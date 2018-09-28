NFL week 4: Wet, chilly weather to greet fans in Green Bay, Chicago

A quarter of the NFL season will be complete after this week's set of games.

While many notable games will see ideal fall football weather, some fans won't be as lucky.

Check out what matchups could be affected by adverse weather conditions this week:



Denver Broncos quarterback Case Keenum (4) watches as Baltimore Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs (55) and defensive back Tony Jefferson (23) try to block a pass attempt in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)





Bills at Packers - Sunday, 1 p.m. EST



The Bills will travel to the Midwest to take on the Packers at Lambeau Field this week.

It will be a damp, cool day in Green Bay with temperatures in the low 40s F for any morning tailgating.

By kickoff, the high will only hit near 55. A cloudy ski with increasing chances of showers is forecast as the day progresses. Rain could make for slippery field conditions at times.

Fans should dress in warm layers for the chilly, wet weather. Rain could continue into the evening as the crowd heads home.

Buccaneers at Bears - Sunday, 1 p.m. EST



Tampa Bay will travel north to take on Chicago amid damp and cloudy conditions.

Tailgaters should prepare for a wet and cool morning with temperatures in the mid-50s. On-and-off showers are in store.

While the morning will start off chilly, temperatures will rise into the low 70s by the afternoon and a few breaks of sunshine are possible.

However, it could still be fairly wet at times, making for slick field conditions.

Jets at Jaguars - Sunday, 1 p.m. EST



It will be a warm and humid day in Jacksonville as the Jaguars host the Jets.

Typical Florida weather will unfold for the Saturday afternoon game. Temperatures will hit in the 80s and high humidity will bring the AccuWeather RealFeel;reg close to 90 by halftime.

Those tailgating before the game will feel temperatures rise from the mid-70s into the mid-80s by kickoff. It will feel sticky with the added humidity.

A stray thunderstorm is not out of the question for the afternoon. Any lightning will prompt a delay at TIAA Bank Field.

Winds out of the east at 6-12 mph may assist kicks and passes toward the south end zone.

Ravens at Steelers - Sunday, 8:20 p.m. EST



A heated rivalry resumes when the Ravens and Steelers face off at Heinz Field on Sunday night.

It will be an ideal fall evening in Pittsburgh with temperatures in the mid-60s at kickoff under the lights.

Those tailgating throughout the day can expect temperatures rising from 50 into the low 70s for the afternoon. It will be a mostly sunny day.

Chiefs at Broncos - Monday, 8:15 p.m. EST



The Broncos will take on the Chiefs at home on Monday night.

It will be a slightly warm and dry day in Denver, ideal for those tailgating leading up to the game. Temperatures will peak into the 80s in the afternoon and skies will be sunny.

By the evening kickoff, the high will drop to the mid-70s, falling into the mid-50s by the fourth quarter.

Fans should head into the stadium with an extra layer.

Winds up to 15 mph could gust at times, making for a crosswind at Mile High Stadium.