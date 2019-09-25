NFL Week 4 WR/CB Matchups and TE Analysis

Davante Adams is going off Thursday night. Heard it here first.

Anyways, we're on to Week 4! I'll be breaking down the WR/CB matchups all season long with a focus on figuring out who could be facing shadow coverage as well as the best and worst overall situations. We'll also briefly touch on each team's TE group.

Eagles at Packers

Projected shadow matchups: Alshon Jeffery vs. Jaire Alexander

WR/CB breakdown: The Eagles are all kinds of banged up at WR.

Alshon Jeffery (calf) didn't suit up last week, but wasn't listed on this week's final injury report and will start Thursday night.

DeSean Jackson (abdomen) also didn't play in Week 3. He's already been ruled out for Thursday night.

JJ Arcega-Whiteside (heel) popped up on the report after Sunday's game. He'll suit up anyway and wasn't listed on the Eagles' final injury report.

Be sure to monitor our Week 4 Injury Dashboard for a full list of the week's injured players as well as their daily practice participation with estimated and official game statuses.

Nelson Agholor was the main beneficiary of all the absences last week, catching 8-of-12 targets for 50 yards and a pair of short TDs. The performance (naturally) also included a drop and ill-timed fumble, but the slot WR is again set up well for enhanced target share this week. He has the group's best matchup against slow-footed 36-year-old Tramon Williams.

I expect Alexander to shadow Jeffery and not Agholor because ...

Opponents have consistently treated Jeffery as the Eagles' No. 1 WR. As they should: Jeffery is better than Agholor.

Alexander played a good amount of snaps in the slot for stretches of the 2018 season, but has ventured inside on just 8% of his reps in 2019.

Alexander shut down Emmanuel Sanders (2 receptions-10 yards-0 TD) last week and looks a lot like the league's next-big thing at the CB position. He's No. 1 in the league in pass break-ups (8), No. 2 in coverage rating, No. 3 in fantasy points allowed per target and is yet to be targeted with more than five feet of space between himself and the man he's guarding (PlayerProfiler).

Mack Hollins is off the fantasy radar in this tough matchup and could feasibly split snaps with JJAW.

TE Breakdown: Zach Ertz faced consistent double-coverage in Week 3 and was accordingly targeted just seven times. This matchup isn't ideal against the Packers' No. 5 ranked defense in DVOA vs. TEs (Football Outsiders). Still, Ertz and Carson Wentz have a good enough chemistry at this point to feast against any defense with the right amount of volume. Ertz hasn't missed a single snap in the last two weeks with Dallas Goedert (calf, will play) banged up. Goedert played just nine snaps in Week 3 and had an absolutely brutal end zone drop along the way. Ertz is my TE4 this week behind Travis Kelce, George Kittle and Evan Engram.

Projected shadow matchups: None

WR/CB breakdown: The Eagles have been absolutely eviscerated by No. 1 WRs over the past season and a half.

Kenny Golladay was held in a check with a 2-17-0 line last week, although Marvin Jones went off for 6-101-1.

You get the point.

Eagles GM Howie Roseman curiously didn't address the CB position in either free agency or the draft, seemingly because the group did suffer a plethora of injuries in 2018. Unfortunately, this is also turning out to be the case in 2019, as Jalen Mills (foot, PUP) and Ronald Darby (hamstring, out) are both sidelined indefinitely.

Hence, don't sweat Davante Adams' mildly slow start and fire him up with confidence as a high-end WR1 this week.

Geronimo Allison is off the fantasy radar with five catches for 24 yards and a score on just seven targets through three weeks.

Meanwhile, Marquez Valdes-Scantling has emerged as a legit WR3 option thanks to his chemistry with Aaron Rodgers. He was the recipient of a 40-yard TD in Week 3 on one of Rodgers' token free-play scores after drawing the defense offside. Fire up MVS in fantasy leagues of all shapes and sizes in this plus draw.

TE Breakdown: Jimmy Graham (groin, quad) will suit up Thursday night, but he posted just a 42% snap rate in Week 3 while attempting to play through the pain. Graham hasn't caught a pass since Week 1.

Titans at Falcons

Projected shadow matchups: None

WR/CB breakdown: A.J. Brown and Corey Davis demonstrated their absurd athletic ability in Week 1 and Week 3, respectively, but neither has surpassed even five targets in a game this season. The Falcons have regularly invited opposing offenses to check down to underneath RBs, TEs and slot WRs under coach Dan Quinn. Usage, defensive scheme and Marcus Mariota's general reluctance/ability to get this offense's outside WRs even mildly involved on a consistent basis makes both Brown and Davis largely unplayable.

Adam Humphries is the group's most-likely candidate for a decent showing after coming alive with a 6-93-0 performance on nine targets in Week 3. The floor remains low for any WR involved in the Titans' run-first offense, but Humphries has the best matchup against Damontae Kazee, who has allowed the 29th-most yards per coverage snap in slot coverage among 45 qualified nickelbacks (PFF).

TE Breakdown: Delanie Walker remains locked in as Mariota's featured pass-game weapon. He's posted solid enough 5-55-2, 4-39-0 and 7-64-0 lines to start the season and appears to be fully recovered from breaking his right ankle in the 2018 season. He's one of just nine TEs with at least 20 targets through three weeks and is a perfectly acceptable low-end TE1 option against a Falcons defense that has allowed the ninth-most receiving yards per game to the TE position this season.

Projected shadow matchups: None

WR/CB breakdown: We all mocked Julio Jones for failing to score a TD in 12 consecutive regular season games from the end of the 2017 season up until Week 9 of last year.

All he's done since is ball the hell out on a near-weekly basis.

