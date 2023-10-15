NFL Week 5 2023 fines roundup

Every Saturday, the NFL continues to announce without specific request the fines imposed on players for on-field rules infractions. We've been posting separate items on fines of significance.

We’ll also be listing all of the fines here, by team, player, announced violation, and amount.

As we say every week, all fines are subject to appeal. We also say this: It’s still not known whether the NFL will update the weekly disclosure of imposed fines with information as to the outcome of the appeals.

Here are the 29 Week 5 fines, covering 18 teams, 26 players, and 1.35 percent of all plays:

Falcons, Drew Dalman, unnecessary roughness, $6,301.

Bills, A.J. Epenesa, a hit on a quarterback, $21,855.

Bills, Tyler Matakevich, unnecessary roughness, $10,181.

Bills, Ed Oliver, unsportsmanlike conduct, $13,659.

Bills, Ed Oliver (second fine), a hit on a quarterback, $16,391.

Panthers, Vonn Bell, unnecessary roughness, $16,391.

Cowboys, Jayron Kearse, unsportsmanlike conduct, $10,927.

Cowboys, Leighton Vander Esch, unnecessary roughness, $18,219.

Cowboys, Donovan Wilson, unnecessary roughness, $10,927.

Cowboys, Donovan Wilson (second fine), unnecessary roughness, $16,391.

Broncos, Garett Bolles, unnecessary roughness, $10,927.

Lions, Alex Anzalone, a hit on a quarterback, $13,922.

Lions, Aidan Hutchinson, unnecessary roughness, $11,473.

Texans, Blake Cashman, unnecessary roughness, $8,848.

Colts, Zack Moss, unsportsmanlike conduct, $6,330.

Jaguars, Jeremiah Ledbetter, a hit on a quarterback, $5,611.

Chiefs, L'Jarius Sneed, unsportsmanlike conduct, $13,659.

Raiders, Marcus Peters, unnecessary roughness, $13,378.

Rams, Derion Kendrick, unnecessary roughness, $5,017.

Dolphins, Tyreek Hill, unsportsmanlike conduct, $10,927.

Patriots, Kyle Dugger, unnecessary roughness, $20,266.

Patriots, Matt Slater, unnecessary roughness, $14,819.

Saints, Marshon Lattimore, unnecessary roughness, $16,391.

Eagles, Reed Blankenship, unnecessary roughness, $4,843.

Eagles, Dallas Goedert, unnecessary roughness, $11,473.

Steelers, T.J. Watt, unnecessary roughness, $11,473.

Steelers, T.J. Watt (second fine), unsportsmanlike conduct, $13,659.

49ers, Aaron Banks, unnecessary roughness, $10,440.

49ers, George Kittle, unsportsmanlike conduct, $13,659.

