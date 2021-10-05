NFL Week 5 power rankings: Rams plummet from top spot after loss to Cardinals

As quickly as teams can rise the ranks in the NFL, they can fall just as fast. After ripping off three straight wins to start the year, the Los Angeles Rams climbed all the way to No. 1 in Touchdown Wire’s power rankings. However, their stunning 37-20 loss to the Arizona Cardinals has caused their reign at the top to end after just one week.

Nick Wojton dropped the Rams seven spots from No. 1 to 8 in this week’s power rankings for Touchdown Wire, a precipitous fall from the peak for one loss to a really good team. Wojton’s defense is that there are a bunch of teams that looked good in Week 4, which pushed teams like the Cowboys, Ravens, Browns and Packers all ahead of the Rams.

Sorry, Rams fans. Your team picked a heck of a week to get beaten up by the Cardinals. Los Angeles probably won’t drop any further down in our poll this season… but being routed in Week 4 was simply some pretty bad timing for power rankings. As referenced, several other teams looked good.

Surprisingly, the Cardinals still aren’t the No. 1 team in these rankings despite being the last remaining unbeaten team. Arizona is ranked No. 3, behind the top-ranked Bills and second-ranked Buccaneers.

The Rams have the Seahawks up next on Thursday night, the 11th-ranked team in Wojton’s rankings. Seattle is 2-2 following its win over the 49ers on Sunday, and once again boasts a dangerous offense with Russell Wilson at QB.

The Rams would love to have a bounce-back win this week before taking on the Giants, Lions and Texans in the following three games.

