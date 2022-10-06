NFL Week 5 preview: How to watch Cowboys-Rams, Packers-Giants and more

Week 5 in the NFL has arrived. Here are the top games and storylines, as well as how to watch on the new NFL+ streaming service, where you can catch all games in your local market and prime time games during the regular season. (All times ET.)

Thursday, Oct. 6

Jonathan Taylor has already been ruled out, so the Colts have their work cut out for them against Russell Wilson and Denver.

Sunday, Oct. 9

The Giants are 3-1, but now they face arguably their toughest test this season against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Both teams hoped to be better than 1-3 to start the season, and now Patriots de facto offensive coordinator (and former Lions head coach) Matt Patricia will try to keep pace with one of the league's top offenses.

When these two teams met last season, it was one of the best games of the year. Now Justin Herbert leads the Chargers into Cleveland against the run-first Browns.

The Texans are the last remaining winless team in the NFL, and beating a much-improved Jaguars team led by Trevor Lawrence will be no picnic.

Tom Brady and the Bucs have lost two straight and sit even in the NFC South with the Falcons, who can really put pressure on Tampa Bay with a win.

Will Tom Brady and the Buccaneers rebound from two straight losses and win in NFL Week 5? (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

The Bills rallied from 17 points down to beat the Ravens last week. Now they host Baltimore's bitter rival.

The Tyreek Hill Bowl? The star wideout himself said he chose to join the Dolphins over the Jets because of "those state taxes, man."

Is this the week Justin Fields finally flashes his potential? Bears fans are hoping so, while the Vikings will be looking to move to 4-1 after a thrilling win in London.

Tennessee has won two straight after starting the season 0-2, while Carson Wentz and the Commanders are struggling to find any reason for optimism at the moment.

Geno Smith has been good for the Seahawks so far. Can he keep it up against a Saints team that lost in London last week?

The last time the 49ers faced Baker Mayfield, they hounded him and won by 28 points. Will this time be different?

The Eagles are the NFL's only 4-0 team, and will be tested on the road against Kyler Murray and the Cardinals.

Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas has won three straight and Cooper Rush looks more than capable of filling in for Dak Prescott. The defending champion Rams, meanwhile, are in search of an offensive spark.

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens, 8:20 p.m.

This one will have huge AFC North implications as Joe Burrow and the Bengals visit Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.

Monday, Oct. 10

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:15 p.m.

Patrick Mahomes is unreal. We already knew that, but he dazzled us again in Week 4. Now he and the Chiefs return home against the AFC West rival Raiders.