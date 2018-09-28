NFL Week 4 previews for Sunday
Here’s a look at the Week 4 matchups, including the broadcasting TV network for each game. You can also livestream games within your market on the Yahoo Sports App (IOS and Android).
All times listed are Eastern.
Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots, 1 p.m., CBS
Cincinnati Bengals at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., CBS
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m., Fox
Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m., Fox
Buffalo Bills at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m., CBS
Philadelphia Eagles at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., Fox
Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., CBS
New York Jets at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., Fox
Cleveland Browns at Oakland Raiders, 4:05 p.m., Fox
Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m., Fox
New Orleans Saints at New York Giants, 4:25 p.m., CBS
San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers
