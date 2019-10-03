NFL Week 5 picks against the spread for Patriots vs. Redskins, all other games

The New England Patriots once again are massive betting favorites on the road.

The defending Super Bowl champions will play the winless Washington Redskins at FedEx Field on Sunday for their Week 5 matchup. The Patriots are favored by 15.5 points over a Redskins team with the second-worst scoring differential in the NFL.

The Redskins, as of Thursday afternoon, also haven't announced a starting quarterback for Week 5. Rookie Dwayne Haskins made his debut in Week 4 but struggled mightily against the New York Giants. Throwing him back out there against a Patriots defense that leads the league in yards and points allowed per game doesn't make much sense. New England has won 18 straight games versus first- or second-year quarterbacks.

Let's take a look at the latest NFL odds (via the Westgate SuperBook) and make picks against the spread for every Week 5 matchup. Each pick is italicized (Season record: 30-33).

Thursday, Oct. 3

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks (-1)



Sunday, Oct. 6

Baltimore Ravens (-3) at Pittsburgh Steelers

Chicago Bears (-5) at Oakland Raiders

Arizona Cardinals at Cincinnati Bengals (-3)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Carolina Panthers (-3.5)

Minnesota Vikings (-5) at New York Giants

New England Patriots (-15.5) at Washington Redskins

New York Jets at Philadelphia Eagles (-13.5)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints (-3.5)

Atlanta Falcons at Houston Texans (-5)

Buffalo Bills at Tennessee Titans (-3)

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers (-6.5)

Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys (-3.5)

Indianapolis Colts at Kansas City Chiefs (-11)



























Monday, Oct. 7

Cleveland Browns at San Francisco 49ers (-3.5)



