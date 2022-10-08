NFL Week 5 picks: Who the ‘experts’ are taking in Eagles vs. Cardinals

Philadelphia is the only undefeated in the NFL and aims to extend that streak during their Week 5 trip to the desert.

The 4-0 Eagles will take on the 2-2 Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale at 4:25 PM on Sunday in a potential trap game with the rival Cowboys looming in Week 6.

With kickoff now almost 24 hours away, the Experts are rolling with the Eagles.

USA Today -- Eagles

Five of USA Today’s six writers are taking the Eagles.

Philly Voice -- Eagles

Six of their seven writers are picking Philadelphia.

In Jalen Hurts’ second-ever NFL start, he played the Cardinals in Arizona. That day, he had over 400 yards of total offense and four combined touchdowns. Hurts is an infinitely better quarterback now than he was then and, in a dome setting that differs from last Sunday’s Rain Bowl, I expect him to get his once again.

The Inquirer -- Eagles

All three writers are picking Philadelphia.

It’s still too early to make definitive claims, but the Cards defense hasn’t looked good in most respects. They’ve struggled to generate much of a pass rush. Defensive tackle Zach Allen has been a handful for O-linemen and should keep guards Landon Dickerson and Isaac Seumalo — if his ankle is OK — plenty busy. Defensive end J.J. Watt isn’t what he once was after so many injuries.

