Week 4 Recap: Miles Sanders redemption, Geno Smith is cooking & giving up on the Falcons
Matt Harmon is joined by Scott Pianowski on Sunday evening to recap Sunday’s NFL games from a fantasy perspective.
Find out why the guys are reconsidering their position on the Atlanta Falcons, why they’re done listening to CeeDee Lamb criticism, who would be the #1 overall pick if fantasy drafts happened today and a whole lot more.
01:00 WAKE UP
02:30 Vikings 28, Saints 25
08:45 Seahawks 48, Lions 45
16:35 Eagles 29, Jaguars 21
23:10 Bills 23, Ravens 20
37:55 Falcons 23, Browns 20
44:10 Cowboys 25, Commanders 10
54:40 Raiders 32, Broncos 23
57:50 Titans 24, Colts 17
61:25 Cardinals 26, Panthers 16
65:55 Packers 27, Patriots 24 (OT)
69:50 Giants 20, Bears 12
