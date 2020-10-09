NFL Week 5: Saints-Chargers injury report update

The New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Chargers reported few changes on their Friday injury reports, with no changes listed for the Saints players and their participation in practice.
That means multiple starters are still on the mend for New Orleans. On offense, the group includes wide receiver Michael Thomas, tight end Jared Cook, tackle Ryan Ramczyk, and guard Andrus Peat on offense; on defense, defensive ends Marcus Davenport and Trey Hendrickson, safety Malcolm Jenkins, and cornerback Marshon Lattimore were all limited again on Friday. Starting cornerback Janoris Jenkins did not practice again, as did special teamers Justin Hardee and Deonte Harris.
A couple of Chargers did report changed status, though: defensive end Joey Bosa and wide receiver Mike Williams were both upgraded to limited participation after they rested on Thursday.
The full breakdown:
From the Saints
|Player, injury
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Game status
|TE Jared Cook, groin
|Limited
|Limited
|DE Marcus Davenport, toe
|Limited
|Limited
|CB Justin Hardee, hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|WR Deonte Harris, hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|DE Trey Hendrickson, groin
|Limited
|Limited
|CB Janoris Jenkins, shoulder
|DNP
|DNP
|S Malcolm Jenkins, knee
|Limited
|Limited
|CB Marshon Lattimore, hamstring
|Limited
|Limited
|G Andrus Peat, ankle
|Limited
|Limited
|T Ryan Ramczyk, concussion
|Limited
|Limited
|WR Michael Thomas, ankle
|Limited
|Limited
From the Chargers
|Player, injury
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Game status
|S Nasir Adderley, shoulder
|Full
|Full
|DE Joey Bosa, triceps/knee
|DNP
|Limited
|T Brayn Bulaga, back
|DNP
|DNP
|RB Austin Ekeler, hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|C/G Dan Feeney, elbow
|Full
|Full
|S Rayshawn Jenkins, groin
|Full
|Full
|LS Cole Mazza, ankle
|Full
|Full
|LB Kenneth Murray Jr., ankle
|Full
|Full
|T Storm Norton, knee
|Full
|Full
|QB Tyron Taylor, ribs/chest
|Limited
|Limited
|DT Jerry Tillery, ankle
|Full
|Full
|G Trai Turner, groin
|DNP
|DNP
|WR Mike Williams, hamstring
|DNP
|Limited