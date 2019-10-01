NFL Week 5 Injury Dashboard
The NFL's decision to get rid of the "Probable" injury designation has resulted in an overwhelming majority of players being labeled "Questionable" ahead of Sunday. Luckily, we can mostly sift through the noise and determine which questionable players have a good or bad chance of playing by tracking daily practice participation.
You can view every injured player's daily practice participation as well as their estimated and official game status in the table below, but first let's break down some of the week's most-important news to monitor.
Bills QB Josh Allen (concussion) is in the protocol and should be considered questionable at best to suit up Sunday against the Titans. Matt Barkley would get the nod under center if Allen can't suit up. The situation isn't ideal, but I'd refrain from dropping Allen in season-long leagues. He gets the Dolphins, Eagles, Redskins, Browns, Dolphins (again) and the Broncos in the Bills' first six games following their Week 6 bye.
Cardinals WR Christian Kirk (ankle) was hurt on the final drive of the Cardinals' Week 4 loss to the Seahawks. We should know more on the severity of the injury based on Kirk's practice participation throughout the week. Trent Sherfield was already a full-time WR last Sunday with Damiere Byrd (hamstring) sidelined, so KeeSean Johnson and Andy Isabella are the top candidates to replace Kirk if he's ultimately sidelined. I lean towards Isabella seeing the largest bump in snaps considering Johnson has lined up in the slot on just 3-of-157 offensive snaps this season.
Panthers QB Cam Newton (foot) has already been ruled out for Week 5. Kyle Allen needs to do a better job holding on to the ball (five fumbles in two games) and has his toughest test yet at home against the Jaguars. Of course, Allen does deserve some credit for managing to get Christian McCaffrey the ball and leading the Panthers to back-to-back wins.
Bears QB Mitch Trubisky (shoulder) is out for the foreseeable future. Longtime journeyman Chase Daniel will make his fifth (!!!) career start Sunday against the Raiders. Daniel has never averaged even 7.5 yards per attempt in his 10 career games with more than one pass attempt since entering the league in 2010.
Bengals WR A.J. Green (ankle) has already been ruled out for Week 5, while John Ross (shoulder) left early on Monday night in a ton of pain. Look for Tyler Boyd, Auden Tate and Damion Willis to work in 3-WR sets for the team's fantastic matchup against the Cardinals.
Cowboys LT Tyron Smith (ankle) isn't expected to suit up Sunday against the Packers' ferocious pass rush. The Cowboys have struggled to function as a top-tier offense without their stud LT in past years. This was most notable in 2017, when the Cowboys scored seven, nine, 12 and six points in four games that Smith played a combined three snaps in.
Packers RB Jamaal Williams (concussion) and WR Davante Adams (toe) are each banged up entering Week 5. Adams seems like the more likely candidate to suit up Sunday, although fantasy owners should be sure to have a backup plan for both players. Dexter Williams would likely work as the offense's No. 2 RB behind Aaron Jones if Jamaal is ultimately sidelined, while Jake Kumerow is the top candidate to join Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Geronimo Allison in 3-WR sets if Adams can't go.
Texans WR Kenny Stills (hamstring) could be sidelined in the team's prime get-right spot against the Falcons in Week 5. Keke Coutee averaged 7.9 targets in seven games as the offense's full-time slot WR in 2018, although that number is somewhat inflated by Will Fuller missing time during that stretch. Duke Johnson also figures to eat into some of Coutee's underneath target share.
Colts WR T.Y. Hilton (quad) didn't suit up last week and should again be considered questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Chiefs. Parris Campbell (abdominal) and Marlon Mack (ankle) are also banged up, but coach Frank Reich didn't seem too concerned with either player's ability to play this week.
Chargers WR Dontrelle Inman worked as the offense's clear-cut No. 2 WR with both Travis Benjamin (quad) and Mike Williams (back) sidelined in Week 5.
Jets QB Sam Darnold (mono) is progressing and trending towards being able to suit up Sunday against the Eagles. It's still a fluid situation: Darnold himself noted, "My spleen is going to do what it's going to do."
