knee
|Limited
|CB Marshon Lattimore, hamstring
|Limited
|G Andrus Peat, ankle
|Limited
|T Ryan Ramczyk, concussion
|Limited
|WR Michael Thomas, ankle
|Limited
From the Chargers
|Player, injury
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Game status
|S Nasir Adderley, shoulder
|Full
|DE Joey Bosa, triceps/knee
|DNP
|T Brayn Bulaga, back
|DNP
|RB Austin Ekeler, hamstring
|DNP
|C/G Dan Feeney, elbow
|Full
|S Rayshawn Jenkins, groin
|Full
|LS Cole Mazza, ankle
|Full
|LB Kenneth Murray Jr., ankle
|Full
|T Storm Norton, knee
|Full
|QB Tyron Taylor, ribs/chest
|Limited
|DT Jerry Tillery, ankle
|Full
|G Trai Turner, groin
|DNP
|WR Mike Williams, hamstring
|DNP