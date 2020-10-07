NFL Week 5 odds, betting lines: Bills might be favorites vs. Titans

Well, this game might not even be played, but in case it is, there’s at least one spread out there for the Buffalo Bills’ (4-0) visit to the Tennessee Titans (3-0) on Sunday in Week 5.

The Bills are favorites for the fifth straight game to start the 2020 season, this time being favored by 8.5 points on OddsShark. As mentioned, this one game could be postponed, and can even be considered likely to change. Find more updates at BetMGM as well.

Due to COVID-19 concerns surrounding the Titans, it’s currently unknown if Tennessee will be able to host the Bills in Week 5. Stay tuned to Bills Wire for all of those updates.

If the game does happen, the Bills might be road favorites for back-to-back games after they were last week against the Raiders. Buffalo covered their three-point spread in that one with a 30-23 win.

Despite a spread potentially being around, there’s no money line or over/under yet available.

