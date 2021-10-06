NFL Week 5: Initial New Orleans Saints injury report vs. Washington
The New Orleans Saints are still resting starting offensive linemen Erik McCoy and Terron Armstead on their first injury report of Week 5, while the Washington Football Team is managing a number of injuries — not listed is starting tight end Logan Thomas, who was placed on injured reserve. Neither is Saints running back Tony Jones Jr., who is expected to miss 3 to 4 weeks with an ankle injury, suggesting he’ll go on New Orleans’ I.R. list.
The full injury repot for Wednesday, Oct. 6:
Washington Football Team injury report
Player
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game Status
WR Dyami Brown, knee
DNP
RB Antonio Gibson, shin
DNP
LB Cole Holcomb, shoulder
DNP
WR Curtis Samuel, groin
DNP
RG Brandon Scherff, knee
DNP
WR Cam Sims, hamstring
DNP
DT Jonathan Allen, knee
Limited
S Deshazor Everett, knee
Limited
DT Matt Ioannidis, knee
Limited
RB J.D. McKissic, ankle
Limited
DT James Smith-Williams, toe
Limited
CB Benjamin St.-Juste, concussion
Limited
New Orleans Saints injury report
Player
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game Status
C Erik McCoy, calf
DNP
T Terron Armstead, elbow
DNP
CB Marshon Lattimore, hand
Full
