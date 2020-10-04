NFL Week 4: How to watch, wager, and stream Saints at Lions

After some late-night shenanigans surrounding a false positive COVID-19 test result, the New Orleans Saints are preparing for their Week 4 road game with the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. It’s the first time the Saints made the trip up to Motown since 2014, and they have a lot on the line with a 1-2 record.

Here’s how to tune in:

Connect with us on our Facebook page and Twitter account (@TheSaintsWire)

Follow our friends over at Packers Wire on Twitter (@TheLionsWire), Facebook, and LionsWire.com

Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.