7 receptions-121 yards-1 TD

7-107-1

6-118-1

11-147-0

2-18-0

8-106-2

6-82-1

4-28-1

9-138-1

6-31-1

5-106-2

8-128-1

Jones is plenty capable of having his way with any CB in the league. This is particularly true in a matchup against the Titans CBs, who have already allowed four TDs in their coverage this season (PFF).

Calvin Ridley followed up 4-64-1 and 8-105-1 lines to start the season with a 1-6-0 dud on just a single target in Week 3 against the Colts' zone-heavy defense. Ridley is too talented to be kept at bay for long, particularly at home where he's averaged an additional 4.7 PPR per game during his short career.

Mohamed Sanu has the toughest matchup of the group on the inside and simply doesn't offer the same type of ceiling as his partners in crime.

TE Breakdown: Austin Hooper has demonstrated underrated consistency over the past season and a half. Overall, his nine games with at least five receptions since Week 1 of 2018 trails only George Kittle, Zach Ertz and Travis Kelce. The matchup isn't great against ball-hawking safety Kevin Byard, but individual matchups are less predictable and consistent at the TE position. Hooper has already proven this twice this season with a 9-77-0 line against Harrison Smith and the Vikings along with a 6-66-2 performance last week vs. Malik Hooker and the Colts.

Redskins at Giants

Projected shadow matchups: Terry McLaurin vs. Janoris Jenkins

WR/CB breakdown: All Scary Terry does is score TDs. The rookie has caught at least five passes for 60-plus yards and found the end zone in each of his first three performances, leaving him as the overall PPR WR10. The production seems sustainable thanks to McLaurin's blend of field-stretching speed and polished route-running ability.

A shadow matchup against the artist formerly known as Jackrabbit is hardly anything to fear at this point. PFF's No. 108 ranked CB has been roasted by each of Amari Cooper (6-106-1), John Brown (7-72-0, overthrown on potential walk-in 50-yard TD) and most recently Mike Evans (8-190-3).

Paul Richardson has scored in back-to-back weeks, but he hasn't been getting his usual fantasy-friendly deep ball targets this year. His average of 7.1 yards per target is his lowest mark since his 2014 rookie season.

Trey Quinn is a useful slot maven that hasn't cleared 50 receiving yards in six career games despite seeing an average of five targets per contest.

TE Breakdown: Coach Jay Gruden said Jordan Reed (concussion) will be back at some point this season, but the return doesn't seem particularly imminent. Vernon Davis continues to work as a near-every down TE in Reed's absence, but he's posted a meager combined 5-49-0 line in two weeks since his big Week 1 performance. Complicating matters is the rise of fourth-year TE Jeremy Sprinkle, who tied Davis with four targets in Week 3.

Projected shadow matchups: None

WR/CB breakdown: The Danny Dimes era started with a bang, as the Giants' No. 6 overall pick completed 23-of-36 passes (64% completion rate) for 336 yards (8.8 YPA) with two TDs and zero interceptions. His target distribution was as follows:

Both Shepard and Engram are the offense's only realistic fantasy options until Golden Tate returns in Week 5. I guess Darius Slayton (3-82-0 in Week 3, 20.4 average target depth) isn't the worst GPP flyer at just $3,200 on DraftKings.

Josh Norman isn't expected to shadow Shepard, as the 31-year-old CB has lined up in the slot on just 6% of his snaps this season. He's PFF's No. 97 CB through three weeks anyways and hasn't been a player you should actively avoid in fantasy for more than awhile now.

TE Breakdown: Evan Engram worked as the TE5 in 2017 with Odell Beckham Jr. sidelined for 12 games, and he was the TE2 during the final four weeks of 2018 with OBJ out. So far Engram is the overall TE1 in 2019. He's locked in as a high-usage baller that also deserves respect for becoming a much more well-rounded TE over the course of his short career.

Chargers at Dolphins

Projected shadow matchups: Keenan Allen vs. Xavien Howard

WR/CB breakdown: Hide your kids, hide your wife: The league's most-targeted WR gets to face anyone's idea of the NFL's worst defense that just so happens to be incredibly thin at nickelback.

Specifically, the Dolphins traded stud CB/S Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Steelers for a first-round pick last week, and backup slot CB Jomal Wiltz (groin, doubtful) is now sidelined.

The only realistic solution is to have Xavien Howard travel inside for the 41% of snaps that Allen lines up in the slot. This is something that Howard doesn't have a ton of experience with, but coach Brian Flores comes from the Patriots Defense coaching tree that utilizes the league's highest-frequency shadow CBs that consistently travel inside in Patriots CBs Stephon Gilmore and Jason McCourty as well as Lions CB Darius Slay.

The latter CB allowed an 8-98-0 line to Allen back in Week 2. This isn't an indictment on Slay; he deserves credit for consistently traveling into the slot while the overwhelming majority of outside CBs seldom do so. Rather, it's just more evidence that nobody can stop Allen, particularly as long as he continues to lead the league in both target share (36%) and market share of air yards (46%).

Mike Williams is obviously also set up exceptionally well against against a Dolphins secondary that ranks dead last in passing TDs (10), net yards per attempt (9.7), yards per play (7.3) along with both overall and pass defense DVOA. He's a bargain across the DFS industry and a solid pivot off Allen and his expected astronomical ownership.

Travis Benjamin (quad) is banged up and splitting reps with Dontrelle Inman anyway.

TE Breakdown: Virgil Green (groin) should be considered questionable for Sunday. He's not a viable fantasy option due to his near-zero usage, even in this cake matchup.

Projected shadow matchups: DeVante Parker vs. Casey Hayward

WR/CB breakdown: The Dolphins have scored *16* points this season. They don't boast an average positional unit on either side of the ball.

This is not all Josh Rosen's fault.

