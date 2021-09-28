NFL Week 4: How to survive and advance in your knockout pool

Too good to be true?

This week presents a dilemma. If you have not used the Buffalo Bills, how can you pass on them at home against the Houston Texans? The line is 17 points, and the reigning AFC champs have to be the biggest survivor pick of the week, possibly the season. Still, it pays to check out the menu, especially if Buffalo isn’t an option. The Bills could wreck every survivor pool. Or they are just what they seem, a free square.

Don't think about it

Tom Brady returns to Foxboro as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face the New England Patriots. Emotions will be out of control. Just watch this and savor it.

The Detroit Lions have found ways to lose. Not sure they will be able to continue doing that against a Chicago Bears team that is contemplating everyone but Jim McMahon as its QB.

The Washington Football Team and Atlanta Falcons figure to put up plenty of points, so this could come down against to the last score.

Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams. There will be far better options when the NFC West teams are not facing each other.

Baltimore Ravens at Denver Broncos is a game that is worth watching, but not taking a chance on this week.

Monday night features the 3-0 Las Vegas Raiders at the Los Angeles Chargers. One might not know who the home team is when the Silver and Black fans show up at SoFi.

Let the bettor beware

The Indianapolis Colts are staring at 0-4. The Miami Dolphins are looking at 1-3. Too much at stake for both teams, which could be out of the playoff hunt as October arrives.

The Cleveland Browns face the Minnesota Vikings. This will be a testy contest because the Purple are not as bad as 1-2 would indicate.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking weak and they head to Wisconsin to face the Green Bay Packers. We must remember the Steelers’ lone win this season came at Buffalo.

Tempting fate

Urban Meyer returns to Ohio with his Jacksonville Jaguars. The Cincinnati Bengals could be 3-1 after Thursday. That’s enough reason to scare anyone off the game.

The Tennessee Titans are coming off a big divisional win. It seems unfathomable they would lose to the New York Jets — anywhere — but stranger this have happened.

The 3-0 Carolina Panthers arrive in Texas to face the Dallas Cowboys. Mike McCarthy’s team looked great against the Eagles. However, it is a short week, and even though Carolina is sans Christian McCaffrey, be careful.

Go for it

Buffalo. The other tempting options are New Orleans at home against the New York Giants. But the idea of putting your whole season on Jameis Winston’s arm is not comforting.

The likelihood of the Kansas City Chiefs going to 1-3 seems, um, unlikely. They also are in play against the Philadelphia Eagles at the Linc.

