NFL Week 5: 2 Saints ruled out on final injury report vs. Washington

The final injury report for Sunday’s game between the New Orleans Saints and Washington Football Team carried plenty of expected news for the black and gold: starting offensive linemen Terron Armstead (elbow) and Erik McCoy (calf) were ruled out, while cornerback Marshon Lattimore (hand) is expected to play while continuing to receive treatment on his surgically-repaired thumb. Backup safety and special teams ace J.T. Gray is also expected to play after practicing on a limited basis Thursday and returning to a full day’s work on Friday.

Things aren’t so positive for Washington. Get up to speed:

Washington Football Team injury report

Player Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status WR Dyami Brown, knee DNP DNP DNP Out RB Antonio Gibson, shin DNP Limited Limited Questionable LB Cole Holcomb, shoulder DNP Limited Limited Questionable WR Curtis Samuel, groin DNP DNP Limited Questionable RG Brandon Scherff, knee DNP DNP DNP Out WR Cam Sims, hamstring DNP DNP DNP Out DT Jonathan Allen, knee Limited Limited Full S Deshazor Everett, knee Limited Limited Full DT Matt Ioannidis, knee Limited Limited Full RB J.D. McKissic, ankle Limited Full Full DT James Smith-Williams, toe Limited Full Full CB Benjamin St.-Juste, concussion Limited Full Full DT Daron Payne, toe DNP Questionable

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status C Erik McCoy, calf DNP DNP DNP Out T Terron Armstead, elbow DNP DNP DNP Out CB Marshon Lattimore, hand Full Full Full S J.T. Gray, back N/L Limited Full

