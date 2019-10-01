NFL Week 5 Injury Dashboard

The NFL's decision to get rid of the "Probable" injury designation has resulted in an overwhelming majority of players being labeled "Questionable" ahead of Sunday. Luckily, we can mostly sift through the noise and determine which questionable players have a good or bad chance of playing by tracking daily practice participation.

You can view every injured player's daily practice participation as well as their estimated and official game status in the table below, but first let's break down some of the week's most-important news to monitor.

Bills QB Josh Allen (concussion) is in the protocol and should be considered questionable at best to suit up Sunday against the Titans. Matt Barkley would get the nod under center if Allen can't suit up. The situation isn't ideal, but I'd refrain from dropping Allen in season-long leagues. He gets the Dolphins, Eagles, Redskins, Browns, Dolphins (again) and the Broncos in the Bills' first six games following their Week 6 bye.

Cardinals WR Christian Kirk (ankle) was hurt on the final drive of the Cardinals' Week 4 loss to the Seahawks. We should know more on the severity of the injury based on Kirk's practice participation throughout the week. Trent Sherfield was already a full-time WR last Sunday with Damiere Byrd (hamstring) sidelined, so KeeSean Johnson and Andy Isabella are the top candidates to replace Kirk if he's ultimately sidelined. I lean towards Isabella seeing the largest bump in snaps considering Johnson has lined up in the slot on just 3-of-157 offensive snaps this season.

Panthers QB Cam Newton (foot) has already been ruled out for Week 5. Kyle Allen needs to do a better job holding on to the ball (five fumbles in two games) and has his toughest test yet at home against the Jaguars. Of course, Allen does deserve some credit for managing to get Christian McCaffrey the ball and leading the Panthers to back-to-back wins.

Bears QB Mitch Trubisky (shoulder) is out for the foreseeable future. Longtime journeyman Chase Daniel will make his fifth (!!!) career start Sunday against the Raiders. Daniel has never averaged even 7.5 yards per attempt in his 10 career games with more than one pass attempt since entering the league in 2010.

Bengals WR A.J. Green (ankle) has already been ruled out for Week 5, while John Ross (shoulder) left early on Monday night in a ton of pain. Look for Tyler Boyd, Auden Tate and Damion Willis to work in 3-WR sets for the team's fantastic matchup against the Cardinals.

Cowboys LT Tyron Smith (ankle) isn't expected to suit up Sunday against the Packers' ferocious pass rush. The Cowboys have struggled to function as a top-tier offense without their stud LT in past years. This was most notable in 2017, when the Cowboys scored seven, nine, 12 and six points in four games that Smith played a combined three snaps in.

Texans WR Kenny Stills (hamstring) could be sidelined in the team's prime get-right spot against the Falcons in Week 5. Keke Coutee averaged 7.9 targets in seven games as the offense's full-time slot WR in 2018, although that number is somewhat inflated by Will Fuller missing time during that stretch. Duke Johnson also figures to eat into some of Coutee's underneath target share.

Colts WR T.Y. Hilton (quad) didn't suit up last week and should again be considered questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Chiefs. Parris Campbell (abdominal) and Marlon Mack (ankle) are also banged up, but coach Frank Reich didn't seem too concerned with either player's ability to play this week.

Chargers WR Dontrelle Inman worked as the offense's clear-cut No. 2 WR with both Travis Benjamin (quad) and Mike Williams (back) sidelined in Week 5.

Jets QB Sam Darnold (mono) is progressing and trending towards being able to suit up Sunday against the Eagles. It's still a fluid situation: Darnold himself noted, "My spleen is going to do what it's going to do."

The Eagles are all kinds of banged up at the CB position. Jalen Mills (foot, PUP) and Avonte Maddox (neck, week-to-week) will be sidelined for at least Week 5, while Sidney Jones (hamstring) and Ronald Darby (hamstring) likely won't be near 100% by Sunday.

49ers RB Tevin Coleman (ankle) appears to have a real chance to return to action this week. Game day inactives will be key to watch, as the offense could feasibly utilize a 4-RB committee between Coleman, Matt Breida, Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson against the Browns.