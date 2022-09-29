NFL Week 4: Reasons to watch each game

Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season provided another solid slate of games, where there are just two undefeated teams left in the Dolphins and Eagles.

Heading into Week 4, there are plenty of intriguing matchups for fans to watch. It all starts when the Dolphins and Bengals square off on Thursday Night Football. Then there’s a showdown between two of the hottest teams in the AFC as the Bills battle the Ravens on Sunday afternoon and a Sunday Night contest between the Chiefs and Buccaneers.

Our NFL Wire editors offered their reasons for why you should tune in to each game in Week 4.

___________________________________________________

FOOTBALL NEVER STOPS

Live games, analysis and more 7 days a week: Get ESPN+

Dolphins vs. Bengals

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Dolphins – With all of the injuries that the Dolphins left their Week 3 matchup with, there’s some real intrigue when it comes to who will take the field at Paycor Stadium on Thursday night. If QB Tua Tagovailoa and his full compliment of weapons are available Miami may roll through another potential AFC contender for the third straight week. However, the Bengals 1-2 record is a bit deceiving. This isn’t a team devoid of talent. QB Joe Burrow, RB Joe Mixon and WRs Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins can make life difficult for any team. Whether Mike McDaniel’s team is healthy or not, this could be a slugfest. – Mike Masala, Dolphins Wire

Bengals – The Bengals avoided an 0-3 start and return home to the newly-renamed Paycor Stadium for a primetime “Thursday Night Football” showdown with the NFL’s hottest team, the Miami Dolphins. It’s also a “whiteout” featuring the debut of the team’s alternate white helmets and when the team will enshrine only its second Ring of Honor class. It’s a big moment for the franchise as the modernization continues and a chance to get back to .500 via two games in a matter of days. Then, a big break before a critical AFC North showdown against the Baltimore Ravens. – Chris Roling, Bengals Wire

Story continues

Vikings vs. Saints

Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Vikings – The Vikings found a way to win a clunker this past Sunday against the Lions and look to pick up their first non-home win against the New Orleans Saints in London. Kirk Cousins had an up-and-down game against Detroit but he found a way to lead two 10+ point comebacks including the game-winning touchdown pass to K.J. Osborn with 45 seconds remaining. Consistency has been the Achilles heel for the Vikings and they run into a Saints team that is relatively similar: inconsistent on offense and a stout scoring defense. Great way to start your Sunday morning. – Tyler Forness, Vikings Wire

Saints – Do you like to watch good defenses? If so, this is your game. The New Orleans defense has been as-advertised through three weeks, and their pass rush is heating up at the perfect time to pressure Kirk Cousins into some bad decisions. If you’re just a fan of chaos in general, every pass Jameis Winston has thrown has felt like a boom-or-bust move. And when he’s targeting rookie receiver Chris Olave, there have usually been fireworks to follow – John Sigler, Saints Wire

Seahawks vs. Lions

Syndication Detroit Free Press

Seahawks – Seattle has flipped the script this year and gone with a pass-heavy attack on offense so far. That can only last so long, though. If they can get an early lead we expect them to establish the run as much as possible. That should mean a lot of work for the explosive Rashaad Penny, who had a strong game Week 3 after a quiet start to the season. – Tim Weaver, Seahawks Wire

Lions – If you like a lot of points at the expense of bad defense, this is the game for you! Detroit tries to counter its league-worst scoring defense by rolling out the No. 2 scoring offense. Seattle’s defense ranks near the bottom in yards and points allowed and is trending in the wrong direction, which should give QB Jared Goff ample chances to light up the scoreboard. Even with RB D’Andre Swift likely sidelined, the Lions offense can roar. – Jeff Risdon, Lions Wire

Jets vs. Steelers

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

Jets – It’s very understandable to not care too much about the Jets at this point. But chances are that Zach Wilson will be back this week so it’s at least worth checking to see what the offense can look like with a more mobile quarterback, rather than a statue. We’ll finally get to see the Wilson to Wilson connection in action. – Billy Riccette, Jets Wire

Steelers – The Steelers are looking to avoid a three-game losing streak in what could be considered a must-win game for a team with playoff aspirations. Everyone will be paying attention to see if offensive coordinator Matt Canada and quarterback Mitch Trubisky can get the sputtering Steelers offense on track while the defense tries to finally win a game without linebacker T.J. watt in the lineup. – Curt Popejoy, Steelers Wire