Preston Williams (11-155-1) and DeVante Parker (6-131-0) have received 23 and 20 targets this season, respectively, and could feasibly see more success moving forward now that they're done with a hellacious early-season stretch against the Ravens, Patriots and Cowboys' talented CB groups. Still, investing in what is clearly the league's worst offense with a front office that is actively trying to suck as much as possible isn't for the feint of heart.

It's certainly possible that the Chargers don't ask Hayward to chase Parker around the field. Either way, I'd still rather wait until the Dolphins play the Redskins in Week 6 after a bye before expecting too big of a turnaround from an offense averaging a pathetic 3.8 yards per play.

TE Breakdown: Mike Gesicki's snap rates have dropped from 67% in Week 1, to 56% in Week 2 and most recently 44% last Sunday against the Cowboys. It's too crowded of a position with Nick O'Leary and Durham Smythe plenty involved to consider in fantasy, even against an injury-riddled group of Chargers safeties that just yielded a combined eight receptions for 122 yards and three TDs to Texans TEs Jordan Akins and Darren Fells in Week 3.

Raiders at Colts

Projected shadow matchups: None

WR/CB breakdown: J.J. Nelson started in 3-WR sets last week in place of Ryan Grant, who was released Wednesday. Nelson scored a 29-yard TD off a well-designed flea-flicker, but won't carry weekly fantasy value as the No. 4 (at best) pass-game option in a below-average offense.

Tyrell Williams has scored in three straight games on an average of just 5.7 targets per game. His status as one of the league's best field stretchers is being wasted with Derek Carr under center, as the alleged franchise QB ranks 27th in deep-ball rate (20-plus yard passes per attempt) this season among 34 qualified signal callers (PFF). Williams ranks outside of the league's top-50 WRs in target share and is 41st in air yards (Airyards.com). He's a solid sell-high candidate.

There's only one player that deserves your undivided attention in the Raiders Offense for this slow-paced matchup ...

TE Breakdown: Darren freaking Waller. All the ridiculously-athletic TE has done this season is catch 26-of-29 targets for 267 scoreless yards. Only Evan Engram (30) and Zach Ertz (30) have more targets among all TEs. Waller is the overall PPR TE3 and has a real shot to work as a top-five option for the rest of the season with this type of usage, particularly when we're literally just one season removed from Carr enabling Jared Cook to finish as the PPR TE5.

Projected shadow matchups: None

WR/CB breakdown: T.Y. Hilton re-aggravated his quad injury last week and is shaping up as a game-time decision for Sunday. It'd truly be a shame to not see Hilton indoors against a Raiders secondary that has been roasted by pretty much every WR they've squared off against this season.

Hilton has averaged a 5.4-87.4-0.2 line in 14 career games when listed on the injury report. He should be locked into season-long lineups if active and is an intriguing DFS play with the expectation of reduced ownership in this fantastic matchup. Hilton has gone off for 8-174-1, 7-133-1, 9-146-0, 9-199-0 and 7-138-0 lines since 2016 in that aforementioned sample size.

The negative for the Colts' auxiliary WRs in this run-first offense is simply lack of opportunity. None of Deon Cain (56% snaps in Week 3), Parris Campbell (45%), Zach Pascal (44%) nor Chester Rogers (41%) have received anything close to a consistent role, as the offense has largely been run through a combination of Hilton and Marlon Mack.

I'd take my chances on Parris Campbell and Deon Cain (in that order) if Hilton is ultimately sidelined.

TE Breakdown: Eric Ebron and Jack Doyle have 11 and nine targets this season, respectively. Either could be a viable TE1 in this offense if the other was sidelined. Until then, treat each as an upper-end TE2 regardless of the matchup.

Panthers at Texans

Projected shadow matchups: None

WR/CB breakdown: Each of D.J. Moore (1-52-1), Curtis Samuel (5-53-1), Greg Olsen (6-75-2) and Christian McCaffrey (3-35-0) had their way with an over-matched Cardinals secondary in the first week of the Kyle Allen era. Cam Newton (foot) has already been ruled out for Week 4 and could potentially miss an extended period of time.

Allen's Week 3 target distribution was as follows:

Samuel: 7 targets

Olsen: 7

McCaffrey: 4

Moore: 2

Jarius Wright: 2

Chris Hogan: 2

Alex Armah: 1

I wouldn't sweat Moore's low target share until we get a larger sample size. He's too good to not be more involved in future games.

The Panthers' talented group of pass catchers won't get to feast against the league's worst secondary every week, but the Texans aren't too far removed from that discussion themselves. The weak link of the group is 35-year-old Johnathan Joseph, who is one of just 11 CBs to have already allowed at least 200 yards on passes completed into their coverage this season (PFF).

It wouldn't shock me if the Texans move Bradley Roby out of the slot to avoid wasting his talents on Jarius Wright. Either way, both Samuel and Moore are set up well vs. the league's fifth-worst defense in average DraftKings points per game allowed to the WR position.

TE Breakdown: The Panthers are continuing to feed Greg Olsen targets no matter who is under center. Through three weeks Olsen (22% target share) joins Travis Kelce (22%), Delanie Walker (23%), Mark Andrews (23%), Evan Engram (23%), Zach Ertz (24%), George Kittle (25%) and Darren Waller (30%) as the league's only TEs with a target share of at least 20%. He's again set up well this week against the Texans' aforementioned underwhelming secondary that hasn't faced a featured pass-game TE yet this season.

Projected shadow matchups: DeAndre Hopkins vs. James Bradberry; Will Fuller vs. Donte Jackson

WR/CB breakdown: Hopkins followed up his sterling 8-111-2 performance in Week 1 with back-to-back duds (for him). Overall, he's caught 11-of-15 targets for 107 scoreless yards over the past two weeks in tough shadow dates against Jalen Ramsey and Casey Hayward.

