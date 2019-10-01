NFL Week 5 Injury Dashboard

Ian Hartitz
Rotoworld

The NFL's decision to get rid of the "Probable" injury designation has resulted in an overwhelming majority of players being labeled "Questionable" ahead of Sunday. Luckily, we can mostly sift through the noise and determine which questionable players have a good or bad chance of playing by tracking daily practice participation.

You can view every injured player's daily practice participation as well as their estimated and official game status in the table below, but first let's break down some of the week's most-important news to monitor.

  • Bills QB Josh Allen (concussion) is in the protocol and should be considered questionable at best to suit up Sunday against the Titans. Matt Barkley would get the nod under center if Allen can't suit up. The situation isn't ideal, but I'd refrain from dropping Allen in season-long leagues. He gets the Dolphins, Eagles, Redskins, Browns, Dolphins (again) and the Broncos in the Bills' first six games following their Week 6 bye.

  • Cardinals WR Christian Kirk (ankle) was hurt on the final drive of the Cardinals' Week 4 loss to the Seahawks. We should know more on the severity of the injury based on Kirk's practice participation throughout the week. Trent Sherfield was already a full-time WR last Sunday with Damiere Byrd (hamstring) sidelined, so KeeSean Johnson and Andy Isabella are the top candidates to replace Kirk if he's ultimately sidelined. I lean towards Isabella seeing the largest bump in snaps considering Johnson has lined up in the slot on just 3-of-157 offensive snaps this season.

  • Panthers QB Cam Newton (foot) has already been ruled out for Week 5. Kyle Allen needs to do a better job holding on to the ball (five fumbles in two games) and has his toughest test yet at home against the Jaguars. Of course, Allen does deserve some credit for managing to get Christian McCaffrey the ball and leading the Panthers to back-to-back wins.

  • Bears QB Mitch Trubisky (shoulder) is out for the foreseeable future. Longtime journeyman Chase Daniel will make his fifth (!!!) career start Sunday against the Raiders. Daniel has never averaged even 7.5 yards per attempt in his 10 career games with more than one pass attempt since entering the league in 2010.

  • Bengals WR A.J. Green (ankle) has already been ruled out for Week 5, while John Ross (shoulder) left early on Monday night in a ton of pain. Look for Tyler Boyd, Auden Tate and Damion Willis to work in 3-WR sets for the team's fantastic matchup against the Cardinals.

  • Cowboys LT Tyron Smith (ankle) isn't expected to suit up Sunday against the Packers' ferocious pass rush. The Cowboys have struggled to function as a top-tier offense without their stud LT in past years. This was most notable in 2017, when the Cowboys scored seven, nine, 12 and six points in four games that Smith played a combined three snaps in.

  • Packers RB Jamaal Williams (concussion) and WR Davante Adams (toe) are each banged up entering Week 5. Adams seems like the more likely candidate to suit up Sunday, although fantasy owners should be sure to have a backup plan for both players. Dexter Williams would likely work as the offense's No. 2 RB behind Aaron Jones if Jamaal is ultimately sidelined, while Jake Kumerow is the top candidate to join Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Geronimo Allison in 3-WR sets if Adams can't go.

  • Texans WR Kenny Stills (hamstring) could be sidelined in the team's prime get-right spot against the Falcons in Week 5. Keke Coutee averaged 7.9 targets in seven games as the offense's full-time slot WR in 2018, although that number is somewhat inflated by Will Fuller missing time during that stretch. Duke Johnson also figures to eat into some of Coutee's underneath target share.

  • Colts WR T.Y. Hilton (quad) didn't suit up last week and should again be considered questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Chiefs. Parris Campbell (abdominal) and Marlon Mack (ankle) are also banged up, but coach Frank Reich didn't seem too concerned with either player's ability to play this week.

  • Chargers WR Dontrelle Inman worked as the offense's clear-cut No. 2 WR with both Travis Benjamin (quad) and Mike Williams (back) sidelined in Week 5.

  • Jets QB Sam Darnold (mono) is progressing and trending towards being able to suit up Sunday against the Eagles. It's still a fluid situation: Darnold himself noted, "My spleen is going to do what it's going to do."

