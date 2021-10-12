NFL Week 5: Former Vols’ stats
Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season has concluded.
The season started with 18 Vols on NFL rosters.
In Week 5, 16 of those 18 players saw action. Cameron Sutton (Pittsburgh) and Jauan Jennings (San Francisco) were inactive on Sunday.
Former Vols’ stats for Week 5 are listed below.
Cordarrelle Patterson (Atlanta Falcons): 14 carries, 54 yards, 7 receptions, 60 yards, 1 kickoff return, 29 yards
Cameron Sutton (Pittsburgh Steelers): Inactive
Darrell Taylor (Seattle Seahawks): 1 tackle, 1 sack
Derek Barnett (Philadelphia Eagles): 2 tackles, 1 assist
Jakob Johnson (New England Patriots): Played, no stats
Morgan Cox (Tennessee Titans): Played, no stats
Trey Smith (Kansas City Chiefs): Played, no stats
Alexander Johnson (Denver Broncos): 6 tackes, 3 assists, 1 fumble recovery
Jalen Reeves-Maybin (Detroit Lions): 3 tackles, 2 assists
Justin Coleman (Miami Dolphins): 1 tackle
Michael Palardy (Miami Dolphis): 4 punts, 154 yards
Josh Palmer (Los Angeles Chargers): 2 receptions, 12 yards
Jauan Jennings (San Francisco 49ers): Inactive
Emmanuel Moseley (San Francisco 49ers): 4 tackles, 1 assist
Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints): 16 carries, 71 yards, 1 touchdown, 5 receptions, 51 yards, 1 touchdown
Marquez Callaway (New Orleans Saints): 4 receptions, 85 yards, 2 touchdowns
Shy Tuttle (New Orleans Saints): 1 tackle, 2 assists
