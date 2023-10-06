NFL Week 5 picks: Vast majority of experts taking Eagles over Rams

The Eagles have won 18 of their last 19 regular-season games with Jalen Hurts as their starting quarterback, including a 4-0 stretch to start 2023. The Los Angeles Rams will try to put the first blemish on Philadelphia’s record this Sunday when they host the Eagles at SoFi Stadium but it won’t be an easy game to win.

The Rams are 4.5-point underdogs to the Eagles and not many experts are picking them to win outright against the defending NFC champions. According to Tallysight, 89% of experts are taking the Eagles to beat the Rams on Sunday. A total of 262 experts submitted picks on that game, so about 233 of them are taking Philadelphia.

A good portion think it’ll at least be a somewhat close game. Only 59% are taking the Eagles to cover the spread on Sunday, which has ranged between 3.5 and 4.5 points. As for the over/under, 58% of experts have this one going over 50.5 points.

The Rams have covered the spread in three of their four games this season, with the only exception being a push in Week 3 when they lost to the Bengals, 19-16, as 3-point underdogs. The Eagles are 2-1-1 against the spread this year and their loss came last week in a 34-31 overtime win over Washington as 10-point favorites.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire