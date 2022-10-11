NFL Week 5: Former Vols’ stats
Week 5 of the 2022 National Football League season has concluded.
The 2022 NFL season will conclude Feb. 12, 2023 with Super Bowl LVII. Super Bowl LVII will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
Week 6 games will be contested Oct. 13-17.
Each week, Vols Wire will look at stats for former University of Tennessee players in the NFL.
Week 5 stats for former Vols in the NFL are listed below.
Matthew Butler (Las Vegas Raiders): Inactive
Kendal Vickers (Las Vegas Raiders): 1 assist
Jakob Johnson (Las Vegas Raiders): 1 reception, 5 receiving yards
Trey Smith (Kansas City Chiefs): Inactive
Josh Palmer (Los Angeles Chargers): 3 receptions, 24 receiving yards
Joshua Dobbs (Cleveland Browns): Did not play
Morgan Cox (Tennessee Titans): Played, no stats
Jalen Reeves-Maybin (Houston Texans): 1 tackle, 1 assist
Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints): 23 rushing attempts, 103 receptions, 6 receptions, 91 receiving yards
Marquez Callaway (New Orleans Saints): 2 receptions, 5 receiving yards
Shy Tuttle (New Orleans Saints): 1 tackle
Justin Coleman (Seattle Seahawks): Inactive
Darrell Taylor (Seattle Seahawks): 2 tackles
Cameron Sutton (Pittsburgh Steelers): 4 tackles
Velus Jones Jr. (Chicago Bears): 1 reception, 9 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown
Jauan Jennings (San Francisco 49ers): 2 receptions, 45 receiving yards
Emmanuel Moseley (San Francisco 49ers): 2 tackles, 1 interception, 1 touchdown
Cade Mays (Carolina Panthers): Inactive
