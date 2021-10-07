NFL Week 5: Few changes on updated Saints injury report vs. Washington
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The New Orleans Saints did not file any changes on their updated injury report for Week 5’s game with the Washington Football Team, who are managing a number of different injuries to key contributors.
Get up to speed on Thursday’s injury report:
Washington Football Team injury report
Player
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game Status
WR Dyami Brown, knee
DNP
DNP
RB Antonio Gibson, shin
DNP
Limited
LB Cole Holcomb, shoulder
DNP
Limited
WR Curtis Samuel, groin
DNP
DNP
RG Brandon Scherff, knee
DNP
DNP
WR Cam Sims, hamstring
DNP
DNP
DT Jonathan Allen, knee
Limited
Limited
S Deshazor Everett, knee
Limited
Limited
DT Matt Ioannidis, knee
Limited
Limited
RB J.D. McKissic, ankle
Limited
Full
DT James Smith-Williams, toe
Limited
Full
CB Benjamin St.-Juste, concussion
Limited
Full
New Orleans Saints injury report
Player
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game Status
C Erik McCoy, calf
DNP
DNP
T Terron Armstead, elbow
DNP
DNP
CB Marshon Lattimore, hand
Full
Full
S J.T. Gray, back
N/L
Limited
1
1