Bears vs. Giants

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Bears – The Bears have an opportunity to improve to 3-1 on the season, which even I didn’t have on my Bingo card. Chicago’s passing game has been abysmal, and Justin Fields appears to have regressed in Year 2. But the Bears have a dominant run game made even more impressive by the fact that everyone knows Chicago is going to run the ball. Khalil Herbert is coming off a career outing where he had 157 yards and two touchdowns in place of an injured David Montgomery. The defense is still a work in progress, but they’ve done a great job taking away the football and have improved against the run. I know, Bears-Giants doesn’t scream must-watch. But if you watched 49ers-Broncos last week, this game can’t be worse than that. – Alyssa Barbieri, Bears Wire

Giants – The Giants suffered a disappointing loss to the Dak Prescott-less Cowboys on Monday night, but Daniel Jones played one of his better games despite being pressured more than he ever has before. He managed the Cowboys’ relentless pressure with poise, throwing for 196 yards and rushing for another 79. Jones has looked more comfortable this season and he should be in for a strong game against the Bears on Sunday. It helps that Saquon Barkley looks back to his pre-injury self, too, averaging 105 rushing yards per game with two touchdowns. This Giants offense has some potential with Jones and Barkley trending upwards to start the season. – Cameron DaSilva, Giants Wire

Titans vs. Colts

George Walker IV-USA TODAY Sports

Titans – The Titans and Colts will do battle in Week 4 in a matchup that could play a huge role in determining the AFC South down the road. Both teams entered 2022 as the favorites to finish first and second in the division, but it’s the Jacksonville Jaguars who sit alone atop the division after three games. However, that would change after this week if the Jags lose. An Indy victory with a Jags loss would put the Colts in first place alone, while a Titans win would give them a share of first place. The Jaguars have a very difficult task in trying to grab a win on the road against an elite Philadelphia Eagles squad, so a loss is very possible, if not likely. – Mike Moraitis, Titans Wire

Colts – Both teams are coming off of their first wins of the season. The Titans beat the Raiders at home while the Colts pulled off an upset against the Chiefs. This matchup will go a long way in determining the order of the AFC South both now and down the road. The matchups between the Colts and Titans are always physical, and it should continue to be that way with Derrick Henry going against one of the league’s best run defenses. Even this early in the season, this matchup will have playoff implications for both the Titans and Colts at some point down the road. – Kevin Hickey, Colts Wire

Chargers vs. Texans

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers – After dropping the past two games, the Chargers will look to get back on track against a winless Texans team. Los Angeles was hit with the injury bug in the loss to Jaguars, and will be without starting left tackle Rashawn Slater, who suffered a torn biceps and edge defender Joey Bosa, who has a groin injury. Quarterback Justin Herbert is coming off an uneven performance, as he’s still recovering from a rib injury, but he could be elevated with the potential return of wide receiver Keenan Allen and center Corey Linsley. The defense could get a boost if J.C. Jackson returns to the action after a minor ankle procedure. – Gavino Borquez, Chargers Wire

Texans – Houston’s rookie class on defense has had solid performances for the past two weeks. Going against the Chargers’ aerial assault, cornerback Derek Stingley has an opportunity to have a breakout game much the same way safety Jalen Pitre did in Week 3. Houston’s passing offense is slowly coming alive as well, and it will be fascinating to see if they can keep up with Los Angeles, or if the Texans’ run-heavy scheme is successful enough to take the air out of the ball and keep Justin Herbert on the sideline. The Texans have been close in the fourth quarter, but that only counts in horseshoes and autocorrect. – Mark Lane, Texans Wire

Browns vs. Falcons

USA Today Sports

Browns – The Browns have the opportunity to get to 3-1 with journeyman Jacoby Brissett under center. As the Browns face a tough stretch of games following this matchup with the Falcons, a win here would go a long way for their confidence. Nick Chubb leads the league in rushing, Amari Cooper has gone for back-to-back 100 yard games, and David Njoku has begun looking like a tight end worth the contract he just signed. All-in-all, the Browns have a chance to put up another 30 points this week. – Cory Kinnan, Browns Wire

Falcons – 31-year-old RB Cordarrelle Patterson put on a clinic in Week 3, rushing for a career-high 141 rushing yards in a 27-23 win over the Seahawks. Patterson has been a stud for the Falcons thus far, but Browns RB Nick Chubb has been even better. Both backs have rushed for over 300 yards this season. After a slow start, Atlanta has things clicking on offense. The trio of Patterson, Kyle Pitts and Drake London could cause Cleveland some problems on defense in Week 4. – Matt Urben, Falcons Wire

