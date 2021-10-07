NFL Week 5: Few changes on updated Saints injury report vs. Washington

John Sigler
·1 min read
In this article:
The New Orleans Saints did not file any changes on their updated injury report for Week 5’s game with the Washington Football Team, who are managing a number of different injuries to key contributors.

Get up to speed on Thursday’s injury report:

Washington Football Team injury report

Player

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game Status

WR Dyami Brown, knee

DNP

DNP

RB Antonio Gibson, shin

DNP

Limited

LB Cole Holcomb, shoulder

DNP

Limited

WR Curtis Samuel, groin

DNP

DNP

RG Brandon Scherff, knee

DNP

DNP

WR Cam Sims, hamstring

DNP

DNP

DT Jonathan Allen, knee

Limited

Limited

S Deshazor Everett, knee

Limited

Limited

DT Matt Ioannidis, knee

Limited

Limited

RB J.D. McKissic, ankle

Limited

Full

DT James Smith-Williams, toe

Limited

Full

CB Benjamin St.-Juste, concussion

Limited

Full

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game Status

C Erik McCoy, calf

DNP

DNP

T Terron Armstead, elbow

DNP

DNP

CB Marshon Lattimore, hand

Full

Full

S J.T. Gray, back

N/L

Limited

