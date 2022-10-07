NFL Week 5 betting: Bettors love the Titans, 49ers and Chiefs to cover the spread

Bettors overwhelmingly like three teams ahead of Week 5 of the NFL season.

The Tennessee Titans are getting 87% of bets and 92% of the money at BetMGM as 1.5-point favorites against the Washington Commanders on Sunday. The Titans are getting the biggest share of money of any NFL team in Week 5, though it’s worth noting that the line hasn’t reflected bettors’ love for Tennessee. The Titans opened as 2.5-point favorites and are now 1.5-point favorites over Washington. Perhaps that should make you wary.

The San Francisco 49ers are getting 82% of bets and 87% of the money as 6.5-point favorites against the Carolina Panthers. Unlike the Titans, the line has grown as San Francisco has gotten more money. The 49ers opened as 5-point favorites over a Carolina team that has been terrible against the spread in the Matt Rhule era.

Another team that’s getting a ton of money from bettors is the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs are getting 88% of bets and 86% of the cash at home against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night. Similar to the Titans, however, the Chiefs are now 7-point favorites after opening as 7.5-point favorites.

The biggest line of the weekend is Buffalo as a 14-point favorite over the Pittsburgh Steelers as Kenny Pickett prepares to make his first NFL start. Bettors trending toward Pittsburgh’s chances of keeping it relatively close. Exactly 60% of bets are on the Steelers to cover the two-TD spread while 57% of the money is on Pittsburgh.

The Chiefs are favored by a TD over the Raiders in Week 5 ahead of their Monday night NFL matchup. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Bettors love the under in Carolina

Bettors are also trending heavily toward the under in the 49ers’ visit to Carolina. Over 90% of bets and money are on under 39.5 in Carolina and that is the biggest betting difference on any total so far ahead of Week 5.

Bettors also really like the over to hit in Seattle’s visit to New Orleans and the under to hit in Atlanta’s visit to Tampa Bay. The total in New Orleans has grown from 43.5 to 46 as 92% of the money is on the over. Just over 90% of the money is on the under in Tampa Bay as that total has dropped from 48.5 to 46.5.

The under is also the favored play in the Rams’ game against Dallas (88% of the money at 43) and the Vikings’ game against the Bears. The under is getting just under 90% of the cash in Minnesota, though the total has gone from 42.5 to 44.