NFL Week 5: 2 Saints ruled out on final injury report vs. Washington

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
John Sigler
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The final injury report for Sunday’s game between the New Orleans Saints and Washington Football Team carried plenty of expected news for the black and gold: starting offensive linemen Terron Armstead (elbow) and Erik McCoy (calf) were ruled out, while cornerback Marshon Lattimore (hand) is expected to play while continuing to receive treatment on his surgically-repaired thumb. Backup safety and special teams ace J.T. Gray is also expected to play after practicing on a limited basis Thursday and returning to a full day’s work on Friday.

Things aren’t so positive for Washington. Get up to speed:

Washington Football Team injury report

Player

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game Status

WR Dyami Brown, knee

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

RB Antonio Gibson, shin

DNP

Limited

Limited

Questionable

LB Cole Holcomb, shoulder

DNP

Limited

Limited

Questionable

WR Curtis Samuel, groin

DNP

DNP

Limited

Questionable

RG Brandon Scherff, knee

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

WR Cam Sims, hamstring

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

DT Jonathan Allen, knee

Limited

Limited

Full

S Deshazor Everett, knee

Limited

Limited

Full

DT Matt Ioannidis, knee

Limited

Limited

Full

RB J.D. McKissic, ankle

Limited

Full

Full

DT James Smith-Williams, toe

Limited

Full

Full

CB Benjamin St.-Juste, concussion

Limited

Full

Full

DT Daron Payne, toe

DNP

Questionable

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game Status

C Erik McCoy, calf

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

T Terron Armstead, elbow

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

CB Marshon Lattimore, hand

Full

Full

Full

S J.T. Gray, back

N/L

Limited

Full

1

1

Recommended Stories