NFL Week 5 late game tracker: Dallas Cowboys pay visit to defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford leads the Los Angeles Rams against the Dallas Cowboys in a big-name matchup. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

There's only three games in the NFL Week 5 late window, but each one offers intrigue.

The Dallas Cowboys visit the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in a marquee matchup, while the unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles take on Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals. Back East, Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers host the San Francisco 49ers.

Follow all the action right here with Yahoo Sports.