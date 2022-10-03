Week 4 Recap: Miles Sanders redemption, Geno Smith is cooking & giving up on the Falcons

Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski
·1 min read

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts

Matt Harmon is joined by Scott Pianowski on Sunday evening to recap Sunday’s NFL games from a fantasy perspective.

Find out why the guys are reconsidering their position on the Atlanta Falcons, why they’re done listening to CeeDee Lamb criticism, who would be the #1 overall pick if fantasy drafts happened today and a whole lot more.

01:00 WAKE UP

02:30 Vikings 28, Saints 25

08:45 Seahawks 48, Lions 45

16:35 Eagles 29, Jaguars 21

23:10 Bills 23, Ravens 20

31:30 Chargers 34, Texans 24

37:55 Falcons 23, Browns 20

44:10 Cowboys 25, Commanders 10

49:55 Jets 24, Steelers 20

54:40 Raiders 32, Broncos 23

57:50 Titans 24, Colts 17

61:25 Cardinals 26, Panthers 16

65:55 Packers 27, Patriots 24 (OT)

69:50 Giants 20, Bears 12

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts

Recommended Stories