Commanders vs. Cowboys

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Commanders – The Commanders are coming off an ugly and disappointing loss to the Eagles. Carson Wentz had his worst game with Washington, as he was sacked nine times. Now, the Commanders face Micah Parsons and the Cowboys. Can Washington’s offense get back on track after a difficult week, or will Parsons and the Cowboys continue to make Wentz’s life miserable? The Commanders need a win after two consecutive losses and beating the Cowboys would make everyone feel much better. – Bryan Manning, Commanders Wire

Cowboys – So Dallas just happens to lead the NFL in sacks and… *looks at schedule*… Carson Wentz is coming to town! The pass-rushing law firm of Parsons, Lawrence and Armstrong are on pace for 57 combined sacks on the year, but they might consider that a single-game target in Week 4. Meanwhile Cooper Rush will look to become the first Cowboys QB to begin his career 4-0. You read that right. Of course you have to tune in for this early kickoff! – K.D. Drummond, Cowboys Wire

Jaguars vs. Eagles

AP Photo/Gary McCullough

Jaguars – Who would’ve guessed that a Jaguars and Eagles meeting in early October would be a marquee matchup? But here we are. The Jaguars have been one of the most fun teams in football with an efficient, balanced offense and a nasty defense with a knack for takeaways. The Eagles are the toughest test yet for Jacksonville in arguably the best matchup in all of Week 4. Oh and don’t forget about Doug Pederson making his return to Philadelphia nearly five years after leading the Eagles to a Super Bowl. – Adam Stites, Jaguars Wire

Eagles – Philadelphia is 3-0 and they’ll welcome their former Super Bowl winning head Doug Pederson back to Lincoln Financial Field. Jacksonville has a nasty defense led by two dynamic pass rushers in Josh Allen and rookie Travon Walker. On offense, Trevor Lawrence is playing like a No. 1 overall pick, and the Jaguars are buoyed by a dynamic rushing attack led by James Robinson. Devon Lloyd offers a similar impact for the Jaguars and he’s comparable to Eagles WILL LB Kyzir White. Philadelphia’s offense is the main reason to watch this contest, as the NFL’s top passer, top receiving corps and top offensive line will all be featured in Pederson’s homecoming. – Glenn Erby, Eagles Wire

Bills vs. Ravens

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Bills – The Bills were unstoppable after the first two weeks of the 2022 NFL season. But what makes this league so great? The week-to-week parity. After a massive injury bug has snuck up on Buffalo, their defense is lacking and at the worst possible time as they’ll now head to Lamar Jackson’s house in Baltimore. But as well as the Ravens QB is playing, Bills QB Josh Allen will be just as motivated to get back to winning ways. He missed some opportunities against the Miami Dolphins in Week 3 and will be looking to put those in the past. This game is screaming out that it’s going to be a fun one (and also maybe to take the over). – Nick Wojton, Bills Wire

Ravens – Baltimore has played in multiple exhilarating games throughout the first three weeks of the 2022 season, and that trend shouldn’t change in Week 4 against a high-powered Bills team that boasts quarterback Josh Allen, wide receiver Stefon Diggs and more. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is arguably the early favorite for the MVP award after a scorching start, leading the league in touchdown passes while also making a huge impact with his legs. Baltimore’s defense is also looking like a turnover machine early on in 2022, and their game against Buffalo is setting up to be an electric one.– Kevin Oestreicher, Ravens Wire

Cardinals vs. Panthers

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Cardinals – The Cardinals are off to a 1-2 start but have a chance to even their record against a team they have not beaten since 2013. It hasn’t mattered whether the Cardinals are good or bad or it the Panthers are good or bad, Carolina just has had Arizona’s number. The Cardinals fell behind for a third straight game and have not scored in the first quarter this season, but the defense has been good the last game and a half. Against a Panthers team that hasn’t yet cracked 300 yards of offense, maybe they can play with a lead for the first time. – Jess Root, Cards Wire

Panthers – So, these Panthers have some life after all, huh? Their Week 3 upset over the visiting New Orleans Saints saw a handful of big-time plays. From a 44-yard fumble return for a touchdown by defensive end Marquis Haynes Sr. to a 67-yard catch-and-run to the end zone by wideout Laviska Shenault Jr., Carolina finally bit back and halted what was an NFL-worst nine-game losing streak. Now, they’ll face a fellow 1-2 opponent in the Cardinals—who they’ve won six straight meetings against dating back to their 2014 Wild Card matchup. Can the Panthers keep the explosive plays coming to stretch that streak to seven? – Anthony Rizzuti, Panthers Wire

