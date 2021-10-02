NFL Week 4 TV coverage maps

Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season began Thursday night with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals. The other two nationally televised games are the Tom Brady reunion game between the Patriots and Buccaneers on Sunday night and Raiders-Chargers on Monday night.

But which games will be on Sunday where you live?

CBS gets two broadcasts in each market and FOX gets a single game in each market.

Below are the maps for TV coverage, according to 506 Sports.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





CBS early games

506 Sports

The biggest game is Chiefs-Eagles, which airs all over in the pink areas. Where it is blue, Browns-Vikings will be televised. The orange areas will see Texans-Bills, while the yellow areas get to see Colts-Dolphins and Titans-Jets will air where it is green.

CBS late games

506 Sports

For the late slot on CBS, there are only two games. No. 1 game is Steelers-Packers, which gets the broadcast team of Jim Nantz and Tony Romo and airs where it is pink. The blue areas get Ravens-Broncos.

FOX single game

506 Sports

FOX has four early games and two late games it will air.

These are the early games:

Cowboys-Panthers will air in the pink areas. Giants-Saints will be on in the blue areas. Washington-Falcons will air in the orange areas and Lions-Bears gets aired in the teal areas.

For the late games, Cardinals-Rams will air in the yellow areas and Seahawks-49ers airs in the green areas.

1

1