The Eagles are all kinds of banged up at the CB position. Jalen Mills (foot, PUP) and Avonte Maddox (neck, week-to-week) will be sidelined for at least Week 5, while Sidney Jones (hamstring) and Ronald Darby (hamstring) likely won't be near 100% by Sunday.
49ers RB Tevin Coleman (ankle) appears to have a real chance to return to action this week. Game day inactives will be key to watch, as the offense could feasibly utilize a 4-RB committee between Coleman, Matt Breida, Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson against the Browns.
Washington QB Colt McCoy (leg) is tentatively the favorite to start this week. It's a three-man competition between McCoy, Dwayne Haskins and Case Keenum, with the winner's gift being an absolutely atrocious matchup against the Patriots.
The below injury dashboard denotes every player listed on all 32 team's injury reports as well as those that are currently suspended or on the IR/PUP. "DNP" stands for "Did Not Practice", "LP" stands for "Limited Practice" and "FP" stands for "Full Practice".
Be sure to follow our industry-leading player news for up-to-the-minute analysis on injuries and transactions around the league.
Editor's Note: Drafting is only half the battle. Dominate all season long with our Season Pass! Use our NEW Start/Sit Tool, Trade Analyzer, Consensus Rankings, Projections and more on your way to a championship! Click here for more!
Week 5
Tm
Pos
Injury
Tm Status
RW Status
M
Tu
W
Th
F
ARI
OL
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
ARI
WR
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
ARI
Pos
Hip
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
ARI
S
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
ARI
WR
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
ARI
DE
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
ARI
LB
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
ARI
C
Knee
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
ARI
OL
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ARI
DB
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ARI
DB
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ARI
WR
Finger
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ARI
DB
2 games
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
RB
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
C
Elbow
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
G
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
CB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
S
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
G
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
QB
Toe
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
DB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Michael Bennett
ATL
DL
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
DL
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BAL
CB
Knee
-
Doub
-
-
-
-
-
BAL
S
Arm
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
Otario Alaka
BAL
LB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
BAL
DT
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
BAL
DB
Neck
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
CB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
TE
Foot
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
RB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
LB
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
WR
Groin
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
C
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
Josh Allen
BUF
QB
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
S
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
DT
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
T
Quad
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
DE
Pectoral
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
TE
Hand
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
LB
Undisclosed
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
LB
3 games
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
QB
Lisfranc
-
Out
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
G
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
CB
Groin
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
TE
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
DT
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
DL
Quad
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
K
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CHI
DT
Hand
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CHI
DT
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CHI
WR
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CHI
G
Hip
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
Mitch Trubisky
CHI
QB
Shoulder
-
Out
-
-
-
-
-
CHI
LB
Personal
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CHI
G
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CHI
LB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CHI
G
Quad
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
DT
Thigh
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
T
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
AJ Green
CIN
WR
Ankle
-
Out
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
WR
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
DE
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
DE
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
T
Shoulder
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
DB
Knee
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
CB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
RB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
DT
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
T
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
WR
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
S
Quad
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
CB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
CB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
S
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
Willie Harvey
CLE
LB
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
LB
Chest
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
TE
Wrist
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
QB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
G
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
DB
Concussion
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
RB
4 games
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
LB
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
DE
Hip
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
DE
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
WR
Knee
-
Doub
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
LT
Ankle
-
Out
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
WR
Knee
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
S
Pec
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
WR
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Connor McGovern
DAL
G
Pectorals
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
DL
Indefinitely
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
DL
Indefinitely
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
Joseph Jones
DEN
LB
Tricep
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
CB
Foot
-
Out
-
-
-
-
-
Ja'Waun James
DEN
T
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
CB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
LB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
OLB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
WR
Hand
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
DL
Triceps
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
QB
Thumb
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
RB
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
TE
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
TE
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
C
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
LB
Pectorals
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
DL
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
WR
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
RB
Concussion
-
Doub
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
WR
Toe
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
RT
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
CB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
G
Biceps
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
LB
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
TE
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
WR
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
T
Abdomen
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
G
Wrist
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
DE
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
WR
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
TE
Concussion
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
TE
Rib
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
RB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
QB
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
DL
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
IND
LB
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
IND
S
Knee
-
Out
-
-
-
-
-
IND
WR
Quad
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
IND
DT
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
