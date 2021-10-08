NFL Week 5: 2 Saints ruled out on final injury report vs. Washington
The final injury report for Sunday’s game between the New Orleans Saints and Washington Football Team carried plenty of expected news for the black and gold: starting offensive linemen Terron Armstead (elbow) and Erik McCoy (calf) were ruled out, while cornerback Marshon Lattimore (hand) is expected to play while continuing to receive treatment on his surgically-repaired thumb. Backup safety and special teams ace J.T. Gray is also expected to play after practicing on a limited basis Thursday and returning to a full day’s work on Friday.
Things aren’t so positive for Washington. Get up to speed:
Washington Football Team injury report
Player
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game Status
WR Dyami Brown, knee
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
RB Antonio Gibson, shin
DNP
Limited
Limited
Questionable
LB Cole Holcomb, shoulder
DNP
Limited
Limited
Questionable
WR Curtis Samuel, groin
DNP
DNP
Limited
Questionable
RG Brandon Scherff, knee
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
WR Cam Sims, hamstring
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
DT Jonathan Allen, knee
Limited
Limited
Full
S Deshazor Everett, knee
Limited
Limited
Full
DT Matt Ioannidis, knee
Limited
Limited
Full
RB J.D. McKissic, ankle
Limited
Full
Full
DT James Smith-Williams, toe
Limited
Full
Full
CB Benjamin St.-Juste, concussion
Limited
Full
Full
DT Daron Payne, toe
DNP
Questionable
New Orleans Saints injury report
Player
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game Status
C Erik McCoy, calf
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
T Terron Armstead, elbow
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
CB Marshon Lattimore, hand
Full
Full
Full
S J.T. Gray, back
N/L
Limited
Full