Bradberry is a plus-sized CB with enough athleticism to make life tough on Nuk. Top-tier WRs such as Julio Jones (6-118-0, 5-64-0, 4-28-1), Odell Beckham Jr. (8-131-1) and Kenny Golladay (8-113-1) have popped off for big performances in past shadow matchups against Bradberry, but the Panthers' No. 1 CB deserves credit for holding the likes of A.J. Green (5-58-0), Mike Evans (5-60-0, 6-107-0, 1-16-0, 4-48-0, 4-61-0) and Brandin Cooks (3-38-0) largely in check.

Bradberry is #good, but my money is on Hopkins vs. literally any CB in the league thanks to his unparalleled combination of contested-catch and route-running ability.

I'm not giving up on Fuller as a season-long investment, but this isn't the type of matchup to expect a breakout performance. Jackson is quite literally one of the fastest CBs in the league and just barely lost to Olympic-caliber sprinter Marquise Goodwin in the inaugural 40 yards of gold title back in June.

Kenny Stills has showed early deep-ball chemistry with Deshaun Watson and out-snapped Keke Coutee 32-to-17 in Week 3. He's a boom-or-bust WR3 option in this downfield-oriented Texans Offense.

TE Breakdown: Both Jordan Akins (3-73-2) and Darren Fells (5-49-1) balled out in Week 3 against a Chargers Defense that is absolutely depleted at the safety position. Life likely won't be so easy in Week 4 against a Panthers Defense that has allowed the fifth-fewest DraftKings points per game to the TE position this season.

Chiefs at Lions

Projected shadow matchups: Sammy Watkins vs. Darius Slay (hamstring, questionable)

WR/CB breakdown: Slay is banged up at the moment, which is obviously not ideal against one of the most-explosive pass offenses the league has ever seen.

Patrick Mahomes' first regular season game in a dome might be NSFW when it's all said and done, regardless of Slay's final game status.

Mahomes has racked up 10 games with at least 300 passing yards and three TDs through the air since Week 1 of last season. Only Drew Brees (5) and Matt Ryan (6) have surpassed even four-such games.

Mecole Hardman has posted 4-61-1 and 2-97-1 lines with Tyreek Hill (collarbone, out) sidelined, while Demarcus Robinson has gone for 6-172-2 and 4-34-1 performances. I expect Hardman to carry more week-to-week consistency thanks to his status as the offense's No. 1 field-stretcher WR, and he also benefits from additional touches as both a rusher and returner.

The Sammy Watkins experience has totaled just 11 receptions for 113 scoreless yards since his Week 1 explosion. Slay is far from an easy matchup, but projected CB assignments aren't all that important when the WR has a QB capable of making pretty much any throw on the field.

TE Breakdown: Travis Kelce has had at least eight targets and over 80 receiving yards in every game this season. He has a position-high five targets on passes of 20-plus yards (PFF). The Lions did a good job limiting Zach Ertz to a 4-64-0 line last week with a heavy dose of double teams, but Kelce is simply on a different level when it comes to athletic ability and QB performance. He remains locked in as fantasy's No. 1 overall TE.

Projected shadow matchups: None

WR/CB breakdown: Bashaud Breeland traveled with Tyrell Williams in Week 2, but was stationary against the Jaguars and Ravens in Week 1 and Week 3, respectively. Regardless of the Chiefs' plan, neither Kenny Golladay nor Marvin Jones would need to be downgraded due to a shadow date with Breeland.

Golladay was surprisingly held in check against the Eagles' aforementioned porous CBs in Week 3, catching just 2-of-8 targets for 17 scoreless yards. Still, Matt Stafford continued to look for Golladay both in the red zone and on downfield shots. The Lions have displayed a new-found willingness to test defenses downfield under OC Darrell Bevell.

The Lions' No. 1 WR joins Hollywood Brown as the league's only WRs with double-digit targets of at least 20-plus yards this season (PFF). Continue to fire up Golladay as a WR2 with confidence.

The Lions' run-first offense doesn't figure to produce multiple fantasy-relevant pass catchers on a consistent basis. We've seen each of Danny Amendola (chest, DNP Wednesday), Marvin Jones and T.J. Hockenson pop off for big performances at various points this season, but none boast anything close to resembling a decent floor as long as the offense continues to largely revolve around Golladay and Kerryon Johnson.

TE Breakdown: Hockenson narrowly missed a short TD last week after he accidentally stepped out of the back of the end zone before catching the ball. He's too good to have just eight scoreless yards over the past two weeks, but the Lions also aren't making life easy for the 2019 draft's No. 8 overall pick. Backup TEs Jesse James (55% snaps in Week 3) as well as Logan Thomas (30%) were each plenty involved last week, as Hockenson (66%) hasn't been given a full-time role for whatever reason. This isn't the spot to target the talented rookie against a Chiefs Defense that has limited Darren Waller (6-63-0) and Mark Andrews (3-15-0) over the past two weeks.

Browns at Ravens

Projected shadow matchups: Odell Beckham Jr. vs. Marlon Humphrey

WR/CB breakdown: OBJ is currently averaging a career-low rate of 20-plus yard targets through three weeks (PFF).

2014: 20.9%

2015: 20.9%

2016: 18.6%

2017: 19.5%

2018: 19.3%

2019: 17.9%

Yes, this is a small three-game sample and isn't that huge of a difference, but the rate is still indicative of the startling reality that this Browns Offense has struggled mightily to get much of anything going in the passing game. 40 QBs have started at least one game this season, and Baker Mayfield finds himself outside of the top-30 in adjusted yards per attempt (5.87), QB rating (70.3) and TD rate (2.8%). Whether you want to blame the problems on coach Freddie Kitchens' incredibly questionable play-calling, struggles along the offense line, or simply Mayfield not playing well: This passing offense has been anyone's idea of #bad to start the season.