Broncos vs. Raiders

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Broncos – Josh McDaniels Bowl! After winning three Super Bowls as an assistant with the Patriots, McDaniels became Denver’s head coach in 2009. It did not go well. McDaniels’ roster management was disastrous and the team went 11-17 under his care before the coach was fired 12 games into the 2010 season. McDaniels is now 0-3 with the Raiders and desperate to get a win. The Broncos don’t have many staff members remaining from the McDaniels era, but Denver fans travel well, and they’ll be eager to troll McDaniels in Week 4. – Jon Heath, Broncos Wire

Raiders – Simply put, this is a must-win game for the Raiders. After starting the season 0-3, the Raiders absolutely can’t afford to start off 0-4 and expect to have any chance in the AFC. The good news is that the offense played better in Week 3, but a few drops and penalties ultimately prevented them from winning the game. Expect McDaniels to throw the kitchen sink at the Broncos in Week 4 in a game that they must win to save their season. – Marcus Mosher, Raiders Wire

Patriots vs. Packers

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Patriots – David versus Goliath has nothing on this matchup, especially with Brian Hoyer likely under center for the Patriots at Lambeau Field. Bring out the black suits and cue The Undertaker’s theme music, right? That might be pushing it a bit too far considering the Patriots still have one of the better defensive units in the league. They can’t stop Aaron Rodgers, but they can make life incredibly miserable for him over the course of a 60-minute football game. The defensive front for the Patriots is causing chaos in offensive backfields, and if they can force a takeaway or two, they could make it interesting. Any game with Bill Belichick as a massive underdog is always worth watching. – Jordy McElroy, Patriots Wire

Packers – Aaron Rodgers vs. Bill Belichick at Lambeau Field. That’s worth the price of admission right there. Any Packers-Patriots game feels important – even without Tom Brady around – because these were the premier teams in each conference for the better part of two decades yet the NFL world never got the Rodgers vs. Brady matchup in a Super Bowl. One week after besting Brady in Tampa, can the Packers take down Belichick in Green Bay and extend the winning streak to three games? Also, this is a matchup of Belichick (most Super Bowl wins ever by a coach, 6) against Matt LaFleur, who has the best winning percentage ever by a coach (.788). – Zach Kruse, Packers Wire

Chiefs vs. Buccaneers

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Chiefs – As if you need an excuse to watch two all-time great QBs go head-to-head in what will be their sixth career matchup against each other. Both Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes are coming off of disappointing losses in Week 3, so you know they’ll be fired up and at their best this time around. Mahomes will be looking to even the score against Brady, who currently leads their head-to-head matchups 3-2. This is also the first rematch between the two teams since they met in Super Bowl LV. In rematches of Super Bowls LIII and LII, the losing teams exacted their revenge. Could that fate be on deck for Kansas City as well? – Charles Goldman, Chiefs Wire

Buccaneers – I mean, it’s Brady vs. Mahomes, which is enough reason to park yourself in front of this one. Mahomes and the Chiefs will want some revenge for Tampa Bay’s dominant victory in Super Bowl LV, while the Bucs will want to prove that it wasn’t a fluke. Both teams are coming off disappointing losses, so they’ll both be primed for a bounce-back performance. There are tons of playmakers on both sides of the ball for either team, and this might be the last chance we get to see these two quarterbacks face off. – Luke Easterling, Bucs Wire

Rams vs. 49ers

Joe Rondone/The Republic-USA TODAY NETWORK

Rams – Suddenly, the Rams look like one of the better teams in the NFC after shutting down the Cardinals without three of their top four cornerbacks. This is a team with plenty of young talent to go along with their stars, and players such as Ben Skowronek, Derion Kendrick and Alaric Jackson are stepping up in a big way with key starters out. The Matthew Stafford-Cooper Kupp connection remains strong, and Kupp has scored four touchdowns in three games already, so you’re bound to see him in the end zone again on Monday if you tune in. Aaron Donald will probably have Jimmy Garoppolo on his back, too, which Rams fans love to see. – Cameron DaSilva, Rams Wire

49ers – There may not be a more fun defense to watch San Francisco’s. Between DE Nick Bosa and a ferocious pass rush, LBs Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw flying around in the second level and SS Talanoa Hufanga magically appearing near the ball on every play, there’s a lot to love about watching this unit even for the most offensive-minded football fan. As for the 49ers’ offense? Maybe something funny will happen like a player running out the back of the end zone for a safety. – Kyle Madson, Niners Wire

[listicle id=658653]

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire