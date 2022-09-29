NFL Week 4 preview: How to watch Tom Brady vs. Patrick Mahomes, NFC Championship rematch and more

Week 4 in the NFL is here, which means nearly a quarter of the season is about to be in the books. Here are the top games and storylines, as well as how to watch on the new NFL+ streaming service, where you can catch all games in your local market and prime time games during the regular season. (All times ET.)

Thursday, Sept. 29

The Dolphins are one of two remaining unbeaten teams, while the defending AFC champion Bengals finally found their footing last week. You can watch this prime time game on NFL+ here.

Sunday, Oct. 2

It's the first London game of the season! Minnesota is 2-1 after a thrilling rally last week, while the Saints are looking to avoid falling to 1-3. at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. You can watch this game on NFL+ here or on NFL Network.

The promising Lions are still learning how to win as a team, and a good opportunity is coming to town in the form of the struggling Seahawks. If this is your local market game, you can watch it on NFL+ here.

Thanks to a curious schedule quirk, the Jets will finish playing the entire AFC North this weekend at Pittsburgh, where calls for rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett to play are only growing louder. If this is your local market game, you can watch it on NFL+ here.

New York is hoping to bounce back from a loss on Monday Night Football, while Justin Fields and the Bears are 2-1 despite some rocky moments. This should be a good one. If this is your local market game, you can watch it on NFL+ here.

This is a critical early AFC South battle for both teams, as neither wants to finish its first four games with just one win. If this is your local market game, you can watch it on NFL+ here.

The Chargers are battling injuries more than any team in the league, with seemingly every key player either out or limited. Will Houston take advantage? If this is your local market game, you can watch it on NFL+ here.

Jacoby Brissett has been solid at quarterback for the Browns. Next up: a road test in Atlanta. If this is your local market game, you can watch it on NFL+ here.

The Cowboys have yet to lose with Cooper Rush under center. Now they get Carson Wentz and the Commanders at home. If this is your local market game, you can watch it on NFL+ here.

Game of the week? Don't be so quick to laugh, with the Eagles sitting at a convincing 3-0 and the Jaguars coming off two blowouts in a row. If this is your local market game, you can watch it on NFL+ here.

AFC Championship game preview? Saying so might be trite, but if you consider how Lamar Jackson's bet on himself is going so far, as well as how much it took for the Bills to actually lose in Week 3, it's not a stretch. If this is your local market game, you can watch it on NFL+ here.

The Panthers ended the NFL's longest active losing streak with a win last week. They'll be looking to make it two in a row against a largely listless Cardinals outfit. If this is your local market game, you can watch it on NFL+ here.

There's only one 0-3 team in the NFL, and it's the Raiders, who desperately need to beat drama-laden Denver or else their season might really go off the rails. If this is your local market game, you can watch it on NFL+ here.

New England Patriots at Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m.

Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay beat Tom Brady in Week 3. Now they'll face his old team, which is finding life without him difficult. If this is your local market game, you can watch it on NFL+ here.

Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:20 p.m.

It's Tom Brady vs. Patrick Mahomes. The teams' first meeting since Super Bowl LV. This should be a great one. You can watch this prime time game on NFL+ here.

Monday, Oct. 3

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers, 5:15 p.m.

A rematch of last season's NFC Championship game, the 49ers are staring at a 1-3 start if they don't beat Matthew Stafford and the reigning champion Rams. You can watch this prime time game on NFL+ here.