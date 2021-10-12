NFL Week 5: Former Vols’ stats

In this article:

Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season has concluded.

The season started with 18 Vols on NFL rosters.

In Week 5, 16 of those 18 players saw action. Cameron Sutton (Pittsburgh) and Jauan Jennings (San Francisco) were inactive on Sunday.

Former Vols’ stats for Week 5 are listed below.

Cordarrelle Patterson (Atlanta Falcons): 14 carries, 54 yards, 7 receptions, 60 yards, 1 kickoff return, 29 yards

Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Cameron Sutton (Pittsburgh Steelers): Inactive

Syndication: The Record

Darrell Taylor (Seattle Seahawks): 1 tackle, 1 sack

Derek Barnett (Philadelphia Eagles): 2 tackles, 1 assist

Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Jakob Johnson (New England Patriots): Played, no stats

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Morgan Cox (Tennessee Titans): Played, no stats

Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Trey Smith (Kansas City Chiefs): Played, no stats

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Alexander Johnson (Denver Broncos): 6 tackes, 3 assists, 1 fumble recovery

Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Reeves-Maybin (Detroit Lions): 3 tackles, 2 assists

Syndication: DetroitFreePress

Justin Coleman (Miami Dolphins): 1 tackle

© Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Palardy (Miami Dolphis): 4 punts, 154 yards

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Josh Palmer (Los Angeles Chargers): 2 receptions, 12 yards

Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Jauan Jennings (San Francisco 49ers): Inactive

Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Emmanuel Moseley (San Francisco 49ers): 4 tackles, 1 assist

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints): 16 carries, 71 yards, 1 touchdown, 5 receptions, 51 yards, 1 touchdown

Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Marquez Callaway (New Orleans Saints): 4 receptions, 85 yards, 2 touchdowns

Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Shy Tuttle (New Orleans Saints): 1 tackle, 2 assists

Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

1

1