Stud Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey has only been deployed in shadow coverage against Antonio Brown (5-62-1) and most-recently Sammy Watkins (5-64-0) over the past two seasons. OBJ is certainly good enough to warrant similar treatment, particularly while CB Jimmy Smith (knee) remains sidelined. Note that Humphrey was limited in practice Wednesday with a back injury, but is tentatively expected to suit up Sunday.

Jarvis Landry has posted 4-67-0, 3-32-0 and 3-62-0 lines to start the season and isn't a recommended fantasy starter as long as Mayfield and company continue to struggle to get much of anything going.

Rashard Higgins (ankle) remains out. Damion Ratley would work as the No. 3 WR for another week if Higgins is again sidelined. Note that Antonio Callaway returns from his four-game suspension in Week 5.

TE Breakdown: David Njoku (broken wrist) has been placed on the injured reserve list. The Browns have featured Demetrius Harris (78% snaps in Week 2, 90% in Week 3) with Njoku sidelined. Harris has the type of size (6-foot-7 and 235-pounds), speed (4.57-second 40-yard dash) and basketball background to get any fantasy analyst excited, but to this point he's converted four targets into a grand total of six yards and a TD. He's a thin play with a zero-point floor in this tough road matchup.

Projected shadow matchups: Hollywood Brown vs. Denzel Ward (hamstring, questionable)

WR/CB breakdown: Both Ward and Greedy Williams (hamstring) didn't suit up last Sunday night after suffering mid-week injuries. Brown is certainly capable of toasting either CB if they're functioning at less than 100%, but his advantage on the outside would be absolutely massive if Terrance Mitchell (4.63 40-yard dash) is forced to start.

Hollywood caught just 2-of-9 targets for 49 scoreless yards in Week 3 -- but don't be fooled. He got behind various Chiefs CBs on numerous occasions and racked up an asinine 217 air yards. Continue to fire up Brown as an every-week WR2.

Neither Willie Snead, Seth Roberts (ugh, go away) nor Miles Boykin have anything close to resembling enough consistent volume to warrant fantasy exposure.

TE Breakdown: Mark Andrews (foot) continues to play through the pain and seemed much closer to a true game-time decision in Week 3 than he was in Week 2. The good news is that he's played over 50% of the offense's snaps in each of the past two weeks after never surpassing that threshold as a rookie, so limited reps don't appear to be in the equation. Continue to fire up Andrews as a high-end TE1 thanks to his average of eight targets per game and status as one of the league's few talents at the position capable of producing consistent big plays.

Patriots at Bills

Projected shadow matchups: None

WR/CB breakdown: Julian Edelman (chest) is tentatively expected to suit up Sunday after practicing Wednesday. His injury is reportedly not serious. Rookie/preseason superstar Jakobi Meyers would take his place as the slot maven in 3-WR sets if the Super Bowl MVP is ultimately sidelined.

The absence of Antonio Brown once again boosts Josh Gordon into weekly WR2 territory. He proved to be more than up to the task last week, coming down with multiple contested catches that bordered on miraculous.

The Bills haven't asked Tre'Davious White to travel with the likes of Robby Anderson and John Ross this season, but perhaps they'll make an exception in Week 4 after White limited Gordon to just four receptions for 42 scoreless yards in their shadow date in 2018.

Phillip Dorsett is surprisingly the overall PPR WR18 through three weeks. The speedster is always a threat to pop off a big play in the Patriots' high-scoring offense, although this probably isn't the matchup to target. The Bills' zone-heavy defense has allowed a league-low 184 passing yards per game since Week 1 of last season and regularly invites opposing offenses to check the ball down to the underneath areas of the field. This is something Tom Brady shouldn't have much of an issue with thanks to the Patriots' plethora of capable receiving RBs.

TE Breakdown: Brady has targeted TEs Matt LaCosse and Ryan Izzo a combined five times through three weeks. Perhaps this will change when Ben Watson returns from suspension in Week 5.

Projected shadow matchups: Smokey Brown vs. Stephon Gilmore

WR/CB breakdown: The Patriots have faced an alarmingly easy schedule to this point, but their group of CBs still deserve credit for playing at a high level.

Jonathan Jones: PFF's No. 1 CB among 111 qualified players.

Jason McCourty: PFF's No. 2 CB

Stephon Gilmore: PFF's No. 9 CB

Overall, they join the Rams as the only group of CBs that is yet to allow a TD thrown into their coverage this season.

Smokey Brown possesses the type of big-play ability to pull a rabbit out of his hat against any CB in the league, but this is pretty much the definition of a brutal matchup for the entire Bills passing game.

TE Breakdown: Third-round TE Dawson Knox flashed in a big way last week, posting a 3-67-1 line and breaking numerous tackles along the way. His 56% snap rate and four targets don't represent ideal usage, but the Bills clearly want to get the ball in his hands considering they fed their rookie TE a jet sweep. Still, there are better spots to stream Knox than against a Patriots Defense that ranks No. 1 in virtually every notable pass defense metric.

Buccaneers at Rams

Projected shadow matchups: None

WR/CB breakdown: Mike Evans predictably balled out last week, roasting Janoris Jenkins with a highlight-filled 8-190-3 line on 15 (!!!) targets.

Evans is capable of producing big performances against any CB on the planet. He joins Randy Moss and A.J. Green as the only players in NFL history to gain at least 1,000 receiving yards in each of the first five seasons of their career.

