NFL Week 4 schedule rankings and predictions

(Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

A great matchup to start the week with NFC North rivals Detroit and Green Bay colliding at Lambeau. The teams are tied for first in the division, although the Packers were fortunate to top New Orleans with a late rally in Week 3. The Lions can make a statement with a road win. Prediction: Lions 23, Packers 21

(Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)

The Vikings come in 0-3 and each loss has been in a one-score game. Kevin O’Connell needs to right things in the Adam Thielen revenge game. Frank Reich should stick with Andy Dalton, who gives Carolina the best chance to win. Prediction: Vikings 28, Panthers 20

(Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports)

Well, this would have been Patrick Mahomes vs. Aaron Rodgers but things didn’t pan out. In the best of all worlds, this would have been a flex candidate but a week too soon on the schedule. Prediction: Chiefs 27, Jets 9

(Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

MetLife plays host to this game, too. Another West team comes to New Jersey and faces a struggling team. The Giants are not going to get healthy against Pete Carroll & Co. Prediction: Seahawks 27, Giants 20

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

What coach is going to make stranger/questionable calls in the game between AFC West foes? Prediction: Chargers 31, Raiders 14

(Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports)

Hard to believe the Falcons come into this game with a better record. Jacksonville better get healthy across the pond because a 1-3 start for a team expected to repeat in the AFC South is not acceptable. Prediction: Jaguars 24, Falcons 20

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Joe Burrow on a short week with the calf injury lingering. Have to love the QB playing and saying the risk of 0-3 was greater than the injury. Tennessee has offensive woes. Its lone advantage is being at home … until fans start to boo. Prediction: Bengals 23, Titans 17

(Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports)

After being crushed at home by the Buffalo Bills, the Commanders are rewarded with a trip to the Linc. Were they looking past Buffalo? (Kidding.) Prediction: Eagles 28, Commanders 13

(USAT)

Will the Colts stick with Gardner Minshew if Anthony Richardson is ready to return? It’s a tough call for Shane Steichen. Minshew might give him a better chance against the Rams’ front line. Prediction: Colts 17, Rams 13

(Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports)

Could this be another incarnation of Jameis Winston against the team that drafted him? If it is, New Orleans’ defense better have a mighty game. Prediction: Bucs 23, Saints 7

(USAT)

Featured franchises that once would have made up a prime-time matchup. Look for Dallas to rebound after its weird loss to Arizona in the desert. Prediction: Cowboys 34, Patriots 24

(Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The spread is huge and the talent differential is bigger. Arizona hits the road after pulling off a huge upset. This could be a let-down game. However, anything San Francisco does is worth watching and the Cardinals playing better than expected makes this intriguing. Prediction: 49ers 28, Cardinals 18

(Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports)

Will C.J. Stroud stand up to the Steelers’ ferocious defense? That alone makes this a great game to eyeball. Prediction: Steelers 23, Texans 7

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Teams atop the AFC North meet in what certainly will be a slugfest. Baltimore comes off a tough loss and doesn’t want to make it two in a row. Will Myles Garrett and his defensive mates be able to control Lamar Jackson? Prediction: Browns 21, Ravens 20

2. Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills

(Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

AFC East powerhouses clash at Highmark Stadium. Tua Tagovailoa against Josh Allen. High-powered offenses. Buffalo’s defense will be the difference. Prediction: Bills 27, Dolphins 23

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

How could this be the best game of the week? Easy, because it is so incredibly awful. The teams gave up 111 points collectively in Week 3. They are 0-6 combined. They are going nowhere fast. That means anything could happen and usually does. Prediction: Broncos 13, Bears 13