IND
WR
Abdominal
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
IND
RB
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
IND
S
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
IND
WR
Collarbone
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
IND
WR
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
IND
G
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
TE
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
LB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
CB
Back
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
QB
Collarbone
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Telvin Smith
JAX
LB
Personal
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
RB
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
G
Elbow
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
WR
Collarbone
-
Out
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
RB
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
LT
Core
-
Out
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
DE
Hip
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
LB
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
WR
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
QB
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
DB
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Michael Badgley
LAC
K
Groin
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
RB
Calf
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
TE
Knee
-
Out
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
TE
Groin
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
WR
Quad
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
WR
Back
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
DE
Hamstring
-
Out
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
S
Forearm
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
CB
Quad
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
T
Illness
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
DB
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAR
S
Ankle
-
Ques
DNP
-
-
-
-
LAR
LB
Shoulder
-
Ques
DNP
-
-
-
-
LAR
LB
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAR
LB
Pectorals
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
MIN
LB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
MIN
G
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
MIN
TE
Knee
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
MIN
WR
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
MIN
WR
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
MIN
DL
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NOR
WR
Leg
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NOR
QB
Thumb
-
Out
-
-
-
-
-
NOR
OL
Hand
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NOR
DE
Neck
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NOR
WR
Hamstring
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NOR
LB
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NOR
TE
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
LB
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
WR
Knee
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
FB
Neck
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
LT
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
T
Quad
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
WR
Toe
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
G
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
DB
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
C
Illness
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
DB
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
LB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
LB
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
LB
Neck
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
RB
Ankle
-
Out
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
WR
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
WR
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Rod Smith
NYG
RB
Hip
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
CB
Hamstring
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Scott Simonson
NYG
TE
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
LB
Groin
-
Doub
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
DL
Ankle
-
Prob
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
WR
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
LB
Calf
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
QB
Illness
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
QB
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
WR
Neck
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
T
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
LB
1 game
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
TE
1 game
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
DL
4 games
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
G
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
WR
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
G
Pec
-
Out
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
LB
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Jonathan Abram
OAK
S
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
CB
Face
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
DL
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
QB
Elbow
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
RB
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
LB
Season
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
WR
Abdomen
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
DT
Foot
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
CB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
CB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
CB
Neck
-
Doub
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
DB
Foot
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
T
Back
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
DT
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
DB
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Charles Johnson
PHI
WR
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
PIT
RB
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
PIT
FB
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
PIT
LB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
PIT
LB
Foot
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
PIT
TE
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
PIT
LB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
PIT
LB
Back
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
PIT
QB
Elbow
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
PIT
S
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
T
Biceps
-
Ques
LP
-
-
-
-
SEA
G
Foot
-
Ques
LP
-
-
-
-
SEA
G
Mid Back
-
Ques
LP
-
-
-
-
SEA
DE
Hip
-
Ques
LP
-
-
-
-
SEA
RB
Hamstring
-
Prob
FP
-
-
-
-
SEA
TE
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
G
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
DL
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
DL
2 games
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
WR
Back
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
S
Hand
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
RB
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
LT
Leg
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
CB
Foot
-
Out
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
TE
Back
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
WR
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
DT
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
RB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
T
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
DB
Groin
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
LB
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
CB
Lower leg
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
WR
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
QB
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
S
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
DL
Neck
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
LB
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
OL
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
DB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
OL
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
DE
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
K
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
DL
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Joshua Kalu
TEN
CB
Undisclosed
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
WR
Upper Body
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
QB
Leg
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
TE
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
LT
Holdout
-
Out
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
G
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
C
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
WR
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
CB
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
RB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
DL
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
RB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
QB
Pectorals
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
QB
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-