Still, the entire Buccaneers passing game finds themselves in a tough matchup against DC Wade Phillips and company, who have operated as a top-five secondary in pass DVOA (No. 5) and net yards allowed per pass attempt (No. 3) through three weeks. This secondary has been a unit to avoid for the better part of the past two seasons, with the exception being during Aqib Talib's eight-game absence in 2018 that resulted in Marcus Peters playing through injuries while consistently shadowing opposing No. 1 WRs.

Chris Godwin (hip) didn't practice Wednesday, but he tentatively isn't believed to be dealing with too serious of an injury. He has a tough matchup either way against Nickell Robey-Coleman, who ranks among the league's top-10 full-time slot CBs in QB rating on targets into his coverage, yards allowed per cover snap as well as cover snaps per reception. Godwin remains locked in as a WR2 in season-long formats, although this tough road spot against a fully healthy Rams secondary is far from ideal.

TE Breakdown: O.J. Howard ran 28 and 25 routes in Week 1 and Week 2, respectively, before climbing to 37 routes in Week 3. This coincided with a season-best 3-66-0 performance. The problem is that it's going to be tough to expect consistent production from any TE averaging just three targets per game, no matter how talented they happen to be. The good news is that Howard has at least gotten fantasy-friendly targets to this point; he's one of just 10 TEs with multiple deep-ball targets this season (PFF). Ultimately, scarce opportunity, along with the presence of stud safety Eric Weddle, makes Howard more of a low-end TE1/high-end TE2 this week.

Projected shadow matchups: None

WR/CB breakdown: The legend of Jared Goff on the road continues to grow by the week. A trip back home might cure what's otherwise been a very average Rams passing game, but more downfield throws could also help open things up in the intermediate areas of the field.

Goff in 2017: 11.9% deep-ball rate (20th among 38 QBs, PFF)

2018: 11.6% (18th among 35 QBs)

2019: 5.7% (33rd among 34 QBs)

Part of the problem has been the Rams' not-so-dominant interior offensive line. The unit ranks No. 13 in adjusted sack rate this season after finishing 2017 and 2018 at No. 9 and No. 6, respectively.

Goff's average of 6.5 adjusted yards per attempt is far removed from his 8.5 mark across the 2017-2018 seasons. I'd bet on him and coach Sean McVay improving in upcoming weeks, but it's fair to wonder if this offense might not boast a strong enough ceiling to consistently enable three fantasy-relevant WRs like we saw during the first two seasons of the McVay era.

For now, Cooper Kupp (31 targets) should be treated as the clear-cut No. 1 WR, with Brandin Cooks (22) offering more fantasy value than Robert Woods (23) thanks to his stranglehold on the team's air yard market share.

TE Breakdown: Talented third-year TE Gerald Everett caught both of his targets for 15 scoreless yards with Tyler Higbee (lung) sidelined in Week 3. The good news is that Everett played a career-high 88% of the offense's snaps. I'm going back to the well if Higbee is again sidelined in Week 4, particularly on FanDuel where Everett costs just $4,500.

Seahawks at Cardinals

Position WR Height Weight Speed CB Height Weight Speed Left D.K. Metcalf 75 228 4.33 Chris Jones 72 200 4.57 Slot Tyler Lockett 70 182 4.4 Tramaine Brock 70 195 4.54 Right Jaron Brown 74 205 4.45 Byron Murphy 71 190 4.55

Projected shadow matchups: None

WR/CB breakdown: All Tyler Lockett has done in three weeks as the Seahawks' undisputed No. 1 pass-game option is post elite marks in ...

Receptions: 22 (No. 5 among all WRs)

Receiving yards: 277 (tied for No. 7)

Receiving TDs: 2 (tied for No. 15)

Catch rate: 78.6% (No. 13)

PPR: 61.7 (No. 7)

We already knew Russell Wilson and Lockett could function as one of the league's most-efficient downfield duos, but the stud fifth-year WR is now emerging as an every-week WR1 thanks to his additional high-percentage targets from the slot. Lockett has just two career games with double-digit targets ... and they've come in each of the past two weeks. He's matchup proof with this type of usage.

Much-maligned rookie WR D.K. Metcalf has also demonstrated a higher floor than most expected, gaining at least 60 yards in all three games this season on an average of 6.3 targets per contest. He'll be a bit of a boom-or-bust option as long as his route tree continues to consist of almost solely downfield shots from the left side of the field, but a matchup against the Cardinals' slow-footed secondary is exactly the type of spot that we should feel comfortable targeting him in.

Jaron Brown began to split snaps with David Moore in Week 3. Both complementary options are thin plays as part-time players in this run-first offense.

TE Breakdown: Nick Vannett was traded to the Steelers Tuesday, paving the way for Will Dissly to become an every-down TE for the first time in his short career. The Seahawks' 2018 fourth-round pick has certainly earned a featured role, posting 3-105-1, 3-42-1, 1-4-0, 1-12-0, 5-50-2 and 6-62-1 lines in his six career games with a snap rate of at least 50%. Fire up Dissly as a TE1 this week, but be wary of likely ridiculous DFS ownership across the industry.

Projected shadow matchups: None

WR/CB breakdown: The Kyler Murray experience hasn't gotten off to a great start. Last week was particularly brutal, as Murray totaled just 173 passing yards on 43 attempts while repeatedly looking overwhelmed by the Panthers' pass rush.

Just keep in mind that growing pains should be expected for any rookie QB. I remain high on the fantasy aspirations of Murray's top-two WRs for two key reasons:

The opportunity is there: Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk each rank among the league's top-24 WRs in target share.

Matchups should continue to be solid: Fitz and Kirk have each lined up in the slot on an overwhelming majority of their snaps, meaning they'll avoid most team's No. 1 CBs that usually stick to the outside.

