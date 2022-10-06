NFL Week 5 matchups: Unbeaten Eagles travel to Arizona, Bengals-Ravens battle for first

Through four weeks, 23 games have been decided by three points or fewer, the most ever at this point in a season. Entering Week 5, 23 teams have at least two wins. Seven teams are 3-1.

The Philadelphia Eagles are the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL. The Eagles will put their undefeated record on the line when they travel across country to Arizona to take on the Cardinals.

Conversely, the Houston Texans (0-3-1) are the only team in the NFL without a win.

More: NFL post-Week 4 power rankings: The Chiefs make a run for the No. 1 spot

More: NFL Week 4 coaching grades: Cowboys on top, Dolphins fail Tua Tagovailoa and Falcons lean into run

Week 5’s penultimate game is an AFC North tilt between the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens. The final game of the week is an AFC West battle between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Here’s USA TODAY Sports’ Week 5 preview:

(1-2-1) Indianapolis Colts vs. (2-2) Denver Broncos

Jonathan Taylor is averaging 107 yards from scrimmage in 18 career road games but is ruled out Thursday night due to an ankle injury. On the other side, the Broncos will be without their top running back. Javonte Williams suffered a season-ending knee injury last Sunday. The Colts rank last in points per game. The Broncos are 30th in points per game.

(3-1) New York Giants vs. (3-1) Green Bay Packers

The Packers have won 15 consecutive regular season home games and are technically the home team in this matchup which will be held at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The Packers and Giants are each 2-0 in games decided by three points or less this season.

Giants running back Saquon Barkley carried the ball a season-high 31 times for 146 yards in a Week 5 win over the Bears.

(1-3) Pittsburgh Steelers vs. (3-1) Buffalo Bills

Rookie QB Kenny Pickett is slated to get his first NFL start Sunday in what will be a raucous environment. The Bills overcame a 17-point deficit to defeat the Ravens last week. Josh Allen produced 213 passing yards, 70 rushing years and two touchdowns (one passing, one rushing) in the win. Allen is an MVP candidate through four weeks.

Story continues

(2-2) Los Angeles Chargers vs. (2-2) Cleveland Browns

Justin Herbert passed for 340 yards and two touchdowns in last week’s win. Herbert has passed for 300 passing yards in seven consecutive road games. He has 19 career games with at least 300 passing yards, tied with Andrew Luck for the most such games by a QB in his first three seasons. These two teams combined for 1,024 yards and 89 points in a thrilling Chargers win in LA last year.

(0-3-1) Houston Texans vs. (2-2) Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville has seven interceptions through four games, tied for first in the NFL. Texans QB Davis Mills was picked twice last week by the Chargers. The Jaguars had the No. 1 overall pick the past two drafts. The Texans are currently first in line to earn the 2023 No. 1 pick as the only winless team in the NFL.

(2-2) Chicago Bears vs. (3-1) Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson had 184 receiving yards and two touchdowns in Week 1 against the Packers.

Justin Jefferson is coming off a game in which he produced 10 receptions and 147 yards. It was his 16th career game with at least 100 receiving yards, tied for the third-most by a player in their first three seasons. Bears linebacker Roquan Smith leads the NFL in tackles (46) and safety Eddie Jackson leads the NFC in interceptions (3).

(1-3) Detroit Lions vs. (1-3) New England Patriots

Both these clubs are on two-game losing streaks. Despite a 1-3 record, the Lions have the top-ranked offense in the NFL. Detroit is No. 1 in yards per game (436.8) and points per game (35). Bill Belichick is 4-4 in his coaching career versus the Lions.

(2-2) Seattle Seahawks vs. (1-3) New Orleans Saints

Geno Smith has a 77.3 completion percentage entering Week 5. It’s the highest completion percentage by a quarterback in his first four games of a season in NFL history (minimum 125 attempts). Saints rookie WR Chris Olave leads all rookies with 21 receptions and 335 receiving yards.

(3-1) Miami Dolphins vs. (2-2) New York Jets

Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) is ruled out and there’s no timetable for his return. Teddy Bridgewater is expected to make his first start with the Dolphins. Second-year QB Zach Wilson rallied the Jets to a win in his season debut last week. Miami has won four in a row against their AFC East rival.

More: USA TODAY Sports investigates: Elevating diversity across NFL coaching staffs

(2-2) Atlanta Falcons vs. (2-2) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Veteran wide receiver Julio Jones faces the franchise that he owns records in both career receptions and receiving yards. The Bucs have dropped two in a row; Atlanta has won two in a row. Tampa Bay has a four-game winning streak versus the Falcons. Tom Brady has averaged 334.1 passing yards per game versus Atlanta (including playoffs).

(2-2) Tennessee Titans vs. (1-3) Washington Commanders

Derrick Henry is coming off a season-high 147 scrimmage yards last week, including a season-best 114 rushing yards. The Commanders have lost three in a row after winning their season opener. Carson Wentz has been sacked a league-high 17 times.

(2-2) San Francisco 49ers vs. (1-3) Carolina Panthers

The 49ers defense allows the fewest points per game in the league (11.5) and is tied for fewest yards allowed (234.5). The Panthers have the worst-ranked offense in the NFL.

(4-0) Philadelphia Eagles vs. (2-2) Arizona Cardinals

As the last remaining undefeated team in the NFL, the Eagles are the seventh squad since 1970 to begin a season 4-0 and produce at least 400 total yards of offense in each game, per NFL research. Philly has an NFL-best 10 rushing touchdowns this season. Arizona’s lost seven consecutive home games.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush scrambles for a first down against the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

(3-1) Dallas Cowboys vs. (2-2) Los Angeles Rams

Cooper Rush is 4-0 as a starter in his career. Rush is the first quarterback in NFL history to win each of his first four career starts and have a passer rating of 90 or more in each game. The Cowboys’ 89 pressures entering Week 5 are the most in the NFL, per Pro Football Focus. Cooper Kupp has an NFL-best 42 receptions entering Week 5. The Rams have won two of their past three against Dallas.

(2-2) Cincinnati Bengals vs. (2-2) Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson’s 11 touchdown passes are tied for first in the NFL, but the Ravens have lost two games in which they had at least a two-score halftime lead. Baltimore has lost five games in a row at home. The Bengals swept the season series last year. Ja’Marr Chase had 15 catches for 326 yards and a touchdown versus Baltimore in 2021.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) evades tackles as he scrambles in the first quarter of the Week 17 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati on Jan. 3.

(1-3) Las Vegas Raiders vs. (3-1) Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs rank in the top five in yards per game and points per game. Patrick Mahomes’ 11 touchdown passes are tied for the league lead. The Raiders got off the schneid last week, but have lost three straight versus Kansas City. Mahomes is 5-1 with a 100.9 passer rating in six career starts on Monday night.

Follow USA TODAY Sports' Tyler Dragon on Twitter @TheTylerDragon.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL Week 5 matchups: 4-0 Eagles play Cardinals; Bengals battle Ravens