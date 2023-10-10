NFL Week 5 Monday Night Football live tracker: Raiders shut down Jordan Love, Packers to grab 17-13 win

Jimmy Garoppolo and the Raiders took a 10-3 lead over the Packers at halftime on Monday night. (Ian Maule/Getty Images) (Ian Maule via Getty Images)

While they had a few brief good moments, Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers struggled on Monday night.

The Las Vegas Raiders shut down the Packers and quarterback Jordan Love to grab the 17-13 win at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders, despite giving up 10 points in the third quarter, rallied late and intercepted Love three times — including one clutch interception in the final minute.

The Raiders, thanks to a long nearly nine-minute drive and a really bad interception in the second quarter, took a 10-3 lead over the Green Bay Packers in their "Monday Night Football" matchup in Las Vegas. It marked the first time that Davante Adams, who was traded away from the Packers before the 2022 season, took on his former team.

The Packers kicked a field goal to get things started late in the first quarter. It wasn't until Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo mounted a 14-play, 62-yard drive that lasted more than eight minutes that Las Vegas finally took the lead back in the final minutes of the half. Garoppolo found Jakobi Meyers for a nine-yard score for the first touchdown of the night.

Then, on the very next drive, Packers quarterback Jordan Love threw a horrendous interception right to Robert Spillane. That set up a field goal for the Raiders, which gave them the seven-point lead at halftime.

A.J. Dillon ran in a five-yard touchdown early in the third after a Rudy Ford interception, and they kicked a field goal later in the period to take the lead once again. The Raiders, though, responded wiht a touchdown of their own to kick off the fourth when Josh Jacobs ran in the two-yard score.

Spillane pulled off another interception in the fourth quarter, which marked just the Raiders' third takeaway so far this season. While the Raiders had a chance to put the game away in the final minutes, and Daniel Carlson missed a late 52-yard field goal that would have put them up by seven, the Raiders intercepted Love a third time in the end zone to seal the four-point win.

Love went 16-of-30 for 182 yards and had three interceptions on the night. Dillon had 76 rushing yards and a touchdown on 20 carries, and Chrisitan Watson had 91 receiving yards on just three catches.

Garoppolo finished throwing 22-of-31 for 208 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Jacobs had 69 yards on 20 carries, and Meyers had 75 receiving yards on seven grabs. Adams had 45 receiving yards on four catches.

Monday's game was also the first in 36 years that had two brothers kicking against each other. Packers rookie Anders Carlson squared off against his older brother, Daniel, and their entire family flew into Las Vegas for the matchup.

Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, scores and injuries as the Packers take on the Raiders on "Monday Night Football."