  • The Eagles are all kinds of banged up at the CB position. Jalen Mills (foot, PUP) and Avonte Maddox (neck, week-to-week) will be sidelined for at least Week 5, while Sidney Jones (hamstring) and Ronald Darby (hamstring) likely won't be near 100% by Sunday.

  • 49ers RB Tevin Coleman (ankle) appears to have a real chance to return to action this week. Game day inactives will be key to watch, as the offense could feasibly utilize a 4-RB committee between Coleman, Matt Breida, Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson against the Browns.

  • Washington QB Colt McCoy (leg) is tentatively the favorite to start this week. It's a three-man competition between McCoy, Dwayne Haskins and Case Keenum, with the winner's gift being an absolutely atrocious matchup against the Patriots.

The below injury dashboard denotes every player listed on all 32 team's injury reports as well as those that are currently suspended or on the IR/PUP. "DNP" stands for "Did Not Practice", "LP" stands for "Limited Practice" and "FP" stands for "Full Practice".

Be sure to follow our industry-leading player news for up-to-the-minute analysis on injuries and transactions around the league.

Week 5

Tm

Pos

Injury

Tm Status

RW Status

M

Tu

W

Th

F

Lamont Gaillard

ARI

OL

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Damiere Byrd

ARI

WR

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Andy Lee

ARI

Pos

Hip

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Charles Washington

ARI

S

Shoulder

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Christian Kirk

ARI

WR

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Zach Allen

ARI

DE

Shoulder

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Dennis Gardeck

ARI

LB

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Max Garcia

ARI

C

Knee

PUP

PUP

-

-

-

-

-

Marcus Gilbert

ARI

OL

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Josh Shaw

ARI

DB

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Robert Alford

ARI

DB

Leg

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Hakeem Butler

ARI

WR

Finger

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Patrick Peterson

ARI

DB

2 games

Suspended

Suspended

-

-

-

-

-

Kenjon Barner

ATL

RB

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Alex Mack

ATL

C

Elbow

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Jamon Brown

ATL

G

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Blidi Wreh-Wilson

ATL

CB

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Keanu Neal

ATL

S

Achilles

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Chris Lindstrom

ATL

G

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Kurt Benkert

ATL

QB

Toe

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

J.J. Wilcox

ATL

DB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Michael Bennett

ATL

DL

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Steven Means

ATL

DL

Achilles

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jimmy Smith

BAL

CB

Knee

-

Doub

-

-

-

-

-

Brynden Trawick

BAL

S

Arm

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Otario Alaka

BAL

LB

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Brandon Williams

BAL

DT

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Tavon Young

BAL

DB

Neck

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Taron Johnson

BUF

CB

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Tyler Kroft

BUF

TE

Foot

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Devin Singletary

BUF

RB

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Corey Thompson

BUF

LB

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Robert Foster

BUF

WR

Groin

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Spencer Long

BUF

C

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Josh Allen

BUF

QB

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Dean Marlowe

BUF

S

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Harrison Phillips

BUF

DT

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

LaAdrian Waddle

BUF

T

Quad

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Mike Love

BUF

DE

Pectoral

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jason Croom

BUF

TE

Hand

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Vosean Joseph

BUF

LB

Undisclosed

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Tyrel Dodson

BUF

LB

3 games

Suspended

Suspended

-

-

-

-

-

Cam Newton

CAR

QB

Lisfranc

-

Out

-

-

-

-

-

Trai Turner

CAR

G

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Donte Jackson

CAR

CB

Groin

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Chris Manhertz

CAR

TE

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Kawann Short

CAR

DT

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Destiny Vaeao

CAR

DL

Quad

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Graham Gano

CAR

K

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Bilal Nichols

CHI

DT

Hand

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Akiem Hicks

CHI

DT

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Taylor Gabriel

CHI

WR

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Kyle Long

CHI

G

Hip

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Mitch Trubisky

CHI

QB

Shoulder

-

Out

-

-

-

-

-

Roquan Smith

CHI

LB

Personal

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Ted Larsen

CHI

G

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Joel Iyiegbuniwe

CHI

LB

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

T.J. Clemmings

CHI

G

Quad

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Ryan Glasgow

CIN

DT

Thigh

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Cordy Glenn

CIN

T

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

