NFL Week 5: Former Vols’ stats

Week 5 of the 2022 National Football League season has concluded.

The 2022 NFL season will conclude Feb. 12, 2023 with Super Bowl LVII. Super Bowl LVII will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Week 6 games will be contested Oct. 13-17.

Each week, Vols Wire will look at stats for former University of Tennessee players in the NFL.

Week 5 stats for former Vols in the NFL are listed below.

Matthew Butler (Las Vegas Raiders): Inactive

Kendal Vickers (Las Vegas Raiders): 1 assist

Jakob Johnson (Las Vegas Raiders): 1 reception, 5 receiving yards

Trey Smith (Kansas City Chiefs): Inactive

Josh Palmer (Los Angeles Chargers): 3 receptions, 24 receiving yards

Joshua Dobbs (Cleveland Browns): Did not play

Morgan Cox (Tennessee Titans): Played, no stats

Jalen Reeves-Maybin (Houston Texans): 1 tackle, 1 assist

Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints): 23 rushing attempts, 103 receptions, 6 receptions, 91 receiving yards

Marquez Callaway (New Orleans Saints): 2 receptions, 5 receiving yards

Shy Tuttle (New Orleans Saints): 1 tackle

Justin Coleman (Seattle Seahawks): Inactive

Darrell Taylor (Seattle Seahawks): 2 tackles

Cameron Sutton (Pittsburgh Steelers): 4 tackles

Velus Jones Jr. (Chicago Bears): 1 reception, 9 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown

Jauan Jennings (San Francisco 49ers): 2 receptions, 45 receiving yards

Emmanuel Moseley (San Francisco 49ers): 2 tackles, 1 interception, 1 touchdown

Cade Mays (Carolina Panthers): Inactive

