NFL Week 5: Initial New Orleans Saints injury report vs. Washington

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
John Sigler
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The New Orleans Saints are still resting starting offensive linemen Erik McCoy and Terron Armstead on their first injury report of Week 5, while the Washington Football Team is managing a number of injuries — not listed is starting tight end Logan Thomas, who was placed on injured reserve. Neither is Saints running back Tony Jones Jr., who is expected to miss 3 to 4 weeks with an ankle injury, suggesting he’ll go on New Orleans’ I.R. list.

The full injury repot for Wednesday, Oct. 6:

Washington Football Team injury report

Player

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game Status

WR Dyami Brown, knee

DNP

RB Antonio Gibson, shin

DNP

LB Cole Holcomb, shoulder

DNP

WR Curtis Samuel, groin

DNP

RG Brandon Scherff, knee

DNP

WR Cam Sims, hamstring

DNP

DT Jonathan Allen, knee

Limited

S Deshazor Everett, knee

Limited

DT Matt Ioannidis, knee

Limited

RB J.D. McKissic, ankle

Limited

DT James Smith-Williams, toe

Limited

CB Benjamin St.-Juste, concussion

Limited

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game Status

C Erik McCoy, calf

DNP

T Terron Armstead, elbow

DNP

CB Marshon Lattimore, hand

Full

1

1

Recommended Stories