AJ Green

CIN

WR

Ankle

-

Out

-

-

-

-

-

John Ross

CIN

WR

Shoulder

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Kerry Wynn

CIN

DE

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Carlos Dunlap

CIN

DE

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Jonah Williams

CIN

T

Shoulder

PUP

PUP

-

-

-

-

-

Darqueze Dennard

CIN

DB

Knee

PUP

PUP

-

-

-

-

-

Darius Phillips

CIN

CB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Rodney Anderson

CIN

RB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Niles Scott

CIN

DT

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Kendall Lamm

CLE

T

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Rashard Higgins

CLE

WR

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Morgan Burnett

CLE

S

Quad

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Denzel Ward

CLE

CB

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Greedy Williams

CLE

CB

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Sheldrick Redwine

CLE

S

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Willie Harvey

CLE

LB

Shoulder

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Christian Kirksey

CLE

LB

Chest

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

David Njoku

CLE

TE

Wrist

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Drew Stanton

CLE

QB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Drew Forbes

CLE

G

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Phillip Gaines

CLE

DB

Concussion

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Kareem Hunt

CLE

RB

4 games

Suspended

Suspended

-

-

-

-

-

Luke Gifford

DAL

LB

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Tyrone Crawford

DAL

DE

Hip

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Antwaun Woods

DAL

DE

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Michael Gallup

DAL

WR

Knee

-

Doub

-

-

-

-

-

Tyron Smith

DAL

LT

Ankle

-

Out

-

-

-

-

-

Noah Brown

DAL

WR

Knee

PUP

PUP

-

-

-

-

-

Kavon Frazier

DAL

S

Pec

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jon'Vea Johnson

DAL

WR

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Connor McGovern

DAL

G

Pectorals

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

David Irving

DAL

DL

Indefinitely

Suspended

Suspended

-

-

-

-

-

Randy Gregory

DAL

DL

Indefinitely

Suspended

Suspended

-

-

-

-

-

Joseph Jones

DEN

LB

Tricep

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Bryce Callahan

DEN

CB

Foot

-

Out

-

-

-

-

-

Ja'Waun James

DEN

T

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Kareem Jackson

DEN

CB

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Josey Jewell

DEN

LB

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Bradley Chubb

DEN

OLB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Tim Patrick

DEN

WR

Hand

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Billy Winn

DEN

DL

Triceps

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Drew Lock

DEN

QB

Thumb

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Theo Riddick

DEN

RB

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jake Butt

DEN

TE

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Austin Fort

DEN

TE

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Nico Falah

DEN

C

Achilles

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Oren Burks

GNB

LB

Pectorals

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Montravius Adams

GNB

DL

Shoulder

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Jake Kumerow

GNB

WR

Shoulder

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Jamaal Williams

GNB

RB

Concussion

-

Doub

-

-

-

-

-

Davante Adams

GNB

WR

Toe

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Bryan Bulaga

GNB

RT

Shoulder

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Tony Brown

GNB

CB

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Lane Taylor

GNB

G

Biceps

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Raven Greene

GNB

LB

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jace Sternberger

GNB

TE

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Equanimeous St. Brown

GNB

WR

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jason Spriggs

GNB

T

Abdomen

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Seantrel Henderson

HOU

G

Wrist

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Charles Omenihu

HOU

DE

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Kenny Stills

HOU

WR

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Kahale Warring

HOU

TE

Concussion

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jordan Thomas

HOU

TE

Rib

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Lamar Miller

HOU

RB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Joe Webb

HOU

QB

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Duke Ejiofor

HOU

DL

Achilles

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Darius Leonard

IND

LB

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Malik Hooker

IND

S

Knee

-

Out

-

-

-

-

-

T.Y. Hilton

IND

WR

Quad

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Tyquan Lewis

IND

DT

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Parris Campbell

IND

WR

Abdominal

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Marlon Mack

IND

RB

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Clayton Geathers

IND

S

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Devin Funchess

IND

WR

Collarbone

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Daurice Fountain

IND

WR

Leg

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Javon Patterson

IND

G

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Josh Oliver

JAX

TE

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