The Seahawks Defense has played well in the past two weeks against Mason Rudolph and Teddy Bridgewater, but they were roasted by both Tyler Boyd (8-60-0) and John Ross (7-158-2) in Week 1. Continue to fire up Fitz and Kirk as low-end WR2 options thanks to their volume and status as #good players in an offense that figures to improve as the season goes on.

Damiere Byrd will continue to be a GPP dart throw with a snap rate over 90%, while KeeSean Johnson is tentatively expected to split reps with Andy Isabella and/or Trent Sherfield now that Michael Crabtree has been released.

TE Breakdown: TEs Charles Clay and Maxx Williams have combined for just six targets through three weeks in the Cardinals' 4-WR offense.

Vikings at Bears

Projected shadow matchups: None

WR/CB breakdown: It's tough to get behind any of the pass game options inside of the Vikings' run-first offense. The differences in usage from 2018 to 2019 has been extreme for both Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs.

Thielen targets per game in 2018: 9.6.

Thielen in 2019: 5.3.

Diggs targets per game in 2018: 9.7.

Diggs in 2019: 4.

Both are talented enough to overcome this type of scarce volume from time to time, but there's a particularly low floor in this tough road matchup. Kirk Cousins has thrown for 215, 253, 132, 98, 230 and 174 passing yards in six games since the Vikings fired OC John DeFilippo following their Week 14 loss in 2018.

TE Breakdown: There's not enough volume for the Vikings TEs to function as fantasy-relevant options, particularly while Kyle Rudolph and Irv Smith Jr. continue to each see plenty of snaps. I'm hopeful that the Vikings' second-round pick eventually separates himself from Rudolph, but we might have to wait until the 2020 season before Smith receives anything close to resembling a consistent workload.

Bears Offense

Projected shadow matchups: Allen Robinson vs. Xavier Rhodes

WR/CB breakdown: Mitch Trubisky's season-best performance on Monday night consisted of 231 yards on 31 attempts (7.45 YPA) with three TDs and an interception. Two of the TDs were short passes to a wide open Taylor Gabriel, while the third score was as equally great as his goal-line interception was bad.

I wouldn't expect much consistency from any of these Bears pass catchers as long as Midwest Bortles continues to get rid of the ball as quickly as possible and test defenses downfield at a league-average rate.

Also working against A-Rob is a tough shadow matchup against Rhodes, who is the type of big-bodied CB that can give a contested-catch artist like Robinson problems. Rhodes dominated their first matchup back in 2016, as Robinson caught just one of his three targets for 17 scoreless yards. Week 11 of the 2018 season told a similar story with Rhodes holding A-Rob to a pedestrian 3-39-0 line on seven targets.

Taylor Gabriel will continue to offer boom-or-bust potential as a near-every-down WR with plenty of speed, but I wouldn't expect anything close to his breakout Week 3 performance in this significantly tougher spot.

TE Breakdown: Trey Burton has caught 6-of-7 targets this season for 25 scoreless yards and shouldn't be considered as a viable fantasy option against Harrison Smith and company.

Jaguars at Broncos

Position WR Height Weight Speed CB Height Weight Speed Left Chris Conley 74 213 4.35 De'Vante Bausby 74 179 4.63 Slot Dede Westbrook 72 178 4.44 Kareem Jackson 70 196 4.48 Right D.J. Chark 75 199 4.34 Chris Harris Jr. 69 194 4.48

Projected shadow matchups: D.J. Chark vs. Chris Harris Jr.

WR/CB breakdown: Harris was the NFL's top slot CB for the last half decade, but is now being deployed as a true shutdown shadow CB for the first time in his career. This resulted in fairly brutal afternoons for each of Allen Robinson (4-41-0) and Davante Adams (4-56-0) in Week 2 and Week 3, respectively.

The days of Dede Westbrook functioning as the Jaguars' No. 1 WR appear to be over. Yes, his 20 targets are slightly more than Chark (18) and Chris Conley (15), but a season-long 11-79-1 line is hardly anything for Westbrook truthers to cheer about.

Meanwhile, only DeSean Jackson (4.4 yards per route run), Michael Gallup (4.35), Antonio Brown (4), Keenan Allen (3.26) and Hollywood Brown (3.26) have averaged more yards per route run than Chark (2.95) this season. He's clearly emerged as the offense's most dangerous downfield threat as well as the unit's best-overall WR. A potential shadow matchup with Harris is far from ideal, but not impossible for Chark to win if Gardner Minshew continues to offer pin-point accuracy on his downfield shots.

TE Breakdown: James O'Shaughnessy and Geoff Swaim continue to eat into each other's snaps and targets. Neither deserves fantasy consideration at this time.

Projected shadow matchups: Emmanuel Sanders vs. Jalen Ramsey

WR/CB breakdown: Ramsey is dealing with an illness along with back and ankle problems according to his agent. Adam Schefter reported that it'd be an upset if he suits up Sunday.

The absence of one of the league's top-two CBs (along with Stephon Gilmore) would certainly be welcomed by Manny Sanders and Courtland Sutton alike. Of course, the ceiling will remain a bit limited for everyone involved in an offense with Joe Flacco under center. The Broncos rank 30th in points per game and are one of just eight offenses to average fewer than six net yards per pass attempt after three weeks.

There's still enough talent in this Jaguars secondary even without Ramsey to make life difficult for both Sutton and Sanders. I'd feel more comfortable firing up Sanders in particular if Ramsey is ultimately sidelined or traded, but targeting anybody involved in a game with a pedestrian 39 point total isn't recommended.

TE Breakdown: Noah Fant had the ball ripped away from his grasp by Jaire Alexander last week and hasn't managed to separate from Jeff Heuerman in terms of both snaps and targets. Neither TE is a recommended fantasy option until we see some type of usage change.

