NFL Week 5: Few changes on updated Saints injury report vs. Washington

The New Orleans Saints did not file any changes on their updated injury report for Week 5’s game with the Washington Football Team, who are managing a number of different injuries to key contributors.

Get up to speed on Thursday’s injury report:

Washington Football Team injury report

Player Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status WR Dyami Brown, knee DNP DNP RB Antonio Gibson, shin DNP Limited LB Cole Holcomb, shoulder DNP Limited WR Curtis Samuel, groin DNP DNP RG Brandon Scherff, knee DNP DNP WR Cam Sims, hamstring DNP DNP DT Jonathan Allen, knee Limited Limited S Deshazor Everett, knee Limited Limited DT Matt Ioannidis, knee Limited Limited RB J.D. McKissic, ankle Limited Full DT James Smith-Williams, toe Limited Full CB Benjamin St.-Juste, concussion Limited Full

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status C Erik McCoy, calf DNP DNP T Terron Armstead, elbow DNP DNP CB Marshon Lattimore, hand Full Full S J.T. Gray, back N/L Limited