D.J. Alexander

JAX

LB

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Jalen Ramsey

JAX

CB

Back

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Nick Foles

JAX

QB

Collarbone

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jake Ryan

JAX

LB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Telvin Smith

JAX

LB

Personal

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Alfred Blue

JAX

RB

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

James Onwualu

JAX

LB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Ben Ijalana

JAX

G

Elbow

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Tyreek Hill

KAN

WR

Collarbone

-

Out

-

-

-

-

-

Damien Williams

KAN

RB

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Eric Fisher

KAN

LT

Core

-

Out

-

-

-

-

-

Alex Okafor

KAN

DE

Hip

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Damien Wilson

KAN

LB

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Breeland Speaks

KAN

LB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Marcus Kemp

KAN

WR

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Chad Henne

KAN

QB

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Keith Reaser

KAN

DB

Achilles

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Michael Badgley

LAC

K

Groin

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Justin Jackson

LAC

RB

Calf

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Hunter Henry

LAC

TE

Knee

-

Out

-

-

-

-

-

Virgil Green

LAC

TE

Groin

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Travis Benjamin

LAC

WR

Quad

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Mike Williams

LAC

WR

Back

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Melvin Ingram

LAC

DE

Hamstring

-

Out

-

-

-

-

-

Adrian Phillips

LAC

S

Forearm

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Trevor Williams

LAC

CB

Quad

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Russell Okung

LAC

T

Illness

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Derwin James

LAC

DB

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Taylor Rapp

LAR

S

Ankle

-

Ques

DNP

-

-

-

-

Bryce Hager

LAR

LB

Shoulder

-

Ques

DNP

-

-

-

-

Justin Lawler

LAR

LB

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Micah Kiser

LAR

LB

Pectorals

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Kentrell Brothers

MIN

LB

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Josh Kline

MIN

G

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

David Morgan

MIN

TE

Knee

PUP

PUP

-

-

-

-

-

Chad Beebe

MIN

WR

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Josh Doctson

MIN

WR

Leg

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Tashawn Bower

MIN

DL

Achilles

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Tre'Quan Smith

NOR

WR

Leg

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Drew Brees

NOR

QB

Thumb

-

Out

-

-

-

-

-

Will Clapp

NOR

OL

Hand

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Trey Hendrickson

NOR

DE

Neck

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Keith Kirkwood

NOR

WR

Hamstring

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Josh Martin

NOR

LB

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Garrett Griffin

NOR

TE

Leg

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Dont'a Hightower

NWE

LB

Shoulder

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Cameron Meredith

NWE

WR

Knee

PUP

PUP

-

-

-

-

-

James Develin

NWE

FB

Neck

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Isaiah Wynn

NWE

LT

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Yodny Cajuste

NWE

T

Quad

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

N'Keal Harry

NWE

WR

Toe

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Hjalte Froholdt

NWE

G

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Brandon King

NWE

DB

Leg

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

David Andrews

NWE

C

Illness

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Malik Gant

NWE

DB

Leg

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Alec Ogletree

NYG

LB

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Tae Davis

NYG

LB

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Lorenzo Carter

NYG

LB

Neck

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Saquon Barkley

NYG

RB

Ankle

-

Out

-

-

-

-

-

Ryan Connelly

NYG

LB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Russell Shepard

NYG

WR

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Kareem Martin

NYG

LB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jonathan Anderson

NYG

LB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Corey Coleman

NYG

WR

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Rod Smith

NYG

RB

Hip

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Sam Beal

NYG

CB

Hamstring

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Scott Simonson

NYG

TE

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

C.J. Mosley

NYJ

LB

Groin

-

Doub

-

-

-

-

-

Quinnen Williams

NYJ

DL

Ankle

-

Prob

-

-

-

-

-

Demaryius Thomas

NYJ

WR

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Jordan Jenkins

NYJ

LB

Calf

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Sam Darnold

NYJ

QB

Illness

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Trevor Siemian

NYJ

QB

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Quincy Enunwa

NYJ

WR

Neck

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Avery Williamson

NYJ

LB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Brent Qvale

NYJ

T

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Brandon Copeland

NYJ

LB

1 game

Suspended

Suspended

-

-

-

-

-

Chris Herndon

NYJ

TE

1 game

Suspended

Suspended

-

-

-

-

-

Nathan Shepherd

NYJ

DL

4 games

Suspended

Suspended

-

-

-

-

-

Gabe Jackson

OAK

G

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Dwayne Harris

OAK

WR

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Jordan Devey

OAK

G

Pec

-

Out

-

-

-

-

-

Marquel Lee

OAK

LB

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jonathan Abram

OAK

S

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Isaiah Johnson

OAK

CB

Face

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Justin Ellis

OAK

DL

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Nathan Peterman

OAK

QB

Elbow

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Isaiah Crowell

OAK

RB

Achilles

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Vontaze Burfict

OAK

LB

Season

Suspended

Suspended

-

-

-

-

-

DeSean Jackson

PHI

WR

Abdomen

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Timmy Jernigan

PHI

DT

Foot

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Ronald Darby

PHI

CB

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Sidney Jones

PHI

CB

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Avonte Maddox

PHI

CB

Neck

-

Doub

-

-

-

-

-

Jalen Mills

PHI

DB

Foot

PUP

PUP

-

-

-

-

-

Jordan Mailata

PHI

T

Back

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Malik Jackson

PHI

DT

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Cre'von LeBlanc

PHI

DB

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Charles Johnson

PHI

WR

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

James Conner

PIT

RB

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Roosevelt Nix

PIT

FB

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Vince Williams

PIT

LB

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Anthony Chickillo

PIT

LB

Foot

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Vance McDonald

PIT

TE

Shoulder

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Jayrone Elliott

PIT

LB

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Ryan Shazier

PIT

LB

Back

PUP

PUP

-

-

-

-

-

Ben Roethlisberger

PIT

QB

Elbow

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Sean Davis

PIT

S

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Duane Brown

SEA

T

Biceps

-

Ques

LP

-

-

-

-

Mike Iupati

SEA

G

Foot

-

Ques

LP

-

-

-

-

Ethan Pocic

SEA

G

Mid Back

-

Ques

LP

-

-

-

-

Quinton Jefferson

SEA

DE

Hip

-

Ques

LP

-

-

-

-

Rashaad Penny

SEA

RB

Hamstring

-

Prob

FP

-

-

-

-

Ed Dickson

SEA

TE

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jordan Simmons

SEA

G

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Nazair Jones

SEA

DL

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jarran Reed

SEA

DL

2 games

Suspended

Suspended

-

-

-

-

-

Jalen Hurd

SFO

WR

Back

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Jimmie Ward

SFO

S

Hand

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Tevin Coleman

SFO

RB

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Joe Staley

SFO

LT

Leg

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Ahkello Witherspoon

SFO

CB

Foot

-

Out

-

-

-

-

-

Garrett Celek

SFO

TE

Back

PUP

PUP

-

-

-

-

-

Trent Taylor

SFO

WR

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Kentavius Street

SFO

DT

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jerick McKinnon

SFO

RB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Shon Coleman

SFO

T

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Tim Harris

SFO

DB

Groin

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Devin White

TAM

LB

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Jamel Dean

TAM

CB

Lower leg

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Breshad Perriman

TAM

WR

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Blaine Gabbert

TAM

QB

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Justin Evans

TAM

S

Achilles

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jason Pierre-Paul

TAM

DL

Neck

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Kendell Beckwith

TAM

LB

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Michael Liedtke

TAM

OL

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Orion Stewart

TAM

DB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Kevin Pamphile

TEN

OL

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Cameron Wake

TEN

DE

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Ryan Succop

TEN

K

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jeffery Simmons

TEN

DL

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Joshua Kalu

TEN

CB

Undisclosed

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Cameron Batson

TEN

WR

Upper Body

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Colt McCoy

WAS

QB

Leg

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Jordan Reed

WAS

TE

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Trent Williams

WAS

LT

Holdout

-

Out

-

-

-

-

-

Brandon Scherff

WAS

G

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Chase Roullier

WAS

C

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Terry McLaurin

WAS

WR

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie

WAS

CB

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Derrius Guice

WAS

RB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Caleb Brantley

WAS

DL

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Bryce Love

WAS

RB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Josh Woodrum

WAS

QB

Pectorals

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Alex Smith

WAS

QB

Leg

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Reuben Foster

WAS

LB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