Cowboys at Saints

Cowboys Offense

Projected shadow matchups: Amari Cooper vs. Marshon Lattimore; Devin Smith vs. Eli Apple

WR/CB breakdown: Cooper has helped erase his boom-or-bust label to start the season, posting 6-106-1, 4-44-1 and 6-88-2 lines in Weeks 1-3, respectively.

Last week's performance was particularly impressive against stud Dolphins CB Xavien Howard. There aren't five WRs in the league with better route-running ability than Cooper.

Up next is another shadow date against Lattimore, who Cooper hung an 8-76-0 line against in Week 13 last season. Lattimore possesses all the tools and athletic ability of a true shut-down CB, but he's hardly been a matchup to avoid. Elite WRs like DeAndre Hopkins (8-111-2), Mike Evans (7-147-1, 4-86-0) and Antonio Brown (14-185-2) have had no problems producing big performances in Lattimore's shadow since 2018. The only potential concern with Cooper is health, as he's played through a left foot injury this season and received a "precautionary" MRI on his right ankle Wednesday.

Devin Smith played 92% of the offense's snaps in Week 3, fully taking over for Michael Gallup (knee, out). His expected shadow matchup against his former Ohio State teammate is winnable, but Smith will likely need to cash in on a deep ball in order to produce solid fantasy production considering his lack of target share.

Randall Cobb has the best matchup of the group in the slot against walking liability P.J. Williams. Still, the Cowboys didn't go out of their way to attack this matchup with Cole Beasley (2-9-0 on 3 targets) last season, and Cobb has averaged a mundane five targets per game through three weeks.

TE Breakdown: Jason Witten has posted 66%, 77% and 51% snap rates to start the season with four targets in every game. I've been consistent with advising the Twitter fam to usually start the other option in start/sit questions regarding Witten due to both the 37-year-old's demonstrated low ceiling as well as the presence of Blake Jarwin, who has siphoned away seven targets through three weeks.

Position WR Height Weight Speed CB Height Weight Speed Left Michael Thomas 75 212 4.57 Byron Jones 73 199 4.48 Slot Austin Carr 73 194 4.67 Anthony Brown 71 192 4.33 Right Ted Ginn 71 180 4.43 Chidobe Awuzie 72 202 4.43

Projected shadow matchups: None

WR/CB breakdown: Michael Thomas was held in check against the Cowboys last season, catching 5-of-8 targets for just 40 scoreless yards. The Cowboys are one of very few defenses that actually boast four above-average CBs, as 2017 third-round pick Jourdan Lewis would start on most defenses around the league.

The larger issue for Thomas is his new QB's reluctance to throw the ball beyond the line of scrimmage. Thomas has had an Adam Humphries-esque average target depth for the better part of the last two seasons, but I have a hard time believing defenses will allow him to run free in the underneath areas of the field as long as Teddy Bridgewater continues to refrain from even testing defenses more than 15 yards downfield.

Teddy Bridgewater passing chart

Thomas has racked up 18 targets in roughly seven quarters of action with Teddy Two Gloves under center. Coach Sean Payton is too good at his job to not keep Thomas heavily involved, but I'm treating him as more of a high-end WR2 in fantasy than a locked and loaded top-10 option.

Ted Ginn (2-15-0 on five targets) was the only Saints player other than Thomas and Alvin Kamara with more than two targets last week. The Saints' already-inconsistent complementary options aren't viable fantasy options with Drew Brees (thumb, out) sidelined.

TE Breakdown: Jared Cook has posted 2-37-0, 2-25-0 and 1-7-0 lines in Weeks 1-3, respectively. It turns out he's not anything close to resembling prime Jimmy Graham, particularly with Bridgewater under center.

Bengals at Steelers

Projected shadow matchups: None

WR/CB breakdown: Tyler Boyd has at least 10 targets and six receptions in every game this season. He's set up exceptionally well against a Steelers Defense that has been torched by notable slot WRs since 2018 such as:

Fire up Boyd as a WR2 with confidence in this smash spot.

John Ross continues to battle drops and came back to earth with a 2-22-0 performance in a tough road matchup against the Bills in Week 3. He's set up better Monday night against the Steelers' far-from-speedy CBs and continues to offer plenty of upside thanks to an average of 8.7 targets per game. Andy Dalton has thrown multiple TDs in three consecutive games against the Steelers.

TE Breakdown: Tyler Eifert still hasn't posted a snap rate over 50% this season. Neither him nor C.J Uzomah will offer much (if any) fantasy value as a two-TE committee in the league's 25th-ranked scoring offense.

Projected shadow matchups: None

WR/CB breakdown: Starting slot CB/career journeyman B.W. Webb (forearm) didn't suit up in Week 3, paving the way for career backup Tony McRae to give up eight receptions to Cole Beasley.

If there was ever a solid get-right spot for JuJu Smith-Schuster, it's at home vs. a banged-up Bengals secondary that he's scored a TD or surpassed 100 yards against in three of his four career matchups.

Monday night should give us a better idea of what to expect from Mason Rudolph compared to his tough road matchup against the 49ers' underrated defense in Week 3. Rudolph's target distribution through six-plus quarters of action is as follows:

Note that Diontae Johnson's TD last week was hardly a great play on his part; CB Jason Verrett more or less allowed Johnson to run straight past him with no resistance. My money is on James Washington out producing Johnson over the rest of the season, but keep in mind there's a (strong) possibility that this version of the Steelers Offense won't consistently enable multiple high-end fantasy-relevant WRs.

TE Breakdown: Vance McDonald (shoulder) was spotted in a sling on Tuesday, although coach Mike Tomlin said he's "optimistic" that McDonald will suit up Monday night. The Steelers traded for Seahawks TE Nick Vannett Tuesday night. Avoid this position until we have a better idea of both Rudolph's ceiling as well as how the